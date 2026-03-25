Market Overreacts? Dollarama’s 10% Post-Earnings Drop Looks Like a Golden Entry Point

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock dropped nearly 10% after earnings, but the business still looks strong beneath the surface.

A sharp selloff can sometimes create more confusion than clarity. That’s what investors are seeing with Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock after its latest earnings release on March 24. DOL stock fell close to 10% in one session, despite the company reporting solid revenue growth and steady earnings. Moves like this can make it feel like the market knows something that investors don’t.

But when you take a step back, the bigger picture still looks quite strong, especially for a stock like Dollarama that has rewarded investors with positive returns in 14 out of the last 15 years. That’s why this drop feels less like a fundamental problem and more like a reaction to short-term concerns. Let’s explore why Dollarama stock offers an attractive entry point after this pullback.

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A closer look at the recent selloff

To understand whether this dip in Dollarama stock makes sense, let’s quickly look at what the business is actually doing. Dollarama is a leading discount retailer offering everyday products at fixed low price points across Canada, with growing international exposure through Dollarcity and its Australian operations. DOL stock currently trades at around $168.66 per share with a market cap of about $46 billion. While it offers a modest dividend yield of about 0.3%, its real appeal has always been consistent growth.

Despite that, DOL stock has fallen about 17% year to date, including the recent 10% single-day drop.

So, what triggered this reaction? Part of it comes down to margin pressure and softer store traffic in the fourth quarter. The company pointed to unfavourable weather and calendar shifts that impacted peak shopping periods. At the same time, its newer Australian business weighed on margins, which seemingly made investors cautious.

Steady growth still intact

Even with those short-term concerns, the core performance of Dollarama stock remains quite solid when you look at the numbers.

In the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (ended on February 1), the company’s revenue rose 11.7% YoY (year over year) to $2.1 billion. For the full fiscal year, its sales increased 13.1% from a year ago to $7.25 billion. This growth was mainly supported by new store openings, contributions from Australia, and continued demand for value-priced goods.

Meanwhile, its earnings also moved higher. Net profit for the year climbed 12.1% YoY to $1.3 billion, while its diluted earnings rose 13.7% to $4.73 per share.

Dollarama’s margins did see some pressure, mainly due to the Australian segment and higher operating costs. Still, overall profitability remains strong, with EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin at about 33%.

Long-term growth drivers still in place

Now, this is where the story gets more interesting for long-term investors looking at Dollarama stock. Overall, the company continues to expand its store network aggressively. It opened 75 net new stores in Canada during fiscal 2026 and plans to add 60 to 70 more in fiscal 2027. On top of that, its international growth is gaining momentum.

Dollarcity, its Latin American business, is expanding rapidly. Similarly, the company is working on transforming its Australian operations, which could become a meaningful growth driver over time once initial investments settle.

Is this drop in Dollarama stock a buying opportunity?

This brings us back to the key question around Dollarama stock. The recent drop seems to be driven more by short-term concerns like margin pressure and temporary factors rather than any major shift in fundamentals. The business continues to grow revenue, expand globally, and generate strong earnings. For long-term investors, this kind of pullback in a high-quality retail stock does not come around very often.