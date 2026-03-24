Sylogist stock is down 79% from its all-time high. But this Canadian SaaS company’s transformation is nearly complete, and the upside could be enormous.

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The stock is down 79% from its all-time high. A new interim CEO, a focused go-forward plan, and a nearly complete business transformation make this a compelling turnaround story.

SaaS annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 9% year-over-year (YoY) to $33.8 million in fiscal 2025, with recurring revenue now at 81% of total revenue in Q4.

Sylogist is a Canadian software-as-a-service (SaaS) company serving governments, nonprofits, and school boards — three of the stickiest customer bases in tech.

Here’s the thesis in plain English: Sylogist (TSX:SYZ) is a beaten-down Canadian software company that is completing one of the more interesting business transformations in the small-cap tech space, and the market hasn’t noticed yet.

The Canadian tech stock is down 79% from its all-time high and has underperformed the broader markets by a wide margin in recent years. But underneath the surface, the business fundamentals are improving. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue is growing, and recurring revenue is hitting record highs as a percentage of total sales.

Its customer base is sticky, while a new interim CEO with deep knowledge of the company just laid out a credible, focused plan to cross the finish line on a multi-year overhaul.

If you have $1,000 sitting on the sidelines and a two- to three-year horizon, this undervalued Canadian stock deserves a serious look.

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The bull case for the TSX tech stock

Sylogist builds mission-critical software for governments, nonprofits, and school boards. That might not sound exciting, but think about what it means in practice.

A local government that uses Sylogist’s ERP (enterprise resource planning) system to manage fund accounting, payroll, and procurement doesn’t swap it out on a whim.

A state agency running victim notification software through SylogistGov isn’t switching platforms every few years.

A school board that uses SylogistEd for student records, payroll, and payment processing faces enormous switching costs.

Sylogist serves customers across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its SylogistGov platform, which includes its growing Victim Services Software (VSS) offering for U.S. state agencies, is one of the most compelling growth vectors in the portfolio.

Over the past few years, Sylogist has been transitioning from a legacy software vendor that sold perpetual licenses and generated chunky one-time professional services revenue, to a modern SaaS business that earns predictable subscription income and delivers implementations through a network of third-party partners.

Its recurring revenue in Q4 of 2025 accounted for 81% of total sales, up from 72% in the year-ago period. The recurring revenue gross margin improved to 73% in Q4, up from 71% in the prior year.

Professional services revenue dropped 44% in Q4, but CEO Craig O’Neill was direct about why: Sylogist made a strategic choice to hand that work to partners so it could focus on being a software company, not a consulting firm.

A new CEO at the helm?

O’Neill joined as interim CEO approximately six weeks before the March 2026 earnings call, and he spoke with the kind of clarity that has been missing from Sylogist’s communications.

He described the company as being “in the red zone” or close to the goal line on its transformation, but not yet across it. He committed to finishing the job, focusing sales and marketing investment on the highest-opportunity products, and using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to drive meaningful productivity gains in the product and development teams.

The board is actively searching for a permanent CEO, with O’Neill suggesting a candidate could be named within roughly two quarters.

The valuation case is simple

Sylogist has $45.7 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), $33.8 million of which is SaaS-based and growing. It carries a Texas Office of the Attorney General contract that will add approximately $1.7 million in ARR in Q3 fiscal 2026.

Sylogist ended fiscal 2025 with $8.3 million in cash, and the company reinstated its share buyback program in February 2026. The TSX tech stock is forecast to expand free cash flow (FCF) from $4.70 million in 2026 to $32 million in 2029.

If Sylogist is priced at 10 times forward FCF, it could triple within the next three years. At 79% off its highs, the market is pricing in a lot of bad news. But the SaaS metrics are improving, the customer base is sticky, and the transformation is nearly complete.

For $1,000, you are buying a software company in the final innings of a painful but necessary overhaul and at a price that already reflects most of the bad news. The upside, if management executes, could be significant.