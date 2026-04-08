The 3 Stocks I’d Choose First If I Wanted Reliable Monthly Passive Income

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust benefits from a robust healthcare property portfolio, Whitecap Resources capitalizes on strong energy market dynamics and operational efficiency, and Pizza Pizza leverages a stable royalty model and ongoing growth efforts, offering attractive yields and reliable income for long-term investors.

Investing in high-quality monthly dividend stocks like Vital Infrastructure Property Trust, Whitecap Resources, and Pizza Pizza Royalty can generate consistent passive income, bolstered by stable business models and strategic growth initiatives that enhance their appeal amidst current economic uncertainties.

In today’s uncertain environment – marked by rising geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, and potential job disruptions driven by strategic restructuring and broader AI adoption – having a reliable source of passive income is increasingly important. It not only provides financial stability but also helps preserve purchasing power during periods of inflation. Additionally, reinvesting this income can significantly enhance overall long-term returns through compounding.

Against this backdrop, investing in high-quality, monthly-paying dividend stocks stands out as a convenient and cost-effective way to generate consistent passive income. With that in mind, let’s explore three top monthly dividend stocks that currently offer attractive buying opportunities.

Source: Getty Images

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) should pay at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends, making them particularly attractive for income-focused investors. Against this backdrop, Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) stands out as a compelling option. The trust owns and operates 133 healthcare properties across North America, Australia, Brazil, and Europe, encompassing around 13 million square feet of leasable space. Backed by a high-quality tenant base and long-term lease agreements, it maintains a healthy occupancy rate, even amid broader market fluctuations.

Looking ahead, favourable demographic trends further strengthen its outlook. Canada’s population aged 65 and older could rise to 25% over the next decade – a roughly 28% increase from current levels – driving higher healthcare demand. As a result, healthcare spending could grow at an annualized rate of around 5% over the next 25 years, potentially supporting increased demand for the trust’s properties and services.

At the same time, the company has been improving its financial position by divesting non-core assets and using the net proceeds to lower its debt levels to the low-50% range. Ongoing efforts to enhance general and administrative efficiencies are also contributing to margin expansion. With a reasonable payout ratio of 86%, the trust appears well-positioned to sustain its distributions. Currently, it offers an impressive forward dividend yield of 6.7%.

Whitecap Resources

Second on the list is Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP), which owns and operates oil and natural gas assets across Western Canada. While crude oil and natural gas prices have moderated following the ceasefire announcement among Israel, Iran, and the United States, they remain relatively elevated, continuing to support upstream producers like Whitecap.

The company is backed by a strong resource base, with 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent in proved and probable reserves, translating into a reserve life index of more than 16 years. It has also enhanced its production capabilities through its May 2025 merger with Veren and expects to invest between $2 billion and $2.1 billion this year to expand output.

In addition, Whitecap has made solid progress in integrating its and Veren’s assets, achieving approximately $300 million in annualized cost savings – about 43% above initial estimates. Supported by a favourable commodity price environment, a robust asset base, and ongoing growth initiatives, Whitecap appears well-positioned to sustain its dividend payments, making it an ideal option for income-focused investors.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Another monthly-paying dividend stock I’m bullish on is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX: PZA). The company earns royalty income from a network of 694 Pizza Pizza and 100 Pizza 73 restaurants operated by franchisees. With its revenue tied to its top-line sales rather than profits, its business model is largely insulated from fluctuations in input expenses such as food and labour. This asset-light structure supports stable and predictable cash flows, enabling consistent dividend payments and growth. Currently, the company pays a monthly dividend of $0.0775 per share, yielding about 6.1% on a forward basis.

Looking ahead, PZA expects to grow its traditional restaurant network by 2–3% this year. It is also focused on menu innovation, enhancing digital ordering platforms, and renovating older locations to increase customer traffic and drive same-store sales growth. Supported by these initiatives and its resilient royalty-based model, the company appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend payouts in the coming quarters.