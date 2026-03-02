Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Small-Cap Stocks With Explosive Growth Potential

3 Canadian Small-Cap Stocks With Explosive Growth Potential

These under‑the‑radar names combining strong secular tailwinds with solid balance sheets and scalable business models could translate into multi‑bagger returns in coming years.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald
Small‑cap Canadian stocks can offer outsized growth if you’re willing to wait out their volatility. Right now, a handful of under‑the‑radar names combine strong secular tailwinds with solid balance sheets and scalable business models that could translate into multi‑bagger returns over the next several years.

visualization of a digital brain

Source: Getty Images

The Metals Company

The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) isn’t your typical small‑cap miner. This is a pre‑revenue critical‑minerals play with a shot at becoming a first‑mover in deep‑sea polymetallic‑nodule mining.

The company’s vast resource base in the Clarion‑Clipperton Zone holds high‑grade nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese. Indeed, these are the very metals that underpin the global EV and battery‑energy‑storage boom we’re only beginning to see.

Fundamentally, the company is lean and well‑capitalized. With current liquidity of approximately $165 million and up to $400 million in additional capacity from warrants, this is a mining company with plenty of runway to push toward commercialization well before late‑2027. For long‑term investors comfortable with near‑term permit risk, that combination of scale, leverage to EV demand, and relatively modest current market cap creates the kind of explosive‑growth setup that fits right into a speculative small‑cap sleeve.

Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) is a small‑cap battery‑tech play that’s building the cathode‑active‑materials factory of the future for lithium‑ion batteries.

Thus, in a similar vein to TMC, there’s a strong underlying thesis around key battery minerals I think investors should be considering right now. This is a space I think should be able to provide incredible long-term growth, and the key will be waiting out the near term.

The company’s proprietary One‑Pair process is designed to cut costs, shrink the supply chain, and improve performance for EVs, energy‑storage systems, and consumer‑electronics batteries — all segments that are still in the early innings of expansion.

At roughly a low‑hundred‑million‑dollar market cap, Nano One is still pre‑revenue, but its balance sheet is modestly healthy: it holds more cash than debt and has enough short‑term assets to cover its obligations, reducing binary‑type credit risk. Recent non‑repayable grants from Natural Resources Canada and equity raises provide runway to advance its pilot and commercial‑scale projects, which could unlock contract‑based, recurring revenue streams once scale‑up is completed. For investors chasing exposure to the EV and grid‑storage build‑out without the noise of large‑cap miners, Nano One offers a high‑risk, high‑upside leveraged play on the next generation of battery‑chemistry infrastructure.

SPARQ Systems

Another Company I’ve just started to dive into (but which I think provides excellent value for investors right now) is SPARQ Systems (TSX:SPRQ).

SPARQ Systems is a micro‑cap solar play that’s quietly building a niche in single‑phase microinverters for residential and small‑commercial solar installations. Its plug‑and‑play hardware simplifies rooftop solar deployment, an edge that lines up perfectly with the accelerating North American push for distributed generation and grid‑deferral solutions.

Fundamentally, SPARQ already has modest but growing revenue – around CA$2.5 million in its latest reported period – while maintaining a strong financial‑health rating and a balance sheet that carries more cash than debt. That provides management flexibility to scale manufacturing, expand distribution channels, and capture incremental install‑wallet share as rooftop solar adoption rises with AI‑driven data‑centre buildouts and grid‑reliability concerns. For a small‑cap portfolio, SPARQ represents a relatively simple thesis: a tiny, cash‑rich, solar‑hardware business positioned to ride the multi‑year wave of electrification and distributed‑energy adoption if it can continue to execute.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

