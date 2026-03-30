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The 2% Monthly Income ETF That Canadians Should Know About

VDY gives you monthly dividend income from Canada’s biggest payers, without betting your whole plan on one stock.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Dividend ETFs can smooth income because one dividend cut won’t derail your entire cash-flow plan.
  • VDY is a low-cost monthly payer that holds mostly Canadian banks, energy, and other high-dividend stocks.
  • It’s been strong lately, but heavy exposure to financials and energy can hurt if those sectors slump.

Dividend stocks can be great for income, but they can also be a rough buy when you rely too heavily on one company. A single dividend cut, weak quarter, or sector slump can throw the whole income plan off balance. A dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF) can be better because it spreads that risk across many holdings, so one bad apple does not wreck the basket. That makes monthly income feel steadier, especially for Canadians who want passive cash flow without spending all day watching earnings calls.

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

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VDY

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is built exactly for that job. It tracks the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index and invests mainly in Canadian dividend-paying stocks. It distributes cash monthly, charges a 0.20% management fee, and has a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.22% in its January 31, 2026, factsheet. In other words, this is a very simple product: broad Canadian dividend exposure at a low cost.

Over the last year, VDY has quietly looked quite strong. Vanguard’s January 31, 2026, factsheet showed a one-year market price return of 31.22% and a 2025 calendar-year return of 30.92%. That is a reminder that income ETFs do not have to be sleepy. When Canadian banks, pipelines, insurers, and energy names are doing well, a high-dividend ETF like this can generate both cash flow and capital appreciation.

The portfolio is also very easy to understand, which is part of the appeal. As of writing, VDY held 57 stocks. The top 10 holdings made up about 68% of the fund, so this is not a hyper-diversified “own everything” ETF. It leans hard into the parts of the Canadian market that actually pay meaningful dividends. That concentration can be a strength when those sectors are performing well, though it is worth knowing you are buying a fund heavily tilted toward financials and energy.

Numbers don’t lie

On the income side, the numbers still look appealing. Recent market data showed a forward dividend yield of around 3.55%. That is not an ultra-high yield, but that may actually be the point. It is high enough to matter, without looking like the kind of payout that makes investors immediately nervous.

Valuation is a little different with an ETF because you are really buying a basket rather than one company. Still, the underlying portfolio does not look wildly stretched. The fund’s aggregate portfolio currently sits at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 16.5, which feels fairly reasonable for a collection of large Canadian dividend payers after a strong run. It also holds total net assets of $6.6 billion as of writing, which suggests this is a well-established fund with real scale.

The future outlook is pretty straightforward. If Canadian banks keep growing dividends, energy names stay profitable, and rate-sensitive income stocks benefit from a steadier backdrop, VDY should remain a useful option for income-focused investors. The main risk is the same thing that gives it its charm: concentration. If financials or energy stumble, the ETF will feel it. But for Canadians who want one simple monthly income ETF instead of juggling a pile of individual stocks, that trade-off still looks very reasonable. And this dividend stock is ideal given its monthly payout, which can be quite high with a $25,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
VDY$67.08372$2.38$885.36Monthly$24,959.76

Bottom line

Put it all together, and VDY is the kind of ETF Canadians really should know about. It pays monthly, keeps costs low, and gives investors a straightforward way to tap into Canada’s biggest dividend-paying sectors. It is not perfect, and it is not immune to market swings. But if the goal is steady monthly income with a lot less single-stock stress, this ETF makes a very strong case.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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