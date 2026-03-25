Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Don’t Overthink It: The Best TFSA Approach to Start 2026

Don’t Overthink It: The Best TFSA Approach to Start 2026

With the war in Iran continuing to create significant uncertainty, here’s the best approach for TFSA investors to help avoid overthinking.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
Key Points
  • Avoid overthinking TFSA investing during 2026 volatility—trying to time the market leads to missed opportunities and stress.
  • Use dollar-cost averaging to invest a fixed amount regularly, removing emotion while capturing dips and staying invested through swings.
  • DCA pairs perfectly with a TFSA’s tax-free compounding—focus on high-quality stocks, contribute consistently, and let time in the market drive returns.

When it comes to investing in your TFSA, where contribution room is so valuable, one of the biggest mistakes investors make, and one of the hardest to avoid, is overthinking everything.

Any market environment can cause investors to overthink. But that’s especially true right now, given how volatile and uncertain the start to 2026 has been.

Markets came into the year with many stocks already trading near highs, and expectations for lower interest rates suggested there could still be more upside ahead.

Then, almost immediately, uncertainty increased significantly as geopolitical tensions picked up. There’s no question that the war with Iran added another layer of unpredictability, and suddenly, investors are trying to figure out how long this will last and what it means for markets.

Do you buy the dip now while stocks are down? Or wait, in case things get worse and markets fall even further? That’s where things start to get complicated.

Because once you’re trying to perfectly time your investments, especially when uncertainty is sky high, every headline suddenly feels like it matters.

One day, you think the market could fall further, so you wait. The next day, stocks bounce back, and now you’re fearful that you could be missing out.

That’s exactly why one of the best TFSA strategies investors can use right now, and one of the easiest ways to avoid overthinking, is a simple technique called dollar-cost averaging.

man touches brain to show a good idea

Source: Getty Images

The power of dollar-cost averaging

Dollar-cost averaging is one of the best strategies to use when investing in your TFSA because it removes the need to feel like you have to predict the market.

Instead of trying to invest all your money at the perfect time, you just invest a fixed amount on a consistent schedule. That could be every month, every two weeks, or whenever you have cash available.

Some months you’ll buy after the market has rallied, and others you’ll buy when stocks are down, and uncertainty is high. Over time, though, especially when you’re buying high-quality businesses to hold for the long haul, it evens out.

By dollar cost averaging and ensuring you’re staying invested, you get exposure to dips, but you’re also not sitting on the sidelines when the market recovers.

Most importantly, though, dollar-cost averaging helps to remove emotion from the equation so you’re not overthinking and second-guessing every decision.

Why dollar-cost averaging works so well in a TFSA, especially right now

There’s no question that the best way to use your TFSA is to find high-quality stocks and hold them for the long term.

Since any capital gains and dividend income earned in the account are completely tax-free, the longer you hold your investments, the more powerful that compounding becomes.

Dollar-cost averaging fits perfectly with that approach because instead of worrying about what the market will do next week or next month, you can focus on ensuring the stocks you are buying are the highest-quality possible and that you’re consistently adding to contributing to your portfolio over time.

That approach allows compounding to do the heavy lifting. And it helps you avoid one of the most common mistakes investors make, which is waiting too long to try to find the perfect time to buy.

For example, even one of the very best stocks on the market, like Dollarama, which has earned investors a total return of roughly 575% over the last decade, has still had plenty of periods where it sold off or traded sideways for months.

And if you’re constantly reacting to those short-term moves, it becomes much harder to stay invested and let those long-term gains play out.

In fact, one of the most popular investing quotes of all time says, “Time in the market always beats timing the market.”

That’s why, in environments like this, where there’s uncertainty around global conflicts, energy prices, and economic growth, the simplest strategy is often the best one.

You buy high-quality stocks to hold for years, save and invest your cash consistently, and stop worrying about trying to be perfect.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

crisis concept, falling stairs
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Get Better Every Time the Bank of Canada Cuts Rates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Falling rates can revive “rate-sensitive” stocks by easing refinancing pressure and lifting what investors will pay for cash flows.

Read more »

shopper looks at paint color samples at home improvement store
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Stocks to Refresh Your TFSA Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Think durable businesses that can grow through messy headlines and weaker consumer spending.

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

AI Spending Is Poised to Hit $700 Billion in 2026: 2 Top Stocks to Buy to Capitalize on This Massive Number

| Puja Tayal

Find out how AI spending by top hyperscalers is transforming industries. Follow the capital flow to see where the money…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

Market Overreacts? Dollarama’s 10% Post-Earnings Drop Looks Like a Golden Entry Point

| Jitendra Parashar

A sharp post-earnings fall in DOL stock has raised concerns, but the underlying business still looks solid.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? This Dividend Stock Could Deliver $57.60 a Month in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This monthly dividend stock can help generate approximately $57.60 in passive income per month from a $10,000 investment.

Read more »

Runner on the start line
Energy Stocks

1 Unstoppable Canadian Energy Stock to Buy Right Here, Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock looks like a great long-term play, even after going parabolic.

Read more »

dancer in front of lights brings excitement and heat
Investing

2 Cheap Canadian Stocks Worth Snapping Up While They’re on Sale

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid fundamentals, healthier long-term growth prospects, and discounted stock prices, I believe these two Canadian stocks offer attractive…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Investing

This Growth Stock Continues to Crush the Market

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock might be the best on-sale stock you pick up this spring season.

Read more »