Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Market Crash or All-Time High? 3 Reasons Why We Could See Both in 2026

Market Crash or All-Time High? 3 Reasons Why We Could See Both in 2026

Here’s both a bull and bear case for the TSX this year, as we head into what could be one of the most uncertain years in the market in some time.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
Key Points
  • The TSX could experience both a market crash and record highs in 2026, driven by volatile interest rate policies, sector performance divergence, and an AI investment boom.
  • Investors should focus on quality companies with durable cash flows to navigate potential volatility from shifting economic narratives and central bank actions.

If 2025 taught investors anything, it’s that markets can be delightfully unpredictable. Now, the TSX has shown remarkable resilience, even as global uncertainty remains high.

As we head deeper into 2026, there’s an odd but real possibility that we could see both a market crash and new all-time highs. Yes, in the same year. Here are three reasons why this whiplash scenario isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds.

A bull and bear face off.

Source: Getty Images

The Bank of Canada has a balancing act

Interest rates are the fulcrum on which investors balance optimism and fear. The Bank of Canada has already hinted that rate cuts could begin mid-year if inflation continues to cool. Indeed, it’s the wide-ranging view that lower rates could re-ignite enthusiasm for growth stocks, particularly in the tech and renewable energy sectors, pushing the TSX higher.

I think that’s right, but here’s the catch. If monetary policy is loosened too quickly, inflation could flare back up, forcing the central bank to reverse course. That kind of policy whipsaw often rattles markets. The irony? The very same rate cuts that fuel a rally could later cause the panic that brings it crashing down.

Divergence in performance in key sectors

The TSX is famously cyclical, heavily tilted toward financials, energy, and materials. In a soft-landing scenario (where the economy dodges a recession), banks and miners could benefit from improving credit conditions and stronger industrial demand. Add a rebound in commodity prices, and an all-time high doesn’t look out of reach.

However, if global demand falters, perhaps due to weakness in China or renewed geopolitical shocks, those same sectors could drag the index sharply lower. Volatility in oil and base metals prices could whipsaw investors within weeks, leaving portfolios bruised even amid short-lived highs.

The artificial intelligence gold rush

AI and automation remain among the market’s hottest themes. Canadian firms from semiconductor equipment providers to data centre REITs stand to gain, and enthusiasm around AI-related efficiencies could spark substantial inflows into tech-heavy segments of the TSX.

That said, hype cycles tend to move faster than fundamentals can support. When expectations get ahead of reality (as they did during the last few tech booms), the eventual correction can be swift and unforgiving. A major AI-driven rally could easily be followed by a sharp, sentiment-driven sell-off in the same year.

So, while it may seem contradictory, a crash and a record high are simply two sides of the same market coin, powered by shifting narratives, central bank moves, and investor emotion. For long-term investors, that means one thing – don’t try to time the swings. Stick to quality companies with durable cash flows, and let volatility work for you, not against you.

More on Investing

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Investing

New to Investing? 2 Easy ETFs Any Canadian Can Start With

| Daniel Da Costa

These two simple Canadian ETFs give you instant diversification and an easy way to get started investing in the stock…

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Investing

Bay Street Is Overlooking These Companies Whose Products Main Street Uses Every Day

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and another overlooked value stock behind products or services you may already know and love.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Will a Stronger Loonie Reshape TSX Returns?

| Demetris Afxentiou

The Canadian dollar is strengthening. A stronger loonie could reshape TSX sector performance to benefit domestically focused companies.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks With Payout Ratios You Can Actually Trust

| Daniel Da Costa

These three TSX dividend stocks don't just offer growth potential and attractive yields; they also have highly sustainable dividends.

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Investing

Canadian Real Estate Stocks That Could Be Due for a Big 2026

| Chris MacDonald

These two top Canadian REITs could set up your portfolio for decades of gains over the long term, what every…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest During Market Turbulence: Gold, Staples or Cash?

| Demetris Afxentiou

When market turbulence hits, investors rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Here’s where investors shift to.

Read more »

nugget gold
Investing

$5,000 Gold: 3 Solid Mining Stocks to Invest In

| Chris MacDonald

These three Canadian gold mining giants have plenty to offer long-term investors, even after these companies' incredible rises over the…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Investing

Up 16% in a Year and Paying 5.6%: A Canadian Income Play the Market Forgot

| Joey Frenette

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is a great source of passive income for value investors today.

Read more »