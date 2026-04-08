TFSA or RRSP: Doesn’t Matter if You Don’t Invest!



Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP)? It honestly does not matter much if the money never gets invested. The latest Statistics Canada data showed that 11.3 million tax filers contributed to either a TFSA or an RRSP in 2023. Of those, five million contributed only to a TFSA, 3.8 million contributed only to an RRSP, and 2.5 million contributed to both.

That sounds encouraging, but it also means many Canadians are still either not contributing at all or not using both accounts. After all, our population currently sits at about 40.5 million, meaning only about 6% of Canadians contributed to both a TFSA and RRSP!

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Why it matters

What really changes your future is not just putting money into a TFSA or RRSP, but what that money does once it gets there. A TFSA can shelter growth and income from tax. An RRSP can give you a tax deduction today and tax-deferred growth until withdrawal. Both are powerful. But if the cash just sits there, the account becomes more of a storage box than a wealth-building tool. The wrapper helps, but the investment does the real lifting.

That is why time matters so much. A few thousand dollars invested and left alone for years can become much more meaningful than a larger amount sitting in cash. The median TFSA-only contribution in 2023 was $6,500, while the median RRSP-only contribution was $3,420. Those are useful sums, but long-term value depends on whether they are actually put to work in assets that can grow, generate income, or both.

There is also the simple behavioural part. People often get caught up deciding whether the TFSA is better than the RRSP, but that can become a distraction. The better question is whether your money is invested in something productive. If not, the account type barely matters. A great account with no investment plan is still just idle cash wearing a tax-efficient coat. So, how to catch up?

PRV

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:PRV.UN) is a Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio focused mainly on industrial, commercial, and retail properties. It is the kind of stock that can fit neatly in either a TFSA or an RRSP because it is built around generating regular income from real estate rather than chasing flashy growth. That makes it easier to understand and easier to hold.

In fourth-quarter and full-year 2025, PROREIT reported that it owned 111 properties totalling about 6.1 million square feet, with a strong weighting toward industrial real estate. Management also highlighted that the REIT achieved revenue growth despite owning 10 fewer properties, which suggests leasing and rent growth are doing some real work here. The earnings were also encouraging. In the fourth quarter of 2025, property revenue rose 5.4% year over year to $26.2 million, while net operating income climbed 9.6% to $16.1 million.

On valuation, PROREIT still looks fairly modest. It offers a market cap of about $435.7 million, a trailing price-to-earnings ratio near 11.8, and a payout ratio around 85%. That is not dirt cheap, but it is not demanding either, especially for a REIT still producing stable property income. The future outlook is pretty straightforward. If PROREIT keeps growing rent, managing debt, and leaning into industrial properties, it can remain a useful income name for long-term investors. The risk, of course, is that real estate is never fully stress-free. Rates, refinancing, and occupancy still matter. But for investors who actually put their TFSA or RRSP money to work, this looks like the kind of stock that can help those accounts do their job.

Bottom line

That is really the point. TFSA or RRSP is not the main question. The real question is whether your money is invested in something that can grow and pay you while you wait. PROREIT is one example of how a solid income stock can make either account far more useful. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in if invested today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT PRV.UN $6.12 1,143 $0.45 $514.35 Monthly $6,995.16

Because in the end, the account matters, but the investment matters more.