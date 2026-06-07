Gas Prices Are Rising Again: 3 Canadian Stocks That Could Benefit

Gas prices are surging again, and these three TSX energy stocks offer different ways to benefit if crude stays high.

Whitecap brings more upside and a monthly dividend, yet it’s the most sensitive to any sudden oil-price drop.

Gas prices can change a mood fast. They can also change a portfolio. Canadians felt that again this spring. Statistics Canada said gasoline prices rose 28.6% year over year in April, after a 5.9% gain in March. Global oil markets then grew even jumpier as Brent crude traded around US$94 a barrel in early June, with supply worries tied to the Strait of Hormuz and peak summer demand. For drivers, that means pressure. For energy investors, it can mean cash flow.

However, higher gasoline prices don’t flow perfectly into each company’s profits. Refining margins, taxes, royalties, maintenance, natural gas prices, hedging, and currency all matter. Oil can also reverse quickly if demand weakens or geopolitical fears fade. Still, when fuel prices climb because crude tightens, Canadian producers get investor attention.

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CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) looks like the biggest, steadier pick of the three. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, bitumen, and synthetic crude across Western Canada and other regions. It’s a giant operator, and that scale gives it flexibility when oil markets swing.

The latest quarter gave investors a useful snapshot. In the first quarter of 2026, Canadian Natural reported total production of about 1.58 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up from 1.33 million a year earlier. That jump came partly from its larger oil sands position after the Athabasca Oil Sands Project deal. The company also kept its quarterly dividend at $0.5875 per share.

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The appeal here comes from scale and shareholder returns. Canadian Natural can generate serious cash when oil prices cooperate, then use it for dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction. The risk comes from the same source. If oil prices fall, the stock can slide fast. Investors shouldn’t buy CNQ just because gas prices annoyed them.

SU

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) offers a different angle. It produces oil, upgrades oil sands output, refines fuel, and sells through Petro-Canada. That integrated model can help when crude prices rise, but it can also benefit from refining and retail fuel strength. It’s not just a producer waiting for commodity prices to lift.

Suncor stock’s first quarter looked strong. The company topped profit expectations as higher output helped offset market turbulence. Suncor stock also returned more than $1.5 billion to shareholders, including $825 million through share repurchases and more than $700 million through dividends. That’s the cash-return story income investors understand quickly.

The catalyst is simple. If fuel demand stays firm into summer and crude remains elevated, Suncor stock could keep producing strong free cash flow. The risk is execution. Oil sands maintenance, refinery reliability, and political pressure on fuel prices can all weigh on sentiment. Suncor stock improved its story, but investors should still demand consistency.

WCP

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) brings the higher-growth feel. It’s smaller than CNQ and Suncor, with operations across Western Canada and a focus on oil and natural gas production. That makes it more sensitive to commodity prices, which can work beautifully in an upswing and painfully in a downturn.

Whitecap’s latest results looked impressive. The company reported record first-quarter 2026 production and raised its full-year production guidance to 378,000 to 382,000 boe/d, while keeping its capital budget unchanged. It also pays a monthly dividend of $0.0608 per share.

That monthly payout gives Whitecap an extra hook for income investors. But it also carries more volatility. A smaller producer can feel oil-price shocks harder, even with good assets.

Bottom line

So, which stock looks best if gas prices keep rising? CNQ offers scale, Suncor stock offers an integrated fuel story, and Whitecap offers torque and monthly income. Investors could own all three, but shouldn’t confuse higher gas prices with guaranteed gains. However, each would also provide dividend income even with $7,000 invested.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CNQ $64.37 108 $2.50 $270.00 Quarterly $6,951.96 SU $89.30 78 $2.40 $187.20 Quarterly $6,965.40 WCP $16.34 428 $0.73 $312.44 Monthly $6,993.52

Still, this theme has teeth. If oil inventories stay tight and summer demand arrives strong, energy stocks could keep drawing attention. For investors who can handle the swings, CNQ, Suncor stock, and Whitecap look like three names worth watching now.