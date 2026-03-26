The CRA confirmed $7,000 in TFSA room for 2026. Here’s why AbCellera Biologics could be one of the smartest growth stocks to put that money to work in right now.

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Room for 2026 and Why Now Is the Best Time to Use It

AbCellera Biologics is a Vancouver-based biotech with $700 million in cash, a Phase II readout expected in Q3, and a pipeline built to deliver long-term value.

Holding quality growth stocks inside a TFSA means any gains and dividends compound completely tax-free: one of the most powerful wealth-building tools available to Canadians.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has confirmed $7,000 in new Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room for 2026, bringing the cumulative lifetime limit to $109,000 for eligible Canadians.

The CRA has confirmed $7,000 in new TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution room for 2026, and if you haven’t used it yet, now is the time to do so. The most effective way to build long-term wealth inside a TFSA isn’t to park cash in a savings account earning 3%, but to buy quality growth stocks and let compounding do the work, tax-free.

One Canadian stock that stands out right now is AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL), a well-funded biotech approaching a major clinical milestone and flying well under the radar of most retail investors.

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The TFSA contribution is up by $7,000

The TFSA was introduced in 2009 and has become the most versatile investment account available to Canadians. Every year, the CRA sets a new contribution limit. For 2026, that limit is $7,000, the same as 2024 and 2025.

If you’ve never contributed, your total cumulative room in 2026 could be as high as $109,000, depending on your age and residency history.

Here’s why that matters. Every dollar you earn inside a TFSA, whether from capital gains, dividends, or interest, is completely exempt from tax. Forever. Over a 20-or 30-year horizon, the difference between a taxable account and a TFSA can amount to tens of thousands of dollars, especially if you’re holding high-growth assets.

Why this small-cap stock deserves a spot in your TFSA

AbCellera isn’t a household name. But it’s the kind of company that tends to reward investors who find it early.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Vancouver, AbCellera has spent over a decade and roughly US$1 billion building an end-to-end platform to discover, develop, and now manufacture antibody-based medicines.

As Martin Hogan, the company’s Senior Director of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations, explained at the TD Cowen Healthcare Conference in March 2026, what started as a drug discovery service business has evolved into something much more valuable: a fully integrated biotech with its own clinical pipeline.

“By far, the most valuable thing that came out of that was the capability of the team and the platform to pursue those targets,” Hogan said. “And we’re finding that the most valuable application of that capability really is against targets that we can identify ourselves and pursue with internal programs.”

AbCellera’s lead program, ABCL635, is a non-hormonal treatment for moderate-to-severe hot flashes, known clinically as vasomotor symptoms (VMS), associated with menopause.

According to Hogan, roughly 12 million women in the United States experience moderate-to-severe hot flashes. About one in five of those women can’t tolerate or are ineligible for hormone therapy, leaving a significant unmet need.

Two small-molecule drugs already on the market address this. But both come with liver toxicity concerns and require baseline monitoring before a patient can start treatment.

AbCellera’s antibody-based approach is designed to avoid those issues entirely, with a once-monthly auto-injectable that patients and physicians have consistently preferred in market research.

A strong balance sheet

AbCellera ended 2025 with approximately US$700 million in cash, equivalents, and committed government funding. Its annual operating cash usage is around US$120 million to US$130 million.

That gives ABCL more than three years of runway at full speed without needing to dilute shareholders or cut programs. The company also built its own clinical-grade manufacturing facility in Vancouver, which is rare for a biotech of this size.

Beyond the operational flexibility it provides, Hogan pointed out a less obvious advantage: because sequences stay in-house rather than being transferred to a contract manufacturer, AbCellera gains two to four additional years of effective patent protection on each drug.

AbCellera is not a stock for conservative investors. It’s a clinical-stage biotech. The Phase II readout in Q3 will either validate or significantly set back the thesis.

But for TFSA investors with a longer time horizon and an appetite for higher-risk, higher-reward opportunities, AbCellera has a compelling setup.

It’s a well-capitalized Canadian company with a differentiated platform, a clear near-term catalyst, and a pipeline designed to grow for years.