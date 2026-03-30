Your TFSA retirement number isn’t one-size-fits-all. Here’s how to calculate yours and one low-cost ETF that could help you get there faster.

How Big Should Your TFSA Be Before You Can Retire?

Vanguard's all-in-one growth ETF has delivered a 9.75% annualized return since inception and charges just 0.24% per year, making it a practical core holding for a retirement-focused TFSA.

Most Canadians are well behind that benchmark, but the fix is straightforward: contribute consistently, reinvest everything, and stay invested.

A maxed-out TFSA invested in a growth portfolio since 2009 could now be worth between roughly $200,000 and $265,000, enough to generate about $9,300 a year in tax-free income using the 4% rule.

There’s no single number that works for everyone. But there is a formula and a simple ETF (exchange-traded fund) that can get you a lot closer to the answer.

Here’s the honest take: retiring only on your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance isn’t realistic for most Canadians.

But a well-funded TFSA can become one of the most valuable pieces of your retirement plan. It doesn’t affect your Canada Pension Plan (CPP) or Old Age Security (OAS) benefits.

TFSA withdrawals don’t count as income, and everything it earns, including interest, dividends, and capital gains, stays in your pocket.

The question isn’t whether to use it. It’s how big it needs to be before it actually moves the needle.

man withdraws money from ATM

The TFSA contribution room is increasing

As of 2026, the maximum cumulative TFSA contribution room sits at $109,000. For someone who has been maxing it out every year since the program launched in 2009, a growth-oriented portfolio compounding at 7-10% annually could have grown it to between $200,000 and $265,000 today.

What it tells you is that decades of disciplined investing produce real money. Using a common 4% withdrawal rule, the midpoint of that range, about $232,000, could generate roughly $9,300 a year in completely tax-free retirement income.

That won’t cover a full retirement on its own. But pair it with CPP and OAS, and it can meaningfully reduce what you need to draw from taxable accounts.

That matters because every extra dollar pulled from a Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) or non-registered account can push you into a higher tax bracket or trigger an OAS clawback.

The bigger point: a TFSA built to $500,000 could support about $20,000 a year in tax-free spending. At $1 million, you’re looking at $40,000 annually. Neither number replaces every dollar most Canadians spend, but both make retirement significantly more flexible.

Despite the TFSA’s clear advantages, most Canadians aren’t using it to its full potential. Statistics Canada data consistently shows average TFSA balances well below $70,000, even among older age groups. That’s a significant gap from where the numbers need to be.

The TFSA’s power comes from time in the market, not timing the market. Regular contributions, reinvesting every distribution, and staying put through corrections are what build real wealth.

Trying to pick the next big winner or sitting in cash while “waiting for the right moment” costs more than most people realize. If you’re behind, the path forward is simple. Contribute as much as possible each year and reinvest all gains and income.

VGRO could be a core TFSA holding

A retirement-focused TFSA doesn’t need to be complicated. One of the most practical approaches is building around a low-cost, broadly diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF). Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:VGRO) is a strong candidate.

VGRO holds roughly 13,667 stocks and 17,194 bonds across seven underlying index funds. Its asset mix targets about 80% equities and 20% fixed income.

The fund rebalances automatically, so you don’t have to.

The cost is minimal, given VGRO’s management expense ratio is just 0.24%, or about $2.40 per $1,000 invested annually.

The management fee was also recently cut from 0.22% to 0.17% in November 2025.

The performance record speaks for itself. Since launching in January 2018, VGRO has delivered a 9.75% annualized return. Over the past five years, that number is 11.09%. Calendar-year returns include a 20.24% gain in 2024 and 16.86% in 2025, according to the Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Factsheet data.

The one down year in that stretch was in 2022, when the ETF tanked over 11%: a useful reminder that stocks are extremely volatile. For a TFSA built to last decades, VGRO offers broad global exposure, automatic rebalancing, and a fee structure that won’t quietly erode your returns. That’s a hard combination to beat.