How Putting $50,000 Into This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Generate $2,988 in Annual Passive Income

The SOBO dividend is well-covered by distributable cash flow, with leverage metrics already beating management's 2025 targets

Earn a lucrative dividend yield on South Bow (TSX:SOBO) stock. Buying 1,081 shares of SOBO provides a US$0.50 quarterly dividend, totaling about C$2,988.13 annually on a $50,000 initial investment.

Saving money is a vital first step toward financial security, but the real magic happens when you transform those savings into a productive investment portfolio. For many Canadian investors, the ultimate goal is to make a reliable, consistent stream of passive income that can supplement a lifestyle or fund a long-term retirement.

With $50,000 in capital, you have several opportunities to turn that dry powder into a significant annual dividend stream yielding nearly 6% per annum. Pipelines giant South Bow (TSX:SOBO) stock is one of the premier candidates to do the heavy lifting in a modern dividend portfolio.

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A passive income investment case for South Bow stock

Investors seeking substantial and reliable passive income should take a close look at South Bow stock right now. As an operator of critical crude infrastructure, the company owns approximately 4,900 kilometres (3,045 miles) of pipelines connecting Canadian oil production to vital U.S. refineries.

What makes South Bow stock particularly attractive for income seekers is its utility-like business model. The company enjoys stable cash flows underpinned by take-or-pay contracts with Canadian oil producers. This market is currently in a growth phase as oil-sands production continues to expand, providing a solid foundation for the company’s revenue and distributable cash flow.

Growth catalysts in 2026 and beyond

South Bow stock is actively growing its cash flow base. A major milestone was reached on March 1, 2026, when the company placed its Blackrod Connection Project into commercial service. This was the first major growth project completed since South Bow spun out of TC Energy in October 2024.

Execution on the Blackrod project was exemplary, as it arrived both on schedule and on budget. The project began contributing to operating cash flow this quarter, a trend expected to continue through 2027. Furthermore, management’s performance has already exceeded expectations: distributable cash flow for 2025 reached $709 million, surpassing the initial guidance of $700 million.

How to turn $50,000 into $2,988 in annual passive income

South Bow pays its dividend in U.S. dollars, which currently offers a lucrative yield for Canadian investors. At current prices, the stock yields approximately 5.9% annually. Here is how a $50,000 investment breaks down:

Company Recent Price Investment No. of Shares Dividend per Share Total Dividend Frequency Annual Dividend South Bow (TSX:SOBO) $46.24 $50,000 1,081 US$0.50 US$540.50 Quarterly US$2,162 (CS2,988.13)

If the Canadian dollar weakens against the USD in the future, the effective yield for Canadian holders could climb even higher.

Financial health and sustainability

For a dividend to be reliable, it must be well-covered by recurring cash flows. South Bow pays roughly $104 million in quarterly dividends ($416 million annually), which is comfortably covered by its growing distributable cash flow.

The company is also focused on strengthening its balance sheet. South Bow entered 2026 with a net debt position of $4.8 billion. Its leverage metric, measured as net debt-to-normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), stood at 4.7 times at the end of 2025, which was significantly better than management’s original expectations for 4.8.

As debt levels decline and new revenue from projects like Blackrod chip in, the dividend’s security should only improve through 2027.

Management may review the dividend for a potential raise as SOBO moves towards attaining a net debt ratio of 4. Your passive income stream could grow.

A Foolish reminder: Diversify

While South Bow offers high-quality, stable cash flows, it’s always advisable to spread your capital across many dividend stocks, sectors and asset classes to diversify your capital and income risks. If $50,000 represents a significant portion of your total portfolio, consider splitting that investment across multiple Canadian dividend payers.

Spreading your capital across various sectors, such as energy, telecommunications, and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), lowers the risk that a single company’s dividend cut will derail your entire passive income strategy. South Bow is an excellent anchor for an income portfolio, but it works best when paired with other reliable TSX dividend giants to ensure long-term financial resilience.