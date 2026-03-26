Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Crush the Market in 2026

These three Canadian stocks are showing all the right signs to crush the market in 2026.

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is set to excel with strong cash flows, record upstream production, and plans for significant shareholder returns, positioning it to outperform the market.

Canadian energy stocks have been on a roll lately amid escalating geopolitical conflicts, with many of them surging back from the lows of just a year ago. Whether you’re looking at oil sands giants or smaller exploration players, there’s something exciting happening across the board. In this article, I’ll talk about three top Canadian stocks that are showing all the right signs to crush the market in 2026.

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Suncor Energy stock

Let me walk you through why Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) could be one of those top Canadian stocks that could crush the market this year. This Calgary-based integrated energy giant mainly focuses on oil sands, offshore production, and refining in Canada and the U.S., and retail through its Petro-Canada network.

After rallying by 62% over the last year, Suncor stock is already showing strength. But what makes it even more attractive is how it’s investing in lower-emissions power and renewable fuels while maintaining strong cash flows.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Suncor Energy posted $3.2 billion in adjusted funds from operations and $1.7 billion in free funds flow. One key factor behind this recent performance is its upstream production hitting a record 909,000 barrels per day, up 34,000 from the same quarter last year.

Suncor plans to return 100% of excess funds to shareholders in 2026, with $3.3 billion in share repurchases. With a market cap of $106.5 billion and a quarterly dividend yield of 2.7%, Suncor stock has the potential to crush the market in 2026.

Imperial Oil stock

Next up is Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO), a Calgary-based integrated energy firm with operations spanning upstream, downstream, and chemicals. This company explores for crude oil and natural gas, refines crude into petroleum products, and makes hydrocarbon-based chemicals.

After rallying by 72% over the last year, IMO stock is now at $177.72. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Imperial Oil posted $1.9 billion in operating cash flow and returned $2.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company also declared a 20% increase in its quarterly dividend to 87 cents per share. The main factor behind this recent performance was its upstream production averaging 444,000 barrels per day for the quarter, with annual production hitting 438,000 barrels per day – the highest level in over 30 years.

Imperial Oil’s long-term growth initiatives include deploying advantaged technology at Cold Lake and starting Canada’s largest renewable diesel facility. With a market cap of $87 billion and a quarterly dividend yield of about 2%, this stock could crush the market this year.

Headwater Exploration stock

Rounding out my list is Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX), a Calgary-based resource company that explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. This company mainly focuses on heavy oil production in Alberta and has natural gas production in New Brunswick.

After rallying by 97% over the last year, HWX stock now trades at $12.84 per share with a market cap of $3.1 billion. In the fourth quarter, Headwater Exploration achieved record average daily production of 24,259 barrels of oil equivalent per day and posted $79.3 million in adjusted funds flow from operations. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per common share with an annualized yield of 3.4%.

Recently, Headwater also brought back online the McCully field in New Brunswick with hedging that’s expected to generate $17 million in cash flow. Its long-term growth initiatives include testing multiple new play concepts and expanding its asset base through exploration. That’s why this stock is built for the long term – exactly what Foolish Investors love.