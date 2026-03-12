Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Have on Their Radar

2 Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Have on Their Radar

For Canadian investors looking to build out their long-term watch lists, here are two top Canadian stocks I think are worth considering right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Enerflex is transforming into a contract-backed energy infrastructure business, boasting over $1.4 billion in contracted revenue, promising high-margin recurring revenue and significant upside potential.
  • Hammond Power Solutions, positioned at the nexus of grid modernization and renewable energy trends, has shown robust growth with a 22% surge in backlog, making it a standout choice for investors eyeing digital infrastructure opportunities.

Volatility has become a feature, not a bug, of today’s market. Indeed, this reality has many investors glued to daily headlines instead of long-term fundamentals.

That said, I think the better approach is to build a watch list of growth stocks that can compound cash flows through multiple cycles. With those companies on the radar, investors can then jump at the opportunity to buy, when it arises.

Here are two top Canadian stocks that fit that profile for me right now.

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram

Source: Getty Images

Enerflex

Enerflex (TSX:EFX) is a company I haven’t covered much in the past, but it’s one top Canadian stock I think could have big upside over the near, medium and long term, given what’s going on in the energy market right now.

Indeed, Enerflex is quietly transforming from a cyclical equipment provider into a contract‑backed energy infrastructure and services business. This business model has led to highly visible cash flows, with the company’s energy infrastructure segment now boasting a backlog of more than $1.4 billion of contracted revenue in the coming quarters. Thus, for investors looking to capitalize on higher demand for modular natural gas processing and produced-water treatment facilities, this is a top option to consider.

Importantly, Enerflex’s After‑market services business layers on high‑margin, recurring revenue tied to its installed base. This further mitigates the impact of capital spending cycles and improves overall return on invested capital. With plenty of momentum seen in recent months supporting the idea that further gains could be on the horizon, this is a top energy-adjacent play I think is worth considering for big upside in 2026 and beyond.

Hammond Power Solutions

Another company I’ve kept on the watch list for a long time, but haven’t discussed as much as I probably should have, is Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A).

This company sits at the crossroads of some of the most powerful tailwinds in the market today. Those would be grid modernization, renewable energy, and the build‑out of power‑hungry AI and data‑centre infrastructure.

Indeed, these are powerful growth catalysts, and we’ve seen the kind of robust payout for long-term investors who have held HPS stock for the past five years. I think Hammond is one of the quiet winners in the Canadian market that investors should be paying attention to right now, due to the fact that the company’s key business model (manufacturing dry‑type transformers, power‑quality systems, and magnetic components that are mission‑critical for these projects) could see accelerated growth potential over time.

This past quarter, the company’s surge in its underlying backlog by more than 22% provided investors with enough revenue growth visibility to bid shares higher. I’m of the view that similar such beats are likely to come down the line.

Thus, for investors looking for ways to play the electrification and expansion of digital infrastructure trends we’re seeing play out, Hammond is an excellent option to have on the radar right now, in my opinion.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Enerflex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Own Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadians

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blue-chip dividend stocks like the 5.3%-yielding Enbridge stock make resilient additions to your portfolio for strong long-term returns.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

1 Incredible TSX Dividend Stock to Buy While It’s Down 34%

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 35% from all-time highs, BEP is a blue-chip dividend stock that is a top buy in March 2026.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Top Oil Stock to Buy and Hold Through the End of the Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

Tourmaline Oil is a top TSX stock that is well-poised to deliver outsized returns to shareholders through 2030.

Read more »

chef cooks healthy vegetables on hot stove with steam
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Contribution Season Is Here. These 3 Canadian Energy Stocks Are Worth Considering.

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tuck these three Canadian energy stocks into a TFSA and let tax-free dividends and cash flow do the heavy lifting.

Read more »

woman looks ahead of her over water
Dividend Stocks

Want Growth and Dividends From the Same Portfolio? These 2 Canadian Stocks Deliver Both

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Under-the-radar Canadian companies offer big yields, but they rely on very different cash-flow engines.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Growth in 2026

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the growth opportunities in this energy stock as Suncor Energy optimizes operations and reduces breakeven costs for success.

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Your TFSA Can Make $90 in Monthly, Tax-Free Income

| Puja Tayal

Learn how the TFSA offers tax-free savings as a safe haven for investors amid volatile markets and fluctuating oil stocks.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

To Build a Steady Income Portfolio, These 3 Canadian Utility Stocks Belong on Your Radar

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks pair regulated earnings with dividends that can hold up in rough markets.

Read more »