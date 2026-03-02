Motley Fool Premium
3 TSX Dividend Stocks With Payout Ratios You Can Actually Trust

These three TSX dividend stocks don’t just offer growth potential and attractive yields; they also have highly sustainable dividends.

Daniel Da Costa
Key Points
  • Don’t chase yield alone — payout ratios (the share of earnings or cash flow paid as dividends) reveal whether a dividend is sustainable.
  • Three TSX picks with trustworthy payouts: Freehold Royalties (FRU) — 6.1% yield, ~73% payout (targets ~60% of FFO); Granite REIT (GRT.UN) — 3.8% yield, ~66% payout; Fortis (FTS) — 3.3% yield, ~73% payout and a long dividend-growth streak.
  • Each offers defensive income: Freehold’s royalty model reduces capex risk, Granite’s long-term industrial leases give predictable rent, and Fortis’s regulated utilities deliver stable cash flow.

When it comes to dividend investing, it’s easy to get caught up in chasing attractive yields. A TSX dividend stock offering a 8% or 9% yield can look incredibly attractive on the surface, especially if your goal is building passive income. But yield alone doesn’t tell you whether that dividend is sustainable.

What really matters is whether the company can afford to keep paying it. That’s why payout ratios are so important for investors to watch.

A payout ratio gives you insight into how much of a company’s earnings or cash flow is being returned to shareholders versus how much is being reinvested back into the business. If a company is paying out nearly everything it earns, there’s very little margin of safety if earnings dip even slightly.

So, if you’re looking for reliable TSX dividend stocks to buy with payout ratios that you can actually trust, here are three high-quality names worth considering today.

A royalty stock built for income stability

If you’re a dividend investor looking for an attractive dividend yield that you can have confidence in, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is easily one of the top picks to consider.

Freehold is one of the more unique dividend stocks on the TSX because it operates as a royalty company rather than a traditional oil and gas producer.

Instead of drilling wells itself, Freehold owns royalty interests on energy-producing lands and collects a percentage of the revenue generated by operators. That means it benefits from energy production without taking on the same level of risk or without requiring the same capital spending requirements.

Because it doesn’t need to reinvest heavily in drilling and development, Freehold can return a significant portion of its cash flow to shareholders. At the same time, its diversified portfolio of royalty lands across North America helps reduce risk tied to any single region or operator.

Furthermore, Freehold consistently targets a payout ratio of roughly 60% of its funds from operations. Furthermore, management has stated that its dividend would remain sustainable even if WTI oil prices were to drop to US$50 per barrel, which we haven’t seen since early 2021 at the height of the pandemic.

So, if you’re looking for a high-quality dividend stock to buy now, not only does Freehold offer a yield of 6.1%, but it also has a current payout ratio of only about 73%.

A high-quality industrial REIT with predictable cash flow

In addition to Freehold, another ultra-reliable TSX dividend stock to consider today is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN),

Granite owns a portfolio of industrial properties, including warehouses and distribution centres, in key logistics markets across North America and Europe.

Industrial real estate has been one of the most resilient property sectors in recent years, driven by rapid e-commerce growth, supply chain modernization, and the ongoing demand for logistics space.

What makes Granite particularly reliable is its focus on long-term leases with strong tenants. That leads to predictable rental income and steady cash flow generation.

In fact, even as Granite has continued to increase its dividend in recent years, the payout ratio continues to fall.

So, not only can you buy the TSX stock today, while it offers a yield of 3.8%, but it also has an ultra-conservative payout ratio of just 66% that can give you the confidence to buy now and hold for years to come.

One of the most trusted dividend stocks on the TSX

There’s no question that one of the safest and most reliable TSX dividend stocks you can buy is Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Fortis owns electricity and gas distribution utilities across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. These are essential services that people rely on every day, regardless of the economic environment.

Because utilities operate in regulated frameworks, their returns are largely set in advance, which leads to extremely stable and predictable cash flow. That consistency is what allows Fortis to maintain one of the longest dividend-growth streaks in Canada.

And right now, not only does the TSX utility stock offer a yield of roughly 3.3%, but it has a payout ratio of just 73%, showing exactly why its dividend-growth streak has lasted for more than half a century.

