Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » The Dividend Stock That Could Quietly Fund Your Retirement
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

The Dividend Stock That Could Quietly Fund Your Retirement

Canada’s top-performing Big Bank stock is a wealth-builder that can fund your retirement.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
Key Points
  • National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is a growth‑oriented dividend powerhouse — ~$82.3B market cap, trading near $214.49, YTD +25.9% with a ~2.46% yield.
  • The case rests on a low payout ratio (~41.6%), a 10% dividend CAGR over the past decade, and a growth runway from the Canadian Western Bank acquisition driving commercial‑bank expansion.
  • Recent results show strong execution (net income +22.7% for the quarter, +28.3% YTD; adj. ROE ~16.7%), and holding NA in a TFSA/RRSP to reinvest dividends maximizes its compounding potential (e.g., $25k → ~$36k in 15 years via reinvestment).

Dividend longevity, safety, and long-term total return are the non-negotiable criteria for investors building a reliable nest egg. While Canada’s Big Six banks all have top-tier safety profiles, National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) holds a strong case for pure growth-oriented compounding. This quality dividend stock could quietly fund your retirement.

The sixth-largest lender has historically outperformed its larger peers. Over the past decade, this $82.3 billion bank led in total shareholder returns with an annualized plus-18% versus the group average of plus-13%. At $214.49 per share (+25.9% year-to-date), the dividend yield is 2.5%. You’d be investing in a defensive, long-term wealth-creation engine.

Happy golf player walks the course

Source: Getty Images

Why National Bank stands out 

National Bank’s investment case rests on three core pillars. First, the low payout ratio of 41.6% shows a substantial capital buffer to support and sustain quarterly dividend payments. Second is the long growth runway following the acquisition and full integration of the Canadian Western Bank (CWB). Third, the 10% dividend compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the last 10 years is a powerful shield against inflation.

Payout reliability reinforces the NA’s inflation-hedging power. Based on the bank’s records, the dividend history is 46 years, with uninterrupted payouts to shareholders since Q3 1983. Early in the 2020 global pandemic, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) imposed a temporary freeze on dividend hikes in the financial services sector.

When the moratorium ended on November 4, 2021, major Canadian banks held excess capital reserves. After the OSFI lifted the restrictions, NA increased its quarterly dividend by 23% and reset the payout ratio back to the 40%–50% range. A new growth catalyst and turning point is the expansion of its national client base.

NA closed the deal to acquire CWB on February 3, 2025. According to President and CEO Laurent Ferreira, the transaction is about growth. Commercial banking is the major growth driver following the acquisition and the avenue to pursue organic growth.

Strong earnings growth

NA reported strong earnings growth, along with a high return on equity (ROE), since the start of the year. In three months and nine months ending July 31, 2026, net income rose 22.7% and 28.3% year-over-year, respectively, to $1.3 billion and nearly $4 billion.  “Our results also reflected positive operating leverage and resilient credit performance, while we maintained robust capital levels,” said Ferreira. The adjusted year-to-date ROE is 16.7%.

In Q3 fiscal 2026, net income in personal and commercial lending combined increased 14% to $421 million versus Q3 fiscal 2025. NA expects to accelerate its organic commercial-banking growth as CWB slowly but surely adds to its scale and earnings when integration costs decline in fiscal 2027 and 2028.

Maximize the compounding power

Investors can maximize the compounding power of National Bank stock inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). A $25,000 investment today compounds to $36,081 in 15 years and $40,808 in 20 years through quarterly dividend reinvestment. The example excludes future price increases or dividend hikes. Plus, with tax-free growth, let NA do the work. You’d have a hands-off foundation for long-term retirement wealth.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Stocks for Beginners

Putting All Your Retirement Savings in an RRSP Could Limit Your Options Later

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An RRSP can build enormous retirement wealth, but combining it with tax-free savings can create more control over future withdrawals.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Bank Stocks

Tiff Macklem Warns Inflation Will Stay Elevated: 3 Stocks to Watch

| Aditya Raghunath

Tiff Macklem warns inflation could stay elevated on oil and tariffs. Here are three top TSX stocks Canadian investors should…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Bank Stocks

I Looked Past the 2.5% Yield, and Here’s What Else RBC Stock Offers

| Puja Tayal

Discover how RBC combines a 2.5% dividend yield with growth opportunities in capital markets and wealth management.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

It’s Not Flashy: But It’s Outperforming the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CIBC isn't exciting, but rising earnings and improving margins have helped it more than double the TSX's 2026 return.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Retire on Dividends? This Stock Makes it Less Crazy Than it Sounds

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPP and OAS can cover a meaningful base, and a diversified dividend portfolio can help fill the gap without forced…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Makes “Passive Income” Actually True

| Demetris Afxentiou

This Canadian dividend stock offers passive income backed by nearly two centuries of payments, recent earnings growth, and a 3.46%…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks Have Soared: Has the Easy Money Already Been Made?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canadian bank stocks are rallying to new highs on record earnings reports and as investors assign higher valuations.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Bank Stocks

Why BMO Is the Only Stock I’d Hold Forever in My TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s dividend pioneer is the ultimate anchor stock and forever holding in a TFSA.

Read more »