A 6.3% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

Freehold offers a 6%+ monthly dividend backed by royalties, not operating wells, but oil prices still control the story.

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The yield is attractive, but lower oil prices or less drilling could pressure future dividends.

Household bills arrive every month with almost suspicious punctuality. Most Canadian dividends haven’t kept pace, preferring to appear once every three months. A monthly dividend can therefore help income investors put those two schedules on friendlier terms.

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Why monthly works

Payment frequency doesn’t make a dividend safer, however. A company paying $0.09 monthly and another paying $0.27 quarterly both distribute $1.08 annually. Monthly payments simply provide cash sooner, making them easier to reinvest or use against recurring expenses.

The more important figure is the payout ratio, which compares dividends with the cash generated by the business. A lower ratio leaves money available for debt reduction, acquisitions, and the occasional disappointing quarter. When the ratio begins crowding 100%, the dividend may be attempting gymnastics without a mat.

Investors examining monthly dividend stocks should also ask what makes cash flow rise or fall. That becomes particularly important in the energy sector, where even an efficient company can’t send oil prices a strongly worded email. One royalty business offers an interesting way to reduce some of those operating risks.

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Collecting rent from the oil patch

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) owns oil and natural-gas royalty interests across approximately six million gross acres in Canada and 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Energy producers drill the wells and pay the construction, operating, and abandonment costs. Freehold stock collects a share of the resulting production revenue.

That model gives investors exposure to energy prices and drilling activity without Freehold stock purchasing every rig, pipe, and hard hat itself. Its operators include large, well-capitalized producers such as ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, and Diamondback Energy, which helps support continued development across its properties.

Recent results demonstrate what stronger prices and drilling can do. Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) reached $78 million, rising 32% from the previous quarter. Gross drilling activity increased 35% to 300 wells, while Freehold stock’s realized price climbed to $69.11 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe).

What $7,000 could pay

The company distributed $44 million during the quarter, producing a 57% payout ratio. Net debt also fell by $24 million to $251 million, equal to approximately one times trailing FFO. That combination provides considerably more breathing room than the first quarter’s 75% payout ratio.

Right now, Freehold stock currently pays $0.09 per share monthly, or $1.08 annually. At a recent price of $17.12, the stock offers a 6.3% dividend yield. Here’s what a $7,000 investment could provide after rounding down to full shares.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FRU $17.12 408 $1.08 $440.64 Monthly $6,984.96

The position would leave $15.04 uninvested and generate approximately $36.72 per month. Reinvesting those payments could gradually increase the number of shares producing the next dividend, although investors shouldn’t confuse a convenient schedule with a guaranteed cheque.

Foolish takeaway

There are still risks to consider with all this cash coming in. Freehold stock’s revenue remains exposed to commodity prices and the willingness of producers to drill. Falling oil prices could reduce both royalty revenue and future development. Currency movements, production declines, acquisitions, and regulatory changes add further risk.

Management estimates the current dividend remains supportable around US$50 West Texas Intermediate oil, although estimates aren’t promises. Freehold should therefore complement other Canadian dividend stocks rather than carry an entire income portfolio.

More Permian takeaway capacity and rising drilling activity could support production and cash flow into late 2026 and early 2027. If those wells arrive as expected, today’s 12 annual payments could gain stronger footing while investors continue collecting cash every month.