Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $500 a Month — Completely Tax-Free

How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $500 a Month — Completely Tax-Free

This TSX monthly income fund pays a $0.10 per share distribution, which makes planning easy.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TFSA income is completely tax-free, making it easier to plan around fixed monthly cash flow targets.
  • EIT.UN is a closed-end fund with active management, leverage, and a fixed $0.10 monthly distribution.
  • You would need about $83,150 invested to generate $500 per month in tax-free income based on current pricing.

One of the biggest advantages of using a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is how simple it makes investing. Generally, you do not need to worry about the tax treatment of your income. It does not matter whether your returns come from dividends, capital gains, interest income, or even return of capital.

If your goal is to generate a steady stream of passive income, there is no need to adjust for taxes or think about gross versus net yields. What you see is what you get. So, if you are aiming for something like $500 a month in tax-free income, how would you go about it?

One option that makes the math especially straightforward is the Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX: EIT.UN), thanks to its fixed monthly distribution of $0.10 per share.

monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

What is Canoe EIT Income Fund?

EIT.UN is not an exchange-traded fund (ETF). It is a closed-end fund. That means it does not continuously issue or redeem shares like an ETF. Instead, it has a fixed pool of capital, and shares trade on the market based on supply and demand.

Because of this structure, the fund can trade at either a premium or a discount to its net asset value (NAV). As of April 6, 2026, the fund trades at $16.63 per unit, which is a slight discount to its NAV of $16.87.

The portfolio itself is actively managed by Rob Taylor. It holds a concentrated mix of roughly 50% Canadian equities and 50% U.S. equities, with a focus on large, established companies.

Currently, the fund holds 56 stocks with an average market capitalization of about $128 billion and trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6 times.

Another important feature is leverage. The fund can borrow up to 20% of its NAV to enhance returns and income. While this can boost distributions, it also increases risk during market downturns.

As for costs the fund charges a 1.1% management fee, which is high, but typical for an actively managed strategy. With distributions reinvested net of fees but before taxes, EIT.UN has returned an annualized 14.5% over the trailing 10-year period.

How much do you need to invest to get $500 a month?

Remember, EIT.UN pays a fixed monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit.

To generate $500 per month, you simply divide your target income by the monthly payout: $500 ÷ $0.10 = 5,000 units

Now multiply that by the current unit price of $16.63: 5,000 × $16.63 = $83,150

So, you would need to invest approximately $83,150 in EIT.UN to generate $500 per month in tax-free income inside a TFSA.

Remember, distributions are not guaranteed. While the fund has a long track record, a bear market could result in a cut, and your principal can fluctuate up or down. TFSA income is completely tax-free, making it easier to plan around fixed monthly cash flow targets.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Stock I’d Keep Forever Inside a TFSA 

| Puja Tayal

Explore how a TFSA can enhance your investment growth by allowing tax-free savings for your financial future.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Set Up a $50,000 TFSA That Generates Nearly Constant Income

| Jitendra Parashar

A consistent income stream from your TFSA is possible – here’s how to build it.

Read more »

panning for gold uncovers nuggets and flakes
Dividend Stocks

Is It Worth Buying Gold in Your TFSA When the Price Pulls Back?

| Andrew Button

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is a gold stock worth considering.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The Stocks I’d Choose First If I Had $1,000 to Put to Work Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These top stocks combine strong returns and dividends – even for a $1,000 start.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Power Your Income Stream in 2026

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks have sustainable payouts and are well-positioned to pay and increase their distributions over time.

Read more »

three friends eat pizza
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Turn Dividends Into Reliable Monthly Paycheques

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $14,000 in This TSX Stock and Create $725.60 in Annual Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This dividend stock is a compelling option for passive income in a TFSA because it offers a high yield and…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks With Payout Ratios That Actually Hold Up to Scrutiny

| Andrew Button

Rogers Communications Inc (TSX:RCI.B) has a high yield but a low payout ratio.

Read more »