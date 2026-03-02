Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Top TSX Picks With 20% Upside or More in 2026, According to Experts

3 Top TSX Picks With 20% Upside or More in 2026, According to Experts

These top TSX picks are key stocks analysts appear to be very bullish on right now, and there are certainly underlying fundamental reasons why that’s the case.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadian investors have promising opportunities with lower interest rates and economic tailwinds making undervalued TSX stocks attractive, highlighted by Kinaxis, Propel Holdings, and EQB Inc. as top picks.
  • Kinaxis and Propel Holdings offer significant growth potential with strong fundamentals and expected valuation rebounds, while EQB Inc.'s impressive growth prospects make it a compelling speculative choice.

Canadian investors have plenty of reasons to be optimistic right now, with lower interest rates and resilient economic tailwinds creating buying opportunities in undervalued TSX names.

Here are three top TSX picks analysts have spotlighted as stocks boasting 20% or more upside growth potential based on consensus price targets, backed by rock-solid fundamentals.

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

Kinaxis

If you’re hunting for growth in supply chain tech, Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is firing on all cylinders.

Trading around $125 per share after a massive sell-off of late thanks to AI-driven concerns in the software space, this is still a stock analysts view with meaningful upside, placing the consensus price target on KXS stock above the $200 level.

Now, much of this valuation discrepancy likely has to do with the company’s recent selloff. Accordingly, I’d expect price targets to come down, if this stock doesn’t recover from here.

That said, I do think there are solid reasons why Kinaxis could recover nicely from here. The company’s RapidResponse platform is sticky as glue, driving recurring revenue with adjusted EBITDA expected to climb to $153 million on $619 million in sales for fiscal 2026. That’s thanks to AI-powered demand forecasting that’s winning big with blue-chip clients.

At just 22 times forward earnings (below its historical average), I think this price target is reasonable, if we see multiples revert back to their longer-term averages over time.

Propel Holdings

Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) is one fintech disruptor I haven’t covered before, but it’s one I felt compelled to dive into.

Why’s that? Well, the stock chart above paints a relatively similar picture to that of Kinaxis, with shares down despite solid growth in the fintech sector I think investors may want to capitalize on for the long term.

With a consensus price target around $40 per share, there’s plenty of upside to be had if Propel can return to prior valuation multiples and investor sentiment improves. This lender’s tech-driven platform is crushing it, with adjusted earnings forecasted to rocket from $1.64 to $3.84 per share by 2027. These numbers are expected to be fueled by geographic expansion, efficiency gains, and a 25%-plus operating margin on surging revenues.

Trading at a dirt-cheap 5 times forward earnings, Propel’s balance sheet is fortress-like amid credit disruptions, making it a no-brainer for income and growth chasers right now.

EQB Inc.

A more speculative pick, but one that’s undoubtedly undervalued right now, EQB Inc. (TSX:EQB) is an alternative lender and digital bank I do think investors may want to have a look at here.

Now, I’ve been skeptical of EQB in the past, and there are certainly worrying signs in the market right now for companies in the distressed or subprime space. That said, this digital bank’s revenue is set to grow 39.7% annually, with earnings per share (EPS) expected to grow at a better-than-expected 30% rate. That’s impressive, and supposed by the higher net interest margin narrative I think will continue for some time.

Also an AI beneficiary, EQB could see additional share buybacks, which are expected to slash up to 6% of this company’s existing float. That’s a big deal for investors seeking an instant value boost.

Despite recent noise, its ROE recovery and price-earnings valuation multiple expansion potential scream bargain at current levels. I think now is the time to grab shares while this high-growth lender trades like yesterday’s news.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel. The Motley Fool recommends EQB and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Investing

Wake Up, Canadian Investors! If You’re Not Doing This, You’re Probably Using Your TFSA All Wrong

| Joey Frenette

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VCN) is a great investment to stash in a TFSA for the long…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Breathtakingly Cheap Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Investors who are seeking a mix of dividend income and value should look no further. Here are three top ideas…

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Oil Sands Stocks: How Suncor and Canadian Natural Stack Up

| Demetris Afxentiou

Suncor and Canadian Natural are two of Canada’s biggest oil sands producers. This breakdown shows how their cash flow, dividends,…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Energy Stocks

This 3.6% Dividend Stock Could Be a TFSA Workhorse in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power’s dividend reset was a wake-up call, and 2026 is about proving the cash-flow rebuild is real.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Investing

Building a “Paycheck Portfolio”: 2 Stocks That Pay Every 30 Days or So

| Joey Frenette

Stash away Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) and another passive-income star.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Investing

Where I’d Seek Income as Bonds Finally Pay Again

| Joey Frenette

The Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSX:VAB) is a cheap bond ETF to hold away in the safe part…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Investing

Passive-Income Seekers: This Dividend Stock Just Became a Value Play

| Joey Frenette

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) looks like a great dividend bet after recent selling.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Thrive if the Loonie Weakens

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the loonie slides again, these three Canadian names can get a built-in tailwind because so much of their revenue…

Read more »