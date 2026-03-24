Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Growth in 2026

Here are a few top Canadian stock ideas to be bought on dips for growth in 2026 and beyond.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners adds income and upside through global infrastructure investments tied to megatrends like digitalization and decarbonization.

Shopify offers high-growth exposure to global e-commerce and AI trends, while Royal Bank of Canada provides stable, diversified growth with reliable dividends.

Canada’s stock market remains stable in 2026, with growth opportunities centred on companies that combine strong fundamentals and long-term expansion potential.

The Canadian stock market has been holding steady so far in 2026. The Toronto Stock Exchange has been supported by resilient earnings, and strong performance across financials and energy. For growth-focused investors, the real opportunity lies in identifying companies that combine durable business models with long-term expansion potential.

Below are three top Canadian stocks positioned for growth in 2026 and beyond.

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Shopify: Canada’s global tech champion

No Canadian growth conversation is complete without Shopify (TSX:SHOP). As one of the country’s leading technology firms, Shopify powers e-commerce businesses across more than 175 countries, giving it enormous global reach.

What makes Shopify compelling in 2026 is its alignment with powerful secular trends. E-commerce adoption continues to expand, and businesses are increasingly shifting toward digital-first operations. Shopify’s ecosystem includes payments and AI-driven tools, creating a strong competitive moat.

While volatility remains part of the story, long-term investors view Shopify as a pure growth engine. Its ability to scale globally and continuously innovate positions it as one of the most exciting Canadian stocks for long-term capital appreciation.

At about $166 per share at writing, the analyst consensus price target suggests the stock trades at a modest discount of about 13% with near-term upside potential of nearly 15%.

RBC: Growth meets stability

Growth doesn’t always mean high risk. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) demonstrates how a blue-chip company can still deliver meaningful expansion.

For example, the HSBC Canada acquisition in 2024 expanded RBC’s client base and enhanced its global banking capabilities. It is now actively expanding its wealth management and capital markets business in the Middle East and reviewing the potential to further expand into China.

As Canada’s largest bank, RBC benefits from diversified revenue streams, including personal banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Through the economic cycle, RBC is able to generate durable earnings and dividends that grow over time, supported by expanding fee-based businesses and international exposure.

For investors, RBC offers a powerful combination: dependable income and long-term capital appreciation. It remains a core holding for those seeking balanced growth within the Canadian market.

At under $222 per share at writing, RBC stock offers a safe dividend yield of nearly 3% with the analyst consensus price target suggesting the stock is fairly valued.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Riding the infrastructure supercycle

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) offers a compelling growth story tied to global infrastructure demand. The partnership owns and operates essential assets across utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure — sectors that underpin economic activity.

What makes Brookfield Infrastructure particularly attractive in 2026 is its exposure to a powerful infrastructure supercycle. Megatrends such as digitalization, decarbonization, and deglobalization are driving massive investment into real assets worldwide.

BIP is actively capitalizing on these trends. In 2025, the company generated US$2.6 billion in funds from operations and increased its distribution for the 17th consecutive year, highlighting both growth and income potential.

Looking ahead, its expansion into AI infrastructure, data centres, and energy systems positions it at the centre of future economic growth. These assets benefit from long-term contracts and inflation-linked revenues, providing both stability and upside.

For investors, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers a rare combination: global diversification, predictable cash flow, and exposure to some of the most important investment themes of the next decade.

At $48.74 per unit at writing, it yields about 5.1% and trades at a discount of over 15% according to the analyst consensus price target.

Investor takeaway

In 2026, successful Canadian investing is about balance. Shopify delivers high-growth exposure to global technology trends. Royal Bank of Canada provides consistent, compounding returns with financial sector strength. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners adds infrastructure-driven growth tied to powerful global megatrends.

Together, these three stocks reflect some of the best of the Canadian market: innovation, resilience, and long-term opportunity. By focusing on companies with durable advantages and clear growth pathways, investors can position themselves to benefit from Canada’s evolving economic landscape while building wealth steadily over time.