5 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Pulls Back on Ceasefire News

Oil just had one of its biggest single-day drops in years. A temporary U.S.-Iran ceasefire sent Brent crude falling roughly 16%, to around $92 a barrel today — a big reversal after weeks of war-driven gains that had pushed prices above $118. For investors watching Canadian energy stocks sell off today alongside crude, the instinct to step back is understandable. But the more useful question is what these businesses actually look like at $92 oil — and the answer, for the strongest Canadian names, is still very good.

Brent crude is still approximately 49% higher than it was a year ago. These companies spent the past several weeks generating exceptional cash flow at $100-plus oil, returning capital to shareholders, and strengthening balance sheets. A ceasefire that knocks $20 off the price in a day doesn’t erase that. But it does create a better entry point for Canadian income investors who want energy exposure.

Here are five TSX companies that can keep earning at $90 oil — and whose stock prices look more interesting today than they did last week.

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Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy (TSX: CVE) combines upstream oil sands production with downstream refining — a model designed to balance results when crude prices and refining margins move out of sync. A sharp crude drop can actually improve refining margins, which means Cenovus’s integrated structure provides a partial natural hedge against exactly the kind of move that happened today. In Q4 2025, it reported net earnings of $934 million, cash from operating activities of approximately $2.4 billion, and adjusted funds flow of $2.7 billion, returning $1.1 billion to shareholders in that quarter alone. With a market cap around $58.9 billion, a trailing P/E around 14.2, and a yield near 2.6%, it offers a reasonable paid-to-wait profile even if the ceasefire holds.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) offers more direct exposure to Canadian oil production, plus a synergy story that can keep lifting results even if prices drift sideways from here. In 2025, it reported free funds flow of $888.5 million and Q4 free funds flow of $186.0 million, while maintaining a monthly dividend of $0.0608 per share. The stock recently carried a market cap near $16.6 billion, traded at around 13.7 times earnings, and offered a yield near 5.3%. The upside comes from disciplined reinvestment and realized synergies. The risk is that leverage and natural decline rates bite harder if prices fall further from here — something worth monitoring if the ceasefire proves durable.

Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) collects royalties rather than drilling wells, which means lower capital needs, fewer operational surprises, and a steadier payout profile through volatile periods. That structure makes it one of the more durable ways to maintain energy exposure when the price environment gets choppy. The stock recently carried a market cap around $2.9 billion, a trailing P/E around 22, and a monthly dividend yield near 6.1%. The trade-off is sensitivity to drilling activity — fewer wells drilled and lower prices eventually mean lower royalty volumes — but the model’s capital-light nature provides more cushion than a pure producer in a down move.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) Vermilion adds geographic diversification across Canada, Europe, and beyond, with a mix that leans toward natural gas alongside liquids exposure. That European gas presence can be particularly valuable in a world where Middle East supply disruptions keep energy security top of mind — even after a temporary ceasefire. In Q3 2025, it reported funds from operations of $254 million and free cash flow of $108 million on production of 119,062 BOE/d. The stock recently carried a market cap around $2.4 billion, a trailing P/E around 23.3, and a yield near 3.4%. The upside comes from consistent free cash flow and a portfolio that doesn’t depend entirely on one commodity or one geography. The risk is that a sustained oil price pullback, combined with execution pressure, can swing this one hard.

ARC Resources

ARC Resources (TSX: ARX) is the quality name in the group — scaled in natural gas and liquids, with a runway tied to Canadian LNG development and growing export optionality. Natural gas doesn’t move in lockstep with crude, which gives ARC some insulation from today’s oil-driven volatility. For full-year 2025, it reported funds from operations of $3.2 billion, or $5.48 per share, and free funds flow of $1.3 billion, or $2.20 per share, while maintaining a $0.21 quarterly dividend. The stock recently carried a market cap around $14.8 billion, a trailing P/E around 11.8, and a yield near 3.3%. Steady operations, liquids strength, and a long-duration gas market thesis make this the name you own if you want Canadian energy compounding through cycles, not just through crises.

Foolish takeaway

For Canadian income investors who want energy exposure, today’s ceasefire-driven selloff is worth taking seriously — not as a reason to sell, but as a potential entry point into businesses that spent months generating extraordinary cash flow at much higher prices. The crisis premium may be coming out of the oil price. The cash flow these companies have already banked is not.

Cenovus and Whitecap offer direct producer torque with capital returns built in. Freehold offers a smoother royalty stream and the highest yield in the group. Vermilion offers geographic diversification and a rebuilding cash flow story. ARC offers a steady platform tied to Canada’s long-run gas export future. Together, they cover five different ways to own Canadian energy through the volatility — and collect while you wait for the next move.