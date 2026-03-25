Don’t Overthink It: The Best TFSA Approach to Start 2026

With the war in Iran continuing to create significant uncertainty, here’s the best approach for TFSA investors to help avoid overthinking.

DCA pairs perfectly with a TFSA’s tax-free compounding—focus on high-quality stocks, contribute consistently, and let time in the market drive returns.

Use dollar-cost averaging to invest a fixed amount regularly, removing emotion while capturing dips and staying invested through swings.

Avoid overthinking TFSA investing during 2026 volatility—trying to time the market leads to missed opportunities and stress.

When it comes to investing in your TFSA, where contribution room is so valuable, one of the biggest mistakes investors make, and one of the hardest to avoid, is overthinking everything.

Any market environment can cause investors to overthink. But that’s especially true right now, given how volatile and uncertain the start to 2026 has been.

Markets came into the year with many stocks already trading near highs, and expectations for lower interest rates suggested there could still be more upside ahead.

Then, almost immediately, uncertainty increased significantly as geopolitical tensions picked up. There’s no question that the war with Iran added another layer of unpredictability, and suddenly, investors are trying to figure out how long this will last and what it means for markets.

Do you buy the dip now while stocks are down? Or wait, in case things get worse and markets fall even further? That’s where things start to get complicated.

Because once you’re trying to perfectly time your investments, especially when uncertainty is sky high, every headline suddenly feels like it matters.

One day, you think the market could fall further, so you wait. The next day, stocks bounce back, and now you’re fearful that you could be missing out.

That’s exactly why one of the best TFSA strategies investors can use right now, and one of the easiest ways to avoid overthinking, is a simple technique called dollar-cost averaging.

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The power of dollar-cost averaging

Dollar-cost averaging is one of the best strategies to use when investing in your TFSA because it removes the need to feel like you have to predict the market.

Instead of trying to invest all your money at the perfect time, you just invest a fixed amount on a consistent schedule. That could be every month, every two weeks, or whenever you have cash available.

Some months you’ll buy after the market has rallied, and others you’ll buy when stocks are down, and uncertainty is high. Over time, though, especially when you’re buying high-quality businesses to hold for the long haul, it evens out.

By dollar cost averaging and ensuring you’re staying invested, you get exposure to dips, but you’re also not sitting on the sidelines when the market recovers.

Most importantly, though, dollar-cost averaging helps to remove emotion from the equation so you’re not overthinking and second-guessing every decision.

Why dollar-cost averaging works so well in a TFSA, especially right now

There’s no question that the best way to use your TFSA is to find high-quality stocks and hold them for the long term.

Since any capital gains and dividend income earned in the account are completely tax-free, the longer you hold your investments, the more powerful that compounding becomes.

Dollar-cost averaging fits perfectly with that approach because instead of worrying about what the market will do next week or next month, you can focus on ensuring the stocks you are buying are the highest-quality possible and that you’re consistently adding to contributing to your portfolio over time.

That approach allows compounding to do the heavy lifting. And it helps you avoid one of the most common mistakes investors make, which is waiting too long to try to find the perfect time to buy.

For example, even one of the very best stocks on the market, like Dollarama, which has earned investors a total return of roughly 575% over the last decade, has still had plenty of periods where it sold off or traded sideways for months.

And if you’re constantly reacting to those short-term moves, it becomes much harder to stay invested and let those long-term gains play out.

In fact, one of the most popular investing quotes of all time says, “Time in the market always beats timing the market.”

That’s why, in environments like this, where there’s uncertainty around global conflicts, energy prices, and economic growth, the simplest strategy is often the best one.

You buy high-quality stocks to hold for years, save and invest your cash consistently, and stop worrying about trying to be perfect.