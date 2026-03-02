Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Canadian Real Estate Stocks That Could Be Due for a Big 2026

Canadian Real Estate Stocks That Could Be Due for a Big 2026

These two top Canadian REITs could set up your portfolio for decades of gains over the long term, what every investor is after right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadian REITs are experiencing a significant rebound in early 2026 due to stable interest rates and strong e-commerce demand, presenting attractive opportunities for investors seeking value and income.
  • Dream Industrial and Granite REITs stand out, offering compelling growth and income potential with discounted valuations, high yields, and strong market positioning due to e-commerce trends and solid financial performance.

Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) are staging a remarkable comeback in early 2026, buoyed by stabilizing interest rates from the Bank of Canada and persistent e-commerce and logistics demand. Investors with a nose for value should load up now on select names trading at discounts to their intrinsic worth, delivering juicy dividend yields and growth prospects.

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room

Source: Getty Images

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is your ticket to the industrial revolution underway right now. The company’s high-quality assets near urban centres are tailor-made for e-commerce distribution, with near-shoring trends adding tailwinds across North America and Europe.

This stock trades at a 20% discount to private market value and DCF fair value (at least according to my models). And with a dividend yield of 5.3%, there’s plenty to like about the long-term income component of this REIT. Indeed, I see solid capital appreciation and passive income returns over time, with my base case being double-digit total returns over the long-haul. At the end of the day, that’s what I’m after.

Short-term dips from JV partnerships are fading, paving the way for earnings acceleration as capital gets redeployed. With a reasonable price-earnings multiple and the stock trading below its fair value estimate in my eyes, this is a stock that has a place in a well-diversified portfolio.

With management guiding toward occupancy of more than 95% in its core properties, I think there’s plenty of long-term rental and net income growth ahead. Indeed, Dream Industrial remains one of my top long-term picks in the REIT space for these reasons and more.

Granite REIT

Another top real estate investment trust I’ve begun to get increasingly bullish on is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN).

This pure-play logistics landlord just posted blockbuster 2025 results. Revenue surged to more than $618 million from $569 million in the prior year. Even more impressively, operating income surged to $519.8 million, proof of its mission-critical warehouses leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term, CPI-linked contracts. Additionally, same-property NOI growth clocked mid-single digits despite sector headwinds.

These tailwinds are supported by a pristine balance sheet boasting a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.5 times and interest coverage of 3.7 times. That makes this stock an ultra-resilient option, even if rates tick up.

Trading at a rock-bottom price-book ratio of 0.7 times, this is an undervalued stock relative to its peers. And given the company’s 15-year dividend growth streak and 3.7% yield, I think the long-term income opportunity here is notable. Those thinking of adding a compounder with long-term total return upside shouldn’t sleep on Granite REIT right now, in my view.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks With Payout Ratios You Can Actually Trust

| Daniel Da Costa

These three TSX dividend stocks don't just offer growth potential and attractive yields; they also have highly sustainable dividends.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest During Market Turbulence: Gold, Staples or Cash?

| Demetris Afxentiou

When market turbulence hits, investors rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Here’s where investors shift to.

Read more »

nugget gold
Investing

$5,000 Gold: 3 Solid Mining Stocks to Invest In

| Chris MacDonald

These three Canadian gold mining giants have plenty to offer long-term investors, even after these companies' incredible rises over the…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Investing

Up 16% in a Year and Paying 5.6%: A Canadian Income Play the Market Forgot

| Joey Frenette

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is a great source of passive income for value investors today.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Billionaires Are Buying in Bulk

| Chris MacDonald

Investors looking for insider buying activity (particularly from billionaires) may want to consider these three Canadian stocks right now.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Sustainable Stocks for Passive Income Investing in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking for reliable dividend stocks that can generate sustainable passive income for years, these three stocks are among…

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Investing

3 Canadian Small-Cap Stocks With Explosive Growth Potential

| Chris MacDonald

These under‑the‑radar names combining strong secular tailwinds with solid balance sheets and scalable business models could translate into multi‑bagger returns…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Investing

Don’t Get Cute: Just Buy These 3 Canadian Stocks and Never Sell

| Chris MacDonald

Forget the noise, and get to the signal, with these three world-class Canadian stocks that are starting to look very…

Read more »