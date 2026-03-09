How to Generate $500/Month Tax-Free Using a TFSA

Here’s how Canadian investors can generate $500 per month in tax‑free income using a TFSA with dividend stocks.

Diversified Portfolio Allocation : Allocating $45,000 in each of these stocks creates a diversified income-focused portfolio capable of achieving over $500/month tax-free within a TFSA.

High-Yield Stock Options : Investors can leverage high-yield dividend stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and TC Energy to build a reliable, diversified income-generating portfolio.

Tax-Free Investment Vehicle : The TFSA allows Canadians to generate tax-free passive income, making it an optimal choice for creating a consistent $500/month income stream.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best investment vehicles available for Canadians to build tax-free income. One of the key differentiators is that every dollar earned inside a TFSA is tax-free. This makes it ideal for investors looking to generate $500/month or more in passive income, without worrying about taxes eating into that income stream.

To reach that $500/month tax-free threshold, investors need to build a portfolio that can generate sufficient yield to hit that target. High-yield dividend stocks can help reduce the total capital required. Another factor to note is time, which allows those dividends to compound and continue to grow.

This is especially effective when selecting the right investments to generate that $500/month tax-free income stream. Some of the best Canadian dividend stocks fit that requirement, offering decades of annual increases.

Here’s a look at three options for investors to consider today.

A high‑yield bank built for long‑term income

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is one of Canada’s big bank stocks and offers one of the highest yields among the Big Six. The bank’s diversified business model includes segments for personal banking, commercial lending, wealth management, and international operations. This mix provides stability while still offering growth potential.

One key point for prospective investors is that Scotiabank is Canada’s most international bank. The bank has focused its growth on international markets that offer higher growth, which is evident in its results and its higher yield.

In recent years, Scotiabank has shifted its focus away from more volatile markets in Latin America to mature markets in the U.S. and Mexico. This allows the bank to reduce its risk while keeping the focus on growth.

Turning to dividends, Scotiabank has paid dividends for over a century, without missing a payment. This makes it one of the most reliable income stocks on the TSX. As of the time of writing, Scotiabank offers a yield of 4.41%. The bank has also provided an annual uptick to that dividend for over a decade. For investors seeking dependable cash flow, Scotiabank provides a strong financial‑sector anchor.

A pipeline giant with reliable cash flow

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of North America’s largest pipeline and utility companies. Its business is built on long‑term contracts that generate stable, predictable cash flow, similar to a toll road or utility. For investors seeking to generate $500/month tax-free, Enbridge is one of the clear options for passive income-seeking investors.

Enbridge’s pipeline network generates the bulk of the company’s revenue by transporting a significant portion of North America’s crude oil and natural gas. The company’s utility and renewable energy segments add further stability that is backed by regulated contracts.

This combination of regulated and contracted revenue supports Enbridge’s high yield and long‑term dividend sustainability. Like Scotiabank, Enbridge has paid out dividends for decades and has a three-decade streak of annual increases.

That fact alone makes this a top-tier option for investors looking to generate $500/month tax-free.

A high‑yield energy infrastructure play

One final option for investors seeking high-yield TSX stocks that can generate $500/month tax-free is TC Energy (TSX:TRP).

TC Energy is another major North American pipeline operator with a long history of paying dividends. Like Enbridge, TC Energy benefits from long‑term contracts that provide steady revenue, making it a dependable income generator.

The company’s operations include natural gas pipelines, power generation, and energy storage. These assets support a strong yield and help diversify income sources within the energy infrastructure sector.

For TFSA investors, TC Energy complements Enbridge by adding another layer of stability and contracted cash flow.

TC Energy’s quarterly dividend currently works out to a yield of 4.02%, making it one of the better payers on the market.

How to generate $500/month tax-free

Generating $500 per month tax‑free can be done with the right mix of high‑yield stocks, like the ones mentioned above. Here’s how investors can allocate a position of $45,000 in each to meet that goal.

Company Recent Price No. of Shares Dividend Total Payout Frequency Enbridge $73.39 613 $3.88 $2,378.44 Quarterly Bank of Nova Scotia $98.00 459 $4.40 $2,019.60 Quarterly TC Energy $86.74 518 $3.51 $1,818.18 Quarterly Total: $6,216.22 Monthly: $518.01

Together, these three stocks create a diversified, income‑focused portfolio that can help investors reach meaningful tax‑free monthly income inside a TFSA.