Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » I’m Betting My Future on This Canadian Dividend Giant
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

I’m Betting My Future on This Canadian Dividend Giant

TC Energy combines a 4%-plus yield with contracted growth as LNG, electricity, and data centres increase natural gas demand.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • TC Energy has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years.
  • About 98% of comparable EBITDA comes from regulated assets or long-term contracts.
  • Its $22 billion secured capital program provides a visible runway for future cash-flow growth.

Betting your future on one company sounds reckless. Betting on roughly 94,000 kilometres of natural gas pipelines supplying power plants, homes, industry, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals sounds considerably less so.

That infrastructure belongs to TC Energy (TSX: TRP).

The company moves more than 30% of the natural gas consumed across North America. Better still, approximately 98% of comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) comes from regulated assets or long-term take-or-pay contracts.

Customers pay for access whether they use every bit of contracted capacity or not. That’s the sort of predictability I’d happily build around for decades.

investor schemes to buy stocks before market notices them

Source: Getty Images

More gas

Natural gas demand isn’t disappearing from TC Energy’s growth story. It’s getting bigger. The company expects North American natural gas demand to increase by roughly 51 billion cubic feet per day between 2025 and 2035, driven primarily by LNG exports, industrial growth, and gas-fired electricity.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is adding another customer. TC Energy recently approved its Central Virginia Capacity project, which will provide up to 0.4 billion cubic feet per day to new gas-fired power generation supporting data-centre development. Combined with another U.S. expansion, the projects represent roughly US$400 million of investment backed by 20-year take-or-pay contracts.

That’s exactly how I’d want TC Energy participating in the AI boom. Let somebody else worry about building the chatbot. Collect money moving the fuel keeping the servers awake.

TRP

The existing business is already growing. Second-quarter comparable EBITDA rose 12% year over year to $2.9 billion, while comparable earnings per share (EPS) climbed to $0.94 from $0.82. TC Energy now expects 2026 comparable EBITDA to land near the upper end of its $11.6 billion to $11.8 billion range.

There’s plenty more coming. The company has a $22 billion secured capital program through 2031. It has already sanctioned roughly $3 billion of new natural gas projects during 2026.

Management is also pruning the portfolio. This week, TC Energy agreed to sell its Guadalajara-Manzanillo Pipeline for about $560 million, with proceeds intended for higher-return North American growth opportunities.

Getting paid

TC Energy has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. The current quarterly payout is $0.88 per share, or $3.51 annually. At $84.19, that’s a yield of roughly 4.2%. Here’s what $10,000 could currently produce.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TRP$84.19118$3.51$414.18Quarterly$9,934.42

Management expects future dividend growth of 3% to 5% annually. Reinvest those payments among diversified Canadian dividend stocks, and today’s $414 could become considerably more useful over time.

Considerations

TC Energy still carries substantial debt, while its enormous capital program requires disciplined execution. Project delays, regulatory decisions, higher financing costs, or weaker future natural gas demand could pressure returns.

The valuation isn’t particularly cheap either. At roughly 22.5 times forward earnings, investors are paying for that predictable cash flow. That’s why even a conviction holding should sit among diversified Canadian blue-chip stocks, rather than becoming an entire retirement portfolio.

Bottom line

If I’m betting decades of my investing future on a dividend stock, I don’t need excitement. I need cash flow that keeps showing up. TC Energy has 26 years of dividend growth, billions in contracted projects, and new demand arriving from LNG, electricity, and data centres.

I’ll happily let somebody else chase the next big thing. TC Energy can keep getting paid to move the energy powering it.

h

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I’d Load Into My RRSP Without Hesitation

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Tourmaline, Brookfield Renewable, and Allied Gold could anchor a long-term RRSP.

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Energy Stocks

Enbridge: My Honest ‘Buy, Sell or Hold’ Take on the Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Enbridge stock's recent 17% drop pushes its yield to 5.8%. Is ENB a Buy, Sell, or Hold? Here is an…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

Buy This Stock, Forget It, Thank Yourself in 10 Years

| Adam Othman

A 3.6% yield and 54 years of dividend growth make Canadian Utilities the kind of stock you tuck away and…

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Energy Stocks

Fortis Stock Is Down 10%: Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

After Fortis stock pulled back nearly 10% from its midsummer high, is this the buying opportunity investors have been waiting…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

TC Energy Stock Is Down 14%—Should You Buy the Dip?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Down 14%, TC Energy stock still offers a 4.2% yield following 25 years of dividend raises. With AI and LNG…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

The High-Yield Stock That Isn’t a Trap

| Daniel Da Costa

Although this stock yields nearly 6%, its payout ratio is just 63%, showing why it's one of the best high-yield…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Energy Stocks

Is Too Much Cash Holding Back Your TFSA?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cash feels safe, but keeping too much of it in a long-term TFSA can quietly erode your future buying power.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Stock Has Data Centre Upside I Didn’t Expect

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Calgary's Enerflex (TSX:EFX) is tapping into the AI boom with off-grid data centre power generation and a cheap valuation. Here's…

Read more »