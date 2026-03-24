2 Stocks I’d Pair Together for a Winning TFSA in 2026

Pairing the right growth and defensive stocks could be the key to building a stronger TFSA in 2026.

A smart TFSA strategy in 2026 could be pairing two strong but different businesses for better balance and growth.

If you think you need every stock in your portfolio to do the same thing, you might be missing out on big opportunities. Sometimes, the better approach is to line up a few businesses with different operating strengths and ask which ones still have the cleanest setup today.

For example, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio with top Canadian stocks like Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) can bring something distinct to the table. Let me explain how this type of setup could help you get strong returns on your investments in 2026 and beyond.

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Aritzia stock

If you don’t know it already, Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house with a global platform. The company’s portfolio includes brands like Babaton, Denim Forum, and Wilfred, among others. Its products range from blazers and jackets to jeans and accessories, catering to various tastes and functions. Aritzia operates about 130 boutiques throughout Canada and the United States, alongside its online platform at aritzia.com.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2026 (ended in November 2025), Aritzia delivered record net revenue of $1.04 billion, reflecting a solid 43% increase compared to last year. Similarly, its comparable sales grew by 34% YoY (year over year) with the help of exceptional growth across all channels and geographies. The company’s investments in digital initiatives, such as the launch of its mobile app and strategic marketing campaigns, contributed significantly to this growth. Additionally, Aritzia’s expansion into the United States continued to pay off, with revenue in the region increasing by 54% YoY.

This strong financial performance has helped ATZ stock price jump nearly 105% over the last year. Despite recent market volatility, Aritzia’s long-term trajectory remains promising.

Waste Connections stock

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services firm that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It operates across 46 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada, serving about nine million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company also offers non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment and intermodal services for cargo and solid waste containers.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Waste Connections posted revenue of $2.4 billion, with net profit of $258.5 million. During the quarter, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) also jumped 8.7% YoY to $795.6 million, with its adjusted EBITDA margin increasing by 110 basis points from a year ago to 33.5%, exceeding expectations. Waste Connections also completed acquisitions with approximately $330 million in annualized revenue and returned a record $839.3 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

While Waste Connections stock performance has been mixed recently, with a 7.2% decline year to date, its long-term performance remains strong, showing a 73.4% increase over five years. In addition, the company’s dividend yield of about 0.9% adds to its appeal for income-oriented investors.

The best TFSA strategy

Pairing top TSX stocks like Aritzia and Waste Connections in your TFSA portfolio offers diversification across different sectors and business models. Aritzia’s strong performance in the retail sector, driven by its digital initiatives and strategic marketing, complements Waste Connections’ steady growth in the waste management industry. While both companies have faced recent market fluctuations due to the ongoing war in Iran, their long-term prospects remain promising. Investors looking to build a winning TFSA portfolio for 2026 and beyond should consider these two stocks for their distinct strengths and potential for continued growth.