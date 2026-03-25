These dividend stocks are good considerations for income and price gains over the next five years.

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

Together, they offer a good mix of reliable income, dividend growth, and potential capital appreciation.

Brookfield offers higher growth potential at a discounted valuation with a 4.7% yield, while Manulife provides stable earnings, consistent dividend increases, and a 4.1% yield.

Brookfield Asset Management and Manulife Financial appear to be strong TSX dividend stocks for long-term income and growth.

When it comes to building long-term wealth, dividend stocks offer a powerful combination: steady income today and capital appreciation tomorrow. The key is choosing companies with durable earnings, disciplined management, and a clear path to growing payouts.

If you’re looking to lock in reliable passive income while positioning for growth, here are two TSX dividend stocks that appear to be compelling five-year holds.

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A high-quality asset manager at a discount

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) has been caught in a broader sell-off across the asset management sector. Since early 2025, valuations have compressed as investors worry about fee pressure, rising costs, and intensifying competition. While these concerns are real, the market appears to be overlooking Brookfield’s underlying strength.

The company continues to deliver strong operational performance. In 2025, fee revenues climbed 17% to US$5.5 billion, while fee-related earnings rose 20% to US$3.1 billion, leading to distributable earnings — the cash flow that supports dividends — increasing by 14% to US$2.7 billion.

This distinction matters. Distributable earnings provide a clearer view of dividend sustainability than net income because distributable earnings exclude non-cash items and focus on real cash generation. For income-focused investors, that kind of growth is exactly what you want to see.

On a per-share basis, growth remains solid, with fee-related earnings up roughly 22%. Despite this, the stock trades around $59, down about 30% from its highs, pushing the dividend yield to an attractive 4.7%.

For long-term investors, this disconnect between price and performance creates opportunity. You’re effectively buying a globally diversified alternative asset manager — with exposure to infrastructure, real estate, and private equity — at a discounted valuation, while getting paid to wait.

A reliable dividend grower with steady upside

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) offers a different opportunity. As one of Canada’s largest insurers, it combines stable cash flows with consistent dividend growth.

After a recent pullback, Manulife trades near $47 per share, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 11 — a reasonable valuation for a company expected to grow earnings per share by roughly 9% annually over the next couple of years.

More importantly for income investors, Manulife continues to reward shareholders. The company just raised its dividend by about 10% last month, in line with its decade-long track record of similar growth. At current prices, the stock yields approximately 4.1%.

This consistency is what makes Manulife particularly attractive for a five-year horizon. Its business model — spanning insurance, wealth management, and strong exposure to Asian markets — provides both stability and growth potential.

As earnings expand, dividends will likely follow. That means investors benefit from both rising income and potential share price appreciation over time.

Why these stocks belong in a five-year portfolio

Both Brookfield Asset Management and Manulife Financial share a critical trait: they support reliably growing dividends.

Brookfield offers higher growth potential with some volatility, while Manulife provides steadier, more predictable returns. Together, they create a balanced approach to income investing — blending yield, growth, and resilience.

Investor takeaway

For investors seeking dependable passive income and long-term upside, Brookfield Asset Management and Manulife Financial seem to be smart five-year holds. With attractive yields, solid fundamentals, and room for dividend growth, these stocks are well-positioned to reward patient investors.