3 Top REITs to Buy for March

The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector is one that appears to finally have the wind at its back once again. That’s as rate‑cut expectations ease pressure on funding costs and prop up asset values.

For long‑term, income‑seeking investors, this is exactly when it pays to accumulate high‑quality names with conservative balance sheets and visible growth.

Granite REIT

One top Canadian REIT I don’t touch on enough, but probably should, is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN).

This REIT sits near the top of my list because it combines an institutional‑grade logistics portfolio with a remarkably disciplined capital structure. Management just reported an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 66% for Q4 2025 (unchanged from the prior year), which underscores how comfortably the current distribution is covered by recurring cash flow.

That kind of buffer matters if funding markets stay choppy a little longer than expected. Granite also continues to realize fair‑value gains on its properties, recognizing about $60.5 million in Q4 2025 alone as market rents move higher and cap rates compress on well‑leased U.S. assets. This tells me its net asset value is still grinding upward, even before you factor in new leasing wins.

With a modern industrial footprint leveraged to e‑commerce and near‑shoring, plus room to grow the distribution without stretching the balance sheet, Granite looks like the sort of sleep‑well‑at‑night REIT I want to own into the next leg of the rate cycle.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

If you believe Canada’s structural housing shortage is here to stay, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) remains a compelling way to get paid while you wait.

The trust’s 2025 numbers highlight just how resilient this platform is. Same‑property occupancy finished the year at 97.3%, while average rent rose 3.8% with a blended rent uplift of 4.2% on turnover. In plain English, suites are staying full and CAPREIT is steadily pushing rents higher as leases reset closer to market levels.

Management also spent $294 million on unit buybacks in 2025 at a weighted average price of $41, versus a reported net asset value of $56 per unit, effectively buying $1 of real estate for about $0.75. That’s accretive capital allocation and a strong signal of confidence in intrinsic value. Add in a 64.7% same‑property net operating income (NOI) margin for 2025, up 50 basis points year over year, and you get a high‑quality residential REIT that is quietly expanding profitability while trading at a discount to the underlying bricks and mortar.

SmartCentres REIT

Last, but definitely not least on this list of top Canadian REITs to buy, is one top retail REIT I’ve been bullish on of late: SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN).

For investors hunting for a blend of dependable income today and embedded development upside tomorrow, SmartCentres REIT hits a sweet spot. The REIT reported 2025 sales of about $913.9 million and net income of $310.8 million, supported by same‑property NOI growth of 3.7% and an impressive 98.6% occupancy rate. Those are the kind of steady, necessity‑based retail metrics you want to see when you’re clipping distributions through a full cycle.

Under the surface, SmartCentres is also steadily morphing into a mixed‑use and residential player, backed by an unencumbered asset pool of roughly $10 billion that gives it real financial flexibility. Recent progress on self‑storage builds and condo projects like the ArtWalk tower reinforces that there is a long runway of internally generated growth in this portfolio, beyond simple rent bumps.

With the units still priced as if this is just another plain‑vanilla retail REIT, I see meaningful re‑rating potential as more of that development pipeline translates into higher cash flow per unit over time.