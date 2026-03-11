Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 5 Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

5 Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

Keep these five dividend stocks on your radar if you’re on the hunt for investments to build a passive-income stream through your self-directed portfolio.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Invest a diversified mix of high‑quality dividend stocks inside your TFSA to generate stable, recurring tax‑free income and faster compounding over the long term.
  • Consider these TSX stalwarts for TFSA income: Fortis (FTS), Canadian Utilities (CU), Telus (T), Toronto‑Dominion Bank (TD), and Enbridge (ENB) — all offer reliable payouts and strong dividend histories.

Generating recurring, stable passive income is an excellent benefit of stock market investing that not many new investors realize. By building a diversified self-directed investment portfolio of dividend stocks with high yields and long-term growth, you can make a passive-income machine that can help you achieve financial freedom.

Today, we will take a quick look at some of my top picks among high-quality dividend stocks that you can buy and hold in your portfolio to generate passive income.

dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a $39.88 billion market-cap leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility sector, boasting several utility businesses under its belt. Due to the essential nature of its services, Fortis is the kind of business that can earn money through all market cycles. To add to its defensive appeal, Fortis generates almost its entire revenue through long-term contracted assets in regulated markets, meaning stable, reliable, and virtually predictable cash flows.

Fortis has increased payouts for over 50 years, making it a top pick for income-focused investors. As of this writing, it trades for $78.59 per share and pays investors their dividends at a 3.26% dividend yield.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is another TSX dividend stock that you can invest in for the predictability it offers. CU is a $13.14 billion market-cap regulated utility stock that primarily provides gas and electricity utility services across Canada and Australia. It also has a presence in the U.S. and Mexico.

CU stock is the only other TSX stock with a longer dividend-growth streak than Fortis. Its stable and recurring revenue supports the longest dividend-growth streak in the Canadian stock market. As of this writing, CU stock trades for $48.29 per share and pays investors their quarterly distributions at a 3.83% dividend yield.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) is another business that provides essential services, but it doesn’t operate in the energy industry. Telus is a $29.10 billion market-cap leader in the Canadian telecom space. The world-leading communications technology company has operations in over 45 countries, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue through over 20 million customers worldwide.

The company’s investments across different sectors have diversified its income streams and provide a more reliable support to its high-yielding dividends. As of this writing, Telus stock trades for $18.64 per share and pays investors their quarterly distributions at an 8.98% dividend yield that you can lock into your portfolio today.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

When it comes to dividend investing, you can practically never go wrong with investing in the Big Six Canadian banks. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is an easy pick to consider among its peers. At a $217.37 billion market cap, it is not the largest among its peers. However, it is a reliable dividend-paying stock that offers the kind of consistency that long-term income seekers look for when investing in dividend stocks.

As of this writing, TD Bank stock trades for $130.06 per share and pays shareholders their dividends at a 3.32% dividend yield.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another darling holding for income-seeking investors with a long investment horizon. The $160.31 billion giant in the Canadian energy sector is one of the biggest energy infrastructure companies in Canada, with a growing regulated utility business and renewable energy portfolio. Its pipeline network transports a lot of the fossil fuel products made and consumed in North America, making it vital to the regional economy.

Enbridge has a three-decade dividend-growth streak that makes it a staple in investor portfolios. As of this writing, Enbridge stock trades for $73.47 per share and pays investors their quarterly distributions at a juicy 5.28% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

Building a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can let you enjoy the dividend income without incurring taxes on it. Most of these five TSX dividend stocks are staples in income-focused investment portfolios. Consider allocating a portion of the available contribution room in your TFSA to holding these stocks.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Fortis, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Canadian Dividend Stocks for Volatile Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation has Canadians on edge, so the best retirement stocks are businesses with repeat cash flow and dividends that don’t…

Read more »

chef cooks healthy vegetables on hot stove with steam
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Contribution Season Is Here. These 3 Canadian Energy Stocks Are Worth Considering.

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tuck these three Canadian energy stocks into a TFSA and let tax-free dividends and cash flow do the heavy lifting.

Read more »

woman looks ahead of her over water
Dividend Stocks

Want Growth and Dividends From the Same Portfolio? These 2 Canadian Stocks Deliver Both

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Under-the-radar Canadian companies offer big yields, but they rely on very different cash-flow engines.

Read more »

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants I’d Buy With Rates on Hold

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have a consistent record of paying and growing dividends and are offering high yields of over 5%.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Earn $1,000 a Month With No Tax

| Adam Othman

Generate tax-free income by investing in these monthly dividend-paying TSX stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: How to Generate $2,000 in Monthly Income

| Adam Othman

Generate extra monthly income by adding shares of this TSX-traded income fund to your self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a $300 Monthly Tax-Free Income Stream

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Maximize your TFSA contributions to build up a reliable monthly income generating portfolio, with stocks like NWH.UN.

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are two reliable high-yield Canadian stocks to buy now that are made for long-term dividend investors.

Read more »