3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends Again

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends Again

These top Canadian stocks just raised their dividends last month, continuing their multi-year streak. They should at least be on your watchlist.

Kay Ng
  • Brookfield (TSX:BN), CCL Industries (TSX:CCL.B), and Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) all raised dividends last month, signaling strong cash flows and management confidence.
  • Each offers dividend-growth credentials plus upside potential on pullbacks — Brookfield (16.7% raise, long-term growth), CCL (12.5% raise, 20+ years of hikes), and Thomson Reuters (10% raise, 2.4% yield).
  Dividend-growth stocks can be powerful long-term wealth builders. 

Dividend-growth stocks can be powerful long-term wealth builders. The appeal isn’t about the income investors receive today — it’s about the potential for that income to grow over time as companies increase their payouts year after year. Businesses that consistently raise dividends often have strong cash flows, disciplined management, and resilient business models.

Last month, several high-quality Canadian companies once again demonstrated that strength by increasing their dividends. Here are three top-tier Canadian stocks that just bumped up their payouts and could be attractive long-term buys during market pullbacks.

Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) may not immediately stand out to income investors because its dividend yield is only about 0.7%. However, its dividend growth story is what makes the stock compelling.

The company recently boosted its quarterly dividend by an impressive 16.7%, extending a streak of annual dividend increases that spans more than a decade. That increase is also well above its already strong 10-year dividend-growth rate of roughly 10%.

Brookfield delivered a record year of execution in 2025. It raised approximately US$112 billion, sold US$91 billion of assets, and financed about US$175 billion worth of investments. These moves helped the firm acquire roughly US$126 billion in new investments.

As one of the world’s leading investment firms, Brookfield focuses on real assets such as infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate, and private equity. Its strategy is designed to generate long-term returns of over 15% annually through disciplined capital allocation and operational expertise.

That approach has worked. Over the past decade, the stock delivered a compound annual growth rate of about 15.3% on the Toronto Stock Exchange, outperforming the broader Canadian market by about 2.6% per year. With the shares recently trading near $56 and analysts suggesting a meaningful discount of about 24%, Brookfield could be an appealing long-term buy during market dips, say, in the low $50s.

CCL Industries

CCL Industries (TSX:CCL.B) is another dividend grower that you should keep on your radar.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 12.5%, continuing a remarkable streak of more than 20 consecutive years of dividend increases. At recent prices below $87 per share, the stock offers a dividend yield of nearly 1.7%.

CCL Industries is the world’s largest label company and a major player in specialty packaging. With about 210 production facilities worldwide, it produces pressure-sensitive and specialty film materials used for decorative, functional, and security labels. Its products serve large global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, and electronics markets.

This global scale gives CCL a competitive advantage and consistent cash generation — key ingredients for long-term dividend growth. Because the shares have recently dipped, analysts see about 16% near-term upside potential. For investors seeking a reliable dividend grower with strong global demand, CCL Industries is a good one to keep watch on and could be quite attractive in the low $70s if it gets there over the next 12 months.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) rounds out this list with a combination of reliable income and technology-driven growth.

The company recently increased its dividend by more than 10%, pushing its yield to about 2.4% at around $151 per share. The increase signals management’s confidence in the company’s long-term earnings potential.

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of specialized information, software, and increasingly AI-powered tools that help professionals in the legal, tax, accounting, and compliance industries navigate complex regulations. As demand for data-driven insights grows, its services are becoming even more essential.

The stock had a major sell-off recently, but it has rebounded, suggesting the market thought it was too cheap to ignore. Analysts still see about 19% of near-term upside potential. For long-term investors, this may still represent an opportunity to buy a quality dividend grower at a more attractive valuation.

Investor takeaway

Dividend increases are often a strong sign of management confidence and financial strength. Brookfield Corporation, CCL Industries, and Thomson Reuters all raised their dividends again last month, reinforcing their status as dependable dividend-growth stocks. For investors focused on long-term wealth and rising income, these top-tier Canadian companies are worth considering on market pullbacks.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Thomson Reuters. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation, CCL Industries, and Thomson Reuters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

