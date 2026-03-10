Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

These Canadian stocks are backed by fundamentally strong businesses and are likely to benefit from solid demand despite external pressures.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The broader equity market is expected to stay volatile due to geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties, but strong, resilient companies can still offer growth opportunities.
  • SECURE Waste Infrastructure benefits from long-term contracts, recurring cash flow, and infrastructure expansion.
  • MDA Space is positioned to capitalize on rising defense and space spending, with a $4B backlog and a $40B growth pipeline supporting sustained gains.

The equity market is likely to remain highly volatile in the near term as rising geopolitical tensions and ongoing trade uncertainties continue to weigh on investor sentiment. However, amid this period of uncertainty, investors can focus on fundamentally strong companies with a proven business model and resilient demand despite external pressures. Such TSX stocks are most likely to grow and deliver notable returns.

So, if you have $1,000 to invest, here are the best stocks to invest right now.

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Best TSX stock #1: SECURE Waste Infrastructure

Investors seeking the best Canadian stocks could consider SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES). It operates waste management and energy infrastructure businesses. While tariff-related uncertainties have put pressure on the company’s metals recycling operations, these challenges appear largely cyclical rather than structural. Moreover, the momentum in its waste management and energy infrastructure networks continues to support its financials and share price.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed more than 42%, reflecting the durability of its earnings and solid growth prospects. Much of its asset base operates under long-term contracts, providing predictable revenue streams and recurring cash flows. This structure helps insulate the company from fluctuations that often affect more commodity-exposed businesses, enabling it to navigate softer commodity environments while maintaining operational momentum.

Looking ahead, the growth outlook remains encouraging. Several long-cycle, contracted infrastructure projects are expected to begin contributing to earnings in the coming years. As these projects come online, management anticipates a meaningful increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), with the impact becoming more visible starting in 2026. Alongside these developments, the company plans to continue investing in high-return organic infrastructure projects while expanding its network to support increasing customer demand.

At the same time, a rebound in the metals recycling segment could provide an additional growth tailwind. Overall, SECURE Waste Infrastructure is one of the best TSX stocks to buy and hold for significant capital gains.

Best TSX stock #2: MDA Space

The escalating geopolitical tensions are reshaping investment opportunities, particularly in defence, aerospace, and satellite technology. As space increasingly becomes a strategic domain, space technology companies are likely to deliver solid growth and above-average returns. One such stock is MDA Space (TSX:MDA).

Riding the momentum of the global space economy, MDA Space is positioned to benefit from rising government spending on defense and space capabilities. Its offerings, from satellite systems and advanced robotics to geointelligence solutions, support space communications, Earth observation, and complex mission operations.

The company’s shares have surged 58% year to date, reflecting investor confidence in its growth trajectory. By fiscal 2025, MDA Space had a $4 billion backlog, providing strong revenue visibility into 2026, while its growth pipeline has expanded to $40 billion, including $10 billion in shortlisted or follow-on projects with government clients.

With demand for space infrastructure and defence capabilities accelerating, MDA Space appears poised for sustained growth. Strategic investments in next-generation technologies, an expanding presence in key markets, and a robust balance sheet position the company to deliver strong growth.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MDA Space and Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Is Interesting, But Here’s What I’d Buy Instead

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock looks like a bigger bargain in early March.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Dividend Stocks

Trade Tensions Are Back. Here Are 4 TSX Stocks Built to Earn Through the Noise.

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian companies could keep earning even if global trade gets messy.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

To Build a Steady Income Portfolio, These 3 Canadian Utility Stocks Belong on Your Radar

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks pair regulated earnings with dividends that can hold up in rough markets.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Telus You’d Need for $10,000 in Yearly Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 46% from all-time highs, Telus is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of almost 9% in…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Monthly Income Machine With Your TFSA

| Adam Othman

Add this TSX monthly dividend-paying stock to your self-directed TFSA portfolio for monthly and tax-free passive income.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 10

| Jitendra Parashar

Hopes of a quicker resolution in the Middle East helped the TSX recover from steep intraday losses, with markets watching…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Capital Power You Should Own to Get $1,000 in Dividends

| Puja Tayal

Discover the potential of Capital Power as a leading dividend stock on the TSX for reliable returns and future growth.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Investing

2 Growth Stocks I Expect to Surge Well Into This Year and Beyond

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks will likely deliver solid returns as they are benefiting from strong demand for their products, technology, and…

Read more »