These Canadian stocks are backed by fundamentally strong businesses and are likely to benefit from solid demand despite external pressures.

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

MDA Space is positioned to capitalize on rising defense and space spending, with a $4B backlog and a $40B growth pipeline supporting sustained gains.

The broader equity market is expected to stay volatile due to geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties, but strong, resilient companies can still offer growth opportunities.

The equity market is likely to remain highly volatile in the near term as rising geopolitical tensions and ongoing trade uncertainties continue to weigh on investor sentiment. However, amid this period of uncertainty, investors can focus on fundamentally strong companies with a proven business model and resilient demand despite external pressures. Such TSX stocks are most likely to grow and deliver notable returns.

So, if you have $1,000 to invest, here are the best stocks to invest right now.

Source: Getty Images

Best TSX stock #1: SECURE Waste Infrastructure

Investors seeking the best Canadian stocks could consider SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES). It operates waste management and energy infrastructure businesses. While tariff-related uncertainties have put pressure on the company’s metals recycling operations, these challenges appear largely cyclical rather than structural. Moreover, the momentum in its waste management and energy infrastructure networks continues to support its financials and share price.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed more than 42%, reflecting the durability of its earnings and solid growth prospects. Much of its asset base operates under long-term contracts, providing predictable revenue streams and recurring cash flows. This structure helps insulate the company from fluctuations that often affect more commodity-exposed businesses, enabling it to navigate softer commodity environments while maintaining operational momentum.

Looking ahead, the growth outlook remains encouraging. Several long-cycle, contracted infrastructure projects are expected to begin contributing to earnings in the coming years. As these projects come online, management anticipates a meaningful increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), with the impact becoming more visible starting in 2026. Alongside these developments, the company plans to continue investing in high-return organic infrastructure projects while expanding its network to support increasing customer demand.

At the same time, a rebound in the metals recycling segment could provide an additional growth tailwind. Overall, SECURE Waste Infrastructure is one of the best TSX stocks to buy and hold for significant capital gains.

Best TSX stock #2: MDA Space

The escalating geopolitical tensions are reshaping investment opportunities, particularly in defence, aerospace, and satellite technology. As space increasingly becomes a strategic domain, space technology companies are likely to deliver solid growth and above-average returns. One such stock is MDA Space (TSX:MDA).

Riding the momentum of the global space economy, MDA Space is positioned to benefit from rising government spending on defense and space capabilities. Its offerings, from satellite systems and advanced robotics to geointelligence solutions, support space communications, Earth observation, and complex mission operations.

The company’s shares have surged 58% year to date, reflecting investor confidence in its growth trajectory. By fiscal 2025, MDA Space had a $4 billion backlog, providing strong revenue visibility into 2026, while its growth pipeline has expanded to $40 billion, including $10 billion in shortlisted or follow-on projects with government clients.

With demand for space infrastructure and defence capabilities accelerating, MDA Space appears poised for sustained growth. Strategic investments in next-generation technologies, an expanding presence in key markets, and a robust balance sheet position the company to deliver strong growth.