TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

Two boring, durable Canadian businesses could compound well inside a TFSA, but both are priced like high-quality companies.

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Dollarama has scale and international runway, but its rich valuation and execution risk mean buy it gradually.

Canadian National has an irreplaceable rail network and steady cash flow, though economic slowdowns can hit volumes.

A hot stock can become yesterday’s punchline before a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) statement reaches the bottom of the drawer. The better lifelong holdings tend to look less dramatic. They provide something people keep needing and own an advantage a competitor can’t recreate after one ambitious board meeting.

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Diversified durability

That durability can become particularly powerful inside a TFSA. Dividends, capital gains, and withdrawals aren’t subject to Canadian income tax, allowing successful investments to compound without losing a slice of each gain to an annual tax bill.

The 2026 TFSA limit is $7,000, although unused contribution room carries forward. Withdrawals generally return as new room the following calendar year, not immediately. Investors should confirm their personal room before contributing, because the Canada Revenue Agency charges tax on excess amounts.

Investment losses don’t restore TFSA room, which makes quality rather useful. Buying for life also doesn’t mean ignoring a company for life. Investors should still monitor debt, competitive threats, valuation, and whether earnings continue growing. Two Canadian businesses currently clear that higher bar through very different engines.

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CNR

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) operates an approximately 32,000-kilometre route connecting three coasts across Canada and the United States. It moves grain, energy products, vehicles, consumer goods, and industrial materials. Reproducing that network would require billions of dollars, years of approvals, and a truly heroic quantity of steel.

Recent results show the network earning its keep. Second-quarter revenue increased 11%, while adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 11%. First-half free cash flow climbed 19% to $1.8 billion, encouraging management to raise its 2026 outlook to mid-to-high single-digit adjusted EPS growth. Stronger grain and energy volumes supplied the current push.

At $178.25, CNR stock trades around 22.5 times trailing earnings. That isn’t bargain-bin pricing, although an irreplaceable network rarely arrives wearing a clearance sticker. A recession, weaker trade, labour disruption, derailment, or higher operating costs could slow results, so the second holding adds a different kind of resilience.

DOL

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) sells everyday consumables, household goods, seasonal products, and general merchandise through 1,719 Canadian stores. Its enormous purchasing scale, simple stores, limited price points, and efficient logistics help protect margins while keeping prices attractive to customers across income levels.

The growth story now extends well beyond Canada. Dollarama owns stakes in Dollarcity’s Latin American operations and acquired Australia’s The Reject Shop, creating a network of 2,881 locations across seven countries. First-quarter sales rose 21.4%, Canadian comparable-store sales increased 5.6%, and diluted earnings per share advanced 13.3%.

Dollarama stock’s $190.97 share price represents roughly 39 times trailing earnings, making valuation the obvious risk. Australia’s transformation will also bring integration costs, while tariffs, currency swings, sourcing problems, or weaker consumer spending could squeeze results. I’d therefore build the position gradually instead of treating a magnificent business as permission to pay any price.

Hold for life, with eyes open

CN and Dollarama stock won’t create complete diversification by themselves, so I’d pair them with global exposure and keep adding through market declines. These Canadian blue-chip stocks already possess the networks, scale, and expansion plans to keep compounding. If management continues delivering, patience could turn two very ordinary services into an extraordinary TFSA result.