Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Consider Owning

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Consider Owning

Hydro One (TSX:H) and another blue chip that pays fat and growing dividends.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Build a TFSA/RRSP core around wide-moat Canadian blue chips that can hold up better in rough markets thanks to predictable earnings and reliable dividend growth.
  • Hydro One offers a low-beta, utility-like “sleep well” profile (0.40 beta, ~2.3% yield) despite a richer ~26x P/E, while National Bank pairs strong execution and CWB-deal synergies with above-average growth (up ~10% in 2026) even at a higher ~18.4x P/E and ~2.6% yield.

There are some standout blue chips that every Canadian should consider owning, at least in part, preferably as part of a TFSA. Undoubtedly, every portfolio needs a core pillar, and these steady names are wide-moat bets that can be leaned on, even when times get a bit uncertain. If it’s not their dividend growth or strong management teams, it’s their lengthy track record of fairly predictable earnings growth.

Of course, not even the bluest blue chips are safe when volatility strikes and a correction hits the broader TSX Index. But when it comes to the following pair, let’s just say I like their chances against the market when things get really nasty.

In short, the following blue chips stand out as names to hold through almost every kind of market “weather.” Whether it’s the brighter days, the rainy days, or even the worst of hailstorms, these blue chips were built to last.

Middle aged man drinks coffee

Source: Getty Images

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) stands out as one of the more underrated names that more income investors should consider buying, even at near all-time highs. When you look at the five-year chart, it’s a fairly smooth ride higher. Over the timespan, shares gained more than 111%. If you zoom out further, it’s almost like a straight line up over the past seven or so years. With a 0.40 beta (which implies less volatility than the market) and a 2.3% dividend yield that adds even more stability, H stock is one of the names you stash away in a TFSA as a backup plan.

With volatility and tech fears picking up for March, perhaps H stock would be a nice addition to any diversified portfolio aiming to rotate back to steady, proven dividend payers. Arguably, H stock is an even steadier ship than much larger utility firms out there. In any case, Hydro One is a simple income stock to stash away for a great night’s sleep, even when geopolitical turmoil pressures markets.

With shares spiking 10% from their January lows, though, today’s $ 58-per-share price of admission is kind of steep.

The name is overbought, and shares aren’t as cheap or as bountiful as they once were. At 26.0 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), you’re paying more for the steadier ride and are receiving a bit less (2.3% yield, which is on the low end), but if you want a bond proxy that’s more rewarding than bonds or GICs, that’s the going price. Perhaps buying on every dip is the move for investors put off by the year-to-date run.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) has also been gaining steam this year, now up 10% for 2026. Over the past five years, shares have more than doubled, clocking in a 128% gain. It has been a big bank worth banking on, and while it’s smaller than its peers ($74.4 billion market cap), I see more room for growth.

What’s more, the exceptional management team has developed a track record of execution. The results really do speak for themselves, not just through bullish ascents but also during periods of industry turbulence.

With impressive ROE numbers and ample synergies from its Canadian Western Bank deal, which I thought it snagged at a bargain price, NA stock makes a strong case for why it ought to be the preferred bank stock to stash away for the long term.

Combined with above-average loan growth, especially versus some of its more bloated peers, and I’d be content sticking with the name, even at today’s higher price of admission (18.4 times trailing P/E, which is especially high for a bank). If you prioritize growth over yield (2.6% yield today), perhaps NA stock is the best bank for your buck.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Turn a TFSA Into $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Robin Brown

Do you need some extra monthly income? Here are four stocks that can help you earn $300 per month of…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Dividend Stocks I Think Every Investor Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have sustainable payout ratios and are well-positioned to keep rewarding investors with higher dividend.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

These three Canadian stocks do indeed look dirt cheap to me, as top ways for investors to gain exposure to…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

This 7.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

For under $5 per unit, BTB REIT (TSX:BTB.UN) could add a juicy 7.6% well-covered monthly passive income stream to your…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: These Canadian Companies Are Raising Their Payouts

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) and another dividend grower to keep on your watchlist this Spring.

Read more »

leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race
Dividend Stocks

1 Unstoppable Dividend Stock to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

This dividend stock has consistently rewarded shareholders with both stable income and strong capital appreciation.

Read more »

Quality Control Inspectors at Waste Management Facility
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for some resilient blue-chip stocks that should be safe from AI disruption? Check out these lesser-known industrial stocks.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Kay Ng

Canadians should look more closely at these dividend stocks offering a nice blend of stability, global growth exposure, and high…

Read more »