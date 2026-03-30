Millennials: Here’s the RRSP Balance Canadians Have at 35 — and 1 Stock to Help You Beat It

At 35, your actual balance matters less than using the tax break and having time for your investments to compound for decades.

The average RRSP balance for Canadians at age 35 is often estimated at about $82,100, though that number can look a lot lower or higher depending on whether you are looking at survey averages, workplace-plan data, or broader age bands. The bigger point is that 35 is still a strong age to build serious retirement wealth. An RRSP works best when it is not treated like a dusty savings drawer, but like a long-term compounding machine.

Source: Getty Images

Why 35 Is a Great Age to Build an RRSP

The first thing to consider with an RRSP at 35 is the tax break. Contributions reduce taxable income now, which can be especially useful if your earnings are climbing into a higher bracket. Contribute $10,000 at a 30% marginal tax rate and you could save roughly $3,000 in taxes, depending on your province and income. That refund can go right back into your RRSP or TFSA and start pulling its weight, too.

The second thing to consider is time. A 35-year-old still has about 30 years until a traditional retirement age, which is a significant advantage. If you invested $500 a month and earned an average annual return of 8%, you would end up with roughly $680,000 after 30 years. Push that to $750 a month, and you are looking at around $1 million. The goal is not perfection — it is letting time do the heavy lifting while you stay consistent.

The third thing is choosing what actually goes inside the RRSP. At 35, it often makes sense to lean toward strong dividend growers, broad ETFs, or durable compounders instead of parking everything in cash. Statistics Canada data shows Canadians aged 35 to 44 were among the most active RRSP contributors in recent years, with 32.6% of tax filers in that age group making contributions. A lot of people are trying to catch up or get ahead — and starting now is still an excellent idea, because the longer you wait, the more you need to contribute later just to get the same result.

If you are a millennial looking to put your RRSP to work with a quality holding you can own for decades, Sun Life Financial is worth a close look.

Sun Life Financial: A Global Financial Compounder Built for a Long RRSP Horizon

Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF) is one of Canada’s largest financial services companies, with businesses spanning insurance, wealth management, and asset management across Canada, the United States, Asia, and other markets. The scale is worth stating plainly: Sun Life manages approximately $1.6 trillion in assets, which puts it firmly in the category of institutions that define the financial landscape rather than react to it. Management has continued focusing on fee-based wealth and asset management, while its Asia business remains an important long-term growth driver.

The recent earnings were strong. For the fourth quarter of 2025, Sun Life reported underlying net income of $1.1 billion, while full-year reported net income came in at $3.472 billion, up 14% from 2024. Underlying EPS in the quarter rose 17% year over year. The company also reported a LICAT ratio of 157%, pointing to a healthy capital position — the kind of financial strength that supports continued dividend growth and business investment.

Sun Life currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share, or $3.68 annualized, for a yield around 4.2% at recent prices. For an RRSP, the stock fits because it brings a mix of dependability, rising income, and international growth that can compound quietly for years. The risks are the usual ones for a financial stock: market swings, claims experience, and economic slowdowns. But overall, Sun Life looks like the kind of stock a 35-year-old can buy now and feel good about holding for a very long time.

Bottom line

The average RRSP balance at 35 can feel either encouraging or a bit intimidating, depending on where you stand. But here is the real takeaway: At 35, you still have plenty of time to build serious retirement wealth. Starting now, contributing regularly, and owning quality names like Sun Life can make that average number matter a lot less over time.

Even $7,000 today can start building meaningful income:

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000 ANNUAL DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT PAYOUT FREQUENCY SLF $86.23 81 $3.68 $298.08 Quarterly

The math of compounding is unforgiving in both directions — it punishes waiting and rewards starting. At 35, you are still firmly on the right side of that equation. The question is not whether you have enough yet. It is whether you have the right things working for you.