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How I’d Invest $50,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks for Lifelong Income

A $50,000 retirement portfolio can start around $2,000 a year in dividends, but dividend growth and diversification are what make it last.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Splitting $50,000 across five sectors can reduce the damage if one dividend stock runs into trouble.
  • This sample mix targets about a 4% yield using Scotiabank, TC Energy, Capital Power, Manulife, and CT REIT.
  • The income won’t arrive evenly each month, and every payout depends on cash flow, debt, and execution.

The best retirement paycheque is one that keeps applying for raises after its owner stops working. A carefully divided $50,000 portfolio can begin with just over $2,000 in annual income, while dividend growth gives those future payments a chance to become considerably larger.

woman considering the future

Source: Getty Images

What to consider

That growth can’t be treated as decoration. The Bank of Canada targets inflation at the 2% midpoint of a 1% to 3% range, meaning a fixed income stream gradually buys less. Lifelong income, therefore, requires more than today’s biggest yield. It needs businesses capable of earning, paying, and ideally raising more over time.

I’d examine cash flow coverage, debt, competitive advantages, and the sources of future growth. I’d also split the money across industries, because even strong Canadian dividend stocks occasionally wander into trouble wearing perfectly respectable balance sheets.

My $50,000 portfolio would assign approximately $10,000 to each of five companies covering banking, pipelines, electricity, insurance, and necessity-based real estate.

Finance

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) provides the banking foundation through its Canadian, international, wealth-management, and capital-markets operations. Scotiabank’s second-quarter net income climbed to $2.6 billion, while its CET1 capital ratio reached 13.3%. Scotiabank stock increased its quarterly dividend by 4% to $1.14, producing a 3.7% yield. Credit losses and its international restructuring remain risks, making steadier infrastructure useful.

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) adds insurance and wealth management across Canada, the United States, and Asia. First-quarter core earnings increased 8% to $1.8 billion, supported by 22% growth from Asia. Investors receive a 3.1% yield, while market declines, investment outflows, and insurance assumptions could pressure results.

Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) transports natural gas and operates power assets across North America. Second-quarter comparable earnings increased to $1 billion, while management expects annual comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) near the upper end of its outlook. The stock yields approximately 3.7%, though debt, regulation, and construction costs require attention. This leads toward the companies benefiting from rising power demand.

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) owns natural gas, renewable power, and battery storage facilities. Its new agreement will provide Meta with 250 megawatts of capacity for more than 10 years, connecting artificial intelligence (AI) directly to future cash flow. Capital Power also delivered its 13th consecutive annual dividend increase. The shares yield roughly 4.3%, although debt, acquisitions, and volatile electricity prices create risk.

Retail

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) owns retail and industrial properties, primarily leased to Canadian Tire. Occupancy stood at 99.4% during the first quarter, and management increased the monthly distribution by 3.5%. The units yield approximately 5.3%. Canadian Tire supplies almost 91% of annualized base rent, creating a tenant concentration that stacks a majority of its financial weight on a single shelf.

The $50,000 income portfolio

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BNS$122.9781$4.56$369.36Quarterly$9,960.57
TRP$94.40105$3.51$368.55Quarterly$9,912.00
CPX$65.87151$2.82$425.70Quarterly$9,946.37
MFC$62.26160$1.94$310.40Quarterly$9,961.60
CRT.UN$18.64536$0.98$526.14Monthly$9,991.04
TOTAL1,033$2,000.15$49,771.58

The portfolio leaves $228.42 in cash and yields approximately 4%. Its $2,000.15 annual payout averages $166.68 per month, although only CT REIT pays monthly, so the cash won’t arrive with tidy paycheque precision.

Bottom line

None of these payments is guaranteed, and five Canadian holdings don’t create complete global diversification. I’d continue monitoring dividend coverage, debt, regulation, and tenant concentration rather than treating “buy and hold” as permission to wander off permanently.

Until the income is needed, I’d reinvest every payment and let compound growth add shares. If earnings and dividends keep rising, that first $2,000 could become the smallest annual paycheque this portfolio ever produces.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Capital Power, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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