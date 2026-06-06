Here’s why Canadian investors should avoid holding high-yield U.S. stocks in their TFSA. (Place them in the RRSP instead.)

The TFSA’s Hidden Fine Print When it Comes to U.S. Investments

Be strategic about placement: hold U.S. dividend payers in an RRSP (exempt from the 15% withholding) and use the TFSA for Canadian dividend or growth stocks for greater tax efficiency.

That withholding can meaningfully reduce long‑term income — for example a $100 U.S. dividend nets about $85, and a $20,000 position in Fortis (3.3% yield) would generate ~$664 in a TFSA versus roughly $565 from a similar U.S. stock after withholding.

The TFSA isn’t recognized by the U.S. under the tax treaty, so a 15% U.S. withholding tax is generally taken from U.S. dividends before they reach the account.

For many Canadians, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best wealth-building tools to use. The ability to earn investment gains, interest, and dividends without paying Canadian taxes makes it the perfect place to grow long-term savings. However, there is an often overlooked detail that can quietly reduce returns for investors who hold U.S. stocks in their TFSA.

While the TFSA is tax-free from a Canadian perspective, it is not always tax-free from the perspective of the United States. Understanding this hidden fine print can help investors make smarter decisions about where they hold their investments.

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The U.S. withholding tax surprise

When Canadians own dividend-paying U.S. stocks, the U.S. government generally applies a 15% withholding tax on dividends paid to foreign investors. Many TFSA holders assume that because their account is tax-free, they will receive the full dividend payment. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

The TFSA is not recognized by the United States as a retirement account under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty. As a result, the withholding tax is typically deducted before dividends reach your account.

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For example, if a U.S. stock pays a $100 dividend, only $85 may be deposited into a TFSA after the withholding tax is applied. Although 15% may not seem significant, the impact can compound over years or decades of investing.

Why Canadian dividend stocks can be more efficient

For income-focused investors, Canadian dividend stocks can offer a significant advantage inside a TFSA. Eligible Canadian dividends received within the account are sheltered from Canadian taxes, and there is no foreign withholding tax reducing the payment.

Consider Fortis (TSX:FTS), one of Canada’s largest regulated utility companies. Fortis has built a reputation for stable earnings, predictable cash flow, and a long history (over 50 years) of annual dividend increases. Because most of its operations are regulated, revenue tends to remain resilient even during economic downturns.

Suppose an investor owns $20,000 worth of Fortis shares yielding approximately 3.3%. That position could generate roughly $664 in annual dividend income. Inside a TFSA, the full dividend amount remains in the account to be reinvested or withdrawn tax-free. There is no foreign government withholding a portion of the payment before it arrives.

In contrast, a comparable U.S. dividend stock yielding the same amount would generally be subject to the 15% withholding tax, reducing the effective income received to about $565. Over many years, this difference can have a meaningful impact on total returns.

Choosing the right account for U.S. stocks

This does not mean Canadians should avoid U.S. stocks altogether. Many of the world’s leading companies are based in the United States and can play an important role in a diversified portfolio.

However, investors should be strategic about account placement. In many cases, dividend-paying U.S. stocks are more tax-efficient when held in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), which receives special recognition under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty so that there’s no 15% withholding tax. Meanwhile, Canadian dividend stocks, growth stocks, and other investments may fit well inside a TFSA.

Investor takeaway

The TFSA is an exceptional investment vehicle, but its tax-free status has an important limitation when it comes to U.S. dividend-paying investments. Because the United States does not recognize the TFSA under its tax treaty with Canada, a 15% withholding tax is generally deducted from U.S. qualified dividends. Investors seeking to maximize income may find that high-quality Canadian dividend stocks such as Fortis offer greater tax efficiency within a TFSA, while U.S. dividend stocks may be better suited for an RRSP.