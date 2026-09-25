The Dividend Stock That Could Quietly Fund Your Retirement

Recent results show strong execution (net income +22.7% for the quarter, +28.3% YTD; adj. ROE ~16.7%), and holding NA in a TFSA/RRSP to reinvest dividends maximizes its compounding potential (e.g., $25k → ~$36k in 15 years via reinvestment).

The case rests on a low payout ratio (~41.6%), a 10% dividend CAGR over the past decade, and a growth runway from the Canadian Western Bank acquisition driving commercial‑bank expansion.

Dividend longevity, safety, and long-term total return are the non-negotiable criteria for investors building a reliable nest egg. While Canada’s Big Six banks all have top-tier safety profiles, National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) holds a strong case for pure growth-oriented compounding. This quality dividend stock could quietly fund your retirement.

The sixth-largest lender has historically outperformed its larger peers. Over the past decade, this $82.3 billion bank led in total shareholder returns with an annualized plus-18% versus the group average of plus-13%. At $214.49 per share (+25.9% year-to-date), the dividend yield is 2.5%. You’d be investing in a defensive, long-term wealth-creation engine.

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Why National Bank stands out

National Bank’s investment case rests on three core pillars. First, the low payout ratio of 41.6% shows a substantial capital buffer to support and sustain quarterly dividend payments. Second is the long growth runway following the acquisition and full integration of the Canadian Western Bank (CWB). Third, the 10% dividend compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the last 10 years is a powerful shield against inflation.

Payout reliability reinforces the NA’s inflation-hedging power. Based on the bank’s records, the dividend history is 46 years, with uninterrupted payouts to shareholders since Q3 1983. Early in the 2020 global pandemic, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) imposed a temporary freeze on dividend hikes in the financial services sector.

When the moratorium ended on November 4, 2021, major Canadian banks held excess capital reserves. After the OSFI lifted the restrictions, NA increased its quarterly dividend by 23% and reset the payout ratio back to the 40%–50% range. A new growth catalyst and turning point is the expansion of its national client base.

NA closed the deal to acquire CWB on February 3, 2025. According to President and CEO Laurent Ferreira, the transaction is about growth. Commercial banking is the major growth driver following the acquisition and the avenue to pursue organic growth.

Strong earnings growth

NA reported strong earnings growth, along with a high return on equity (ROE), since the start of the year. In three months and nine months ending July 31, 2026, net income rose 22.7% and 28.3% year-over-year, respectively, to $1.3 billion and nearly $4 billion. “Our results also reflected positive operating leverage and resilient credit performance, while we maintained robust capital levels,” said Ferreira. The adjusted year-to-date ROE is 16.7%.

In Q3 fiscal 2026, net income in personal and commercial lending combined increased 14% to $421 million versus Q3 fiscal 2025. NA expects to accelerate its organic commercial-banking growth as CWB slowly but surely adds to its scale and earnings when integration costs decline in fiscal 2027 and 2028.

Maximize the compounding power

Investors can maximize the compounding power of National Bank stock inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). A $25,000 investment today compounds to $36,081 in 15 years and $40,808 in 20 years through quarterly dividend reinvestment. The example excludes future price increases or dividend hikes. Plus, with tax-free growth, let NA do the work. You’d have a hands-off foundation for long-term retirement wealth.