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5 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Before the Market Notices

The best “cheap” TSX stocks usually have improving cash flow and a clear catalyst that can flip investor sentiment.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Altus looks dirt-cheap on earnings as it simplifies the business and ramps capital returns, but CRE weakness can linger.
  • Birchcliff and Boralex can rerate if commodity prices and project execution cooperate, yet both need steady conditions.
  • Cameco and BRP aren’t obviously cheap today, so any slowdown could hit their higher expectations hard.

Finding cheap Canadian stocks before the market notices usually comes down to one thing: a gap between perception and cash flow. “Cheap” isn’t just a low share price — it’s a low valuation relative to what the business can earn in a normal year, plus a believable catalyst that can close the gap. For contrarian-minded Canadian investors willing to look where the headlines aren’t, five stocks stand out right now.

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate

Source: Getty Images

Altus Group

Altus Group (TSX: AIF) sells commercial real estate intelligence, analytics, and advisory tools — and over the past year it has been deliberately sharpening its focus. That includes a deal to sell its Canadian appraisals business to Newmark while raising its annual capital return objective to as much as $800 million. The market hasn’t fully rewarded the transition yet, which is where the opportunity sits. At a P/E around 5.78, the stock is priced like a cyclically impaired business, not a leaner platform with improving cash conversion.

The bull case is that as CRE transaction activity normalizes, a more focused Altus gets rerated toward something closer to its actual earnings power. The risk is that a slower transaction environment drags on longer than investors are willing to wait.

Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy (TRX:BIR) is a Montney natural gas producer that has spent the past year demonstrating improving funds flow and operating performance — and the market is still treating it like it needs to prove more. In 2025, it reported adjusted funds flow of $422.8 million, or $1.55 per share, and full-year cash flow from operations of $407.7 million. Q4 2025 adjusted funds flow came in at $116.7 million, or $0.43 per share. The stock recently carried a market cap around $1.88 billion and a dividend yield around 1.3%.

That combination — real cash generation, improving operations, and a valuation that prices in skepticism — is the setup. The upside is higher free cash flow if natural gas prices cooperate and costs stay controlled. The risk is the commodity volatility that can humble any producer fast, regardless of execution quality.

Cameco

Cameco (TSX: CCO) doesn’t fit the traditional definition of cheap — a trailing P/E around 119 and a market cap around $69.7 billion make that clear. But in a list about gaps between perception and value, Cameco belongs because the gap here is between trailing earnings and forward contract economics. For fiscal 2025, revenue came in around $3.5 billion, net income around $589.6 million, and trailing EPS around $1.35 — but those figures don’t yet reflect the full weight of a multi-year contracting cycle that utilities are locking in now as energy security concerns drive long-term nuclear commitments.

The bull case is that contract terms keep improving and Westinghouse results stay supportive, stepping earnings up toward a valuation that looks less stretched in hindsight. The risk is that any pause in contracting momentum or operational disruption punishes a stock already priced for continued progress.

BRP

BRP (TSX: DOO) sells power sports products — off-road vehicles, personal watercraft, and related equipment — and recent quarters have emphasized new product launches and mix improvements as the business works through an inventory normalization cycle. In its fiscal Q3 2026, BRP reported revenue of $2.25 billion, up 14% year over year, net income of $76.5 million, and normalized EBITDA of $325.6 million, up 21.3%. The stock recently carried a market cap around $7.2 billion and a trailing P/E around 29.4.

That multiple looks less stretched when you consider where earnings are in the cycle. A stabilizing retail environment plus a strong product cadence can lift earnings power meaningfully from current levels, which is what makes the valuation look more reasonable than the headline number implies. The risk is that inventory digestion drags on longer than expected, or a consumer slowdown delays the purchase decisions that drive BRP’s results.

Boralex

Boralex (TSX: BLX) develops and operates renewable energy projects across Canada, the U.S., Europe, and the U.K., and recent results show the capacity additions that have been in the pipeline coming online. In Q4 2025, it reported EBITDA of $178 million and net earnings of $26 million. For full-year 2025, EBITDA reached $552 million and net earnings came in at $33 million. The stock recently carried a market cap around $2.8 billion and an annualized dividend yield around 2.44%.

The discount here is largely rate-driven — renewable valuations have been compressed by higher financing costs, and Boralex has not been immune. The upside comes as new capacity ramps and rate pressure eases, which could reprice the stock closer to its asset value. The risk is power price volatility in certain markets and execution risk on development timelines that could delay the rerating.

Bottom line

For Canadian investors willing to look where sentiment hasn’t caught up to the fundamentals, these five businesses offer different versions of the same setup: businesses doing the right things at prices that don’t reflect it yet. The question isn’t whether the market will eventually notice — it usually does. The question is whether you’re positioned before then.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Altus Group. The Motley Fool recommends Brp and Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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