Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Retirement » Your RRSP Refund Feels Like a Win: What Happens When You Retire?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Your RRSP Refund Feels Like a Win: What Happens When You Retire?

An RRSP refund feels like free money, but the real benefit comes from delaying tax and putting those savings back to work.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • RRSP contributions can reduce taxable income today, while withdrawals generally become taxable later.
  • Reinvesting a $4,000 tax saving at 7% could grow it to roughly $21,700 over 25 years.
  • WSP offers long-term growth exposure to infrastructure, power, transportation, and environmental spending.

A Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) contribution can produce one of investing’s more satisfying moments. That’s money that appears to come back at tax time.

Put $10,000 into an RRSP while facing an illustrative 40% marginal tax rate and the deduction could reduce taxes by roughly $4,000. Excellent. Just don’t mistake the refund for free money. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is essentially agreeing to collect its tax later.

Senior uses a laptop computer

Source: Getty Images

The other half

RRSP contributions can reduce taxable income today while investments grow tax-deferred. Eventually, withdrawals are generally added back to taxable income. That can work great when you’re paying 40% tax while working and a much lower rate in retirement.

The less attractive version is contributing at a relatively low rate, spending every refund, and eventually withdrawing a large RRSP balance while the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), pension income, and other taxable income are already arriving.

There’s also a deadline. An RRSP must mature by the end of the year its owner turns 71. Many Canadians move the balance into a registered retirement income fund (RRIF), where minimum withdrawals begin afterward. So the refund isn’t really the end of the RRSP calculation, but the beginning.

Put it back to work

One way to make the deduction more powerful? Invest the refund too. Take that hypothetical $4,000 tax reduction. If it earned an average 7% annually for 25 years, it could grow to roughly $21,700 without another contribution. Spend it today and that second pool of retirement money never exists.

Investors with available room could put the refund inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), where eligible growth and withdrawals generally remain tax-free. That can create another retirement bucket alongside the taxable RRSP. Then I’d give that money an investment capable of growing for years.

WSP

WSP Global (TSX: WSP) provides engineering, environmental, consulting, and infrastructure services around the world. Governments and businesses hire it to work on transportation, buildings, power systems, water, and other large projects. That gives WSP exposure to several enormous spending trends without having to own the bridge or power line itself.

Second-quarter net revenue climbed 22.9% year over year to $4.3 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 28.8% to $815 million.

More interesting for future growth, backlog reached a record $20.1 billion, up 23.2% year over year. Its recently acquired TRC Power & Energy business also delivered double-digit net-revenue growth as demand for power infrastructure expands. That’s a healthy amount of work already waiting in line.

Considerations

WSP isn’t risk-free. Acquisitions pushed its leverage ratio to 2.3 times from 0.9 times at the end of 2025, while integration costs helped push reported earnings per share lower despite stronger adjusted results.

At $191.96, however, the stock trades around 15.6 times forward earnings after a substantial decline this year. That’s far easier to consider than the valuation investors were paying previously.

WSP also pays only a small $0.375 quarterly dividend. This is primarily a long-term growth idea for investors building diversified Canadian growth stocks, not a retirement-income stock today.

Bottom line

All in all, I’d still happily take the RRSP deduction. I’d just put the refund to work rather than treating it as a tax-season bonus.

An RRSP can move tax from a high-income year into a potentially lower-income retirement year. Reinvesting the refund adds another advantage. More money compounding before that future tax bill arrives.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

investor schemes to buy stocks before market notices them
Energy Stocks

I’m Betting My Future on This Canadian Dividend Giant

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TC Energy combines a 4%-plus yield with contracted growth as LNG, electricity, and data centres increase natural gas demand.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Stocks for Beginners

Putting All Your Retirement Savings in an RRSP Could Limit Your Options Later

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An RRSP can build enormous retirement wealth, but combining it with tax-free savings can create more control over future withdrawals.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Stocks for Beginners

Why the Dullest Stock in Your Portfolio Should Be Your Favourite

| Demetris Afxentiou

The dullest stock in your portfolio might be the one you appreciate most. See how Canadian Utilities turns steady operations…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Stocks for Beginners

Start Investing by 35: Here’s What Time Could Do for Your Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Starting retirement investing by 35 gives compound growth three decades to turn relatively modest contributions into something much larger.

Read more »

infrastructure like highways enables economic growth
Dividend Stocks

3 Savvy Ways Canadians Can Invest in the Country’s Infrastructure Boom

| Puja Tayal

Find out how Prime Minister Carney's plans for Canadian infrastructure can benefit investors and revitalize key industries.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

$10,000 in These Stocks Could Be All It Takes to Build Real Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $10,000 investment split between two monthly-paying Canadian REITs could currently generate about $50 in passive income every month.

Read more »

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Just Dropped 7%: Is Now the Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Natural Resources stock has slipped 7%, even as record cash flow keeps supporting dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

It’s Not Flashy: But It’s Outperforming the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CIBC isn't exciting, but rising earnings and improving margins have helped it more than double the TSX's 2026 return.

Read more »