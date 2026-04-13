Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How Many Telus Shares Would it Actually Take to Earn $10,000 a Year in Dividends?

How Many Telus Shares Would it Actually Take to Earn $10,000 a Year in Dividends?

Telus’s share price offers compelling value for those long-term investors looking for a lucrative, 10%-yielding opportunity.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • • Telus Corp. (TSX:T) has fallen 50% from 2022 highs and now offers a 10%+ dividend yield, creating a potentially lucrative contrarian opportunity despite concerns over its $27 billion debt load.
  • • The company is executing a debt reduction plan including $7 billion in asset sales while diversifying into high-growth areas like AI data solutions (targeting growth from $800M to $2B by 2028) and Telus Health.
  • • With shares trading at just 16x 2027 earnings and yielding over 10%, an investment of 6,000 shares ($98,700) would generate approximately $10,000 in annual dividend income.

Dividend investors, we still have a potentially lucrative opportunity today in Telus (TSX:T). In fact, the stock’s dramatic fall and current +10% dividend yield could be one of the best opportunities in a long time. But how do we know if Telus stock’s dividend is secure? And how do we know what’s in store for this once untouchable telecom stock that was on a roll for many, many years?

Dividend investing sure has gotten more interesting. Let’s take a look at this opportunity here.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Telus and its balance sheet

One of the primary concerns regarding Telus is its high debt load. The company ended 2025 with more than $27 billion in debt and a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of more than 65%. A heavy debt load that was accumulated as the telecom giant built out its 5G and fibre optic networks.

These were necessary investments that Telus had to make in order to stay relevant and competitive. But today, the company’s next necessary order of business is to strengthen its balance sheet. And this is what Telus’s management has committed to doing. In fact, an accelerated debt repayment plan has been initiated. For example, $7 billion worth of assets are earmarked for divestment. Also, the company is looking to attract strategic investors to its Telus Health business.

As you can see from Telus’s stock price graph below, this has taken a toll. Telus’s share price has fallen 50% from its 2022 highs, and it remains below $17 today.

Telus’s fundamentals show strong potential

The telecom giant has suffered the effects of a highly competitive dynamic in recent quarters. This is the new reality. However, Telus has diversified its business, and this can potentially shield it from this reality in the long run.

For example, Telus’s wireline business delivers more than connectivity. It also offers smart home energy. This is a comprehensive home energy management service that tracks energy usage, automates energy savings routines and provides tips and tricks. Telus Wireline also offers tech-enabled health care and security offerings.

Finally, Telus Digital is seeing a strong boom in artificial intelligence, or AI, revenue. In fact, Telus’s AI data solutions are expected to increase from an $800 million business currently to a $2 billion business by 2028.

Telus shares: 10% dividend yield

So, there’s no question that Telus stock’s dividend yield and its debt load can equally be seen as either a red flag or a green flag. In the long term, patient investors might conclude that Telus will get things in order, as the company has said it would. Others might conclude that this type of “opportunity” is too risky.

I’m focusing on Telus’s potential. Often, an investor’s greatest buys are those that take place when everyone else is selling. Telus’s potential is in its plan to pursue high-growth areas such as Telus Health and its AI business. It’s also in the company’s moderating capital expenditures and its debt reduction plan. And it’s in Telus’s target of driving revenue growth of up to 4% and free cash flow generation to $2.45 billion this year.

It’s all achievable, but of course, there are risks. In the meantime, if you buy Telus today, you will benefit from its more than 10% dividend yield. So, back to the initial question, how many shares of Telus would it take to earn $10,000 a year in dividends? Well, not as many as you would think. Here is the calculation: with an annual dividend of $1.6736, it would take buying 6,000 shares of Telus at today’s price of $16.45 in order to generate approximately $10,000 in annual dividends.

The bottom line

Telus stock will be reporting its first-quarter results in May. Analysts are expecting EPS of $0.22 for the quarter, compared to $0.26 in the same quarter last year. Telus’s stock price trades at a mere 16 times 2027’s expected earnings estimate.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

If the Market Has You Nervous, These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Worth a Look

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants deserve to be on your radar for a buy-and-hold portfolio.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Utility Stocks Worth Having on Your Radar for Steady Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian utility stocks are defensive anchors and reliable providers of passive income regardless of the economic climate.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

A 3.7% Dividend Stock That’s a Standout Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this Canadian company isn't just a top dividend growth stock; it's one of the best businesses to buy…

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Reward You With Income While You Hold

| Andrew Walker

These companies have delivered annual dividend increases for decades.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

The Best Sustainable Stocks for Passive Income in 2026

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks with stable cash flows and disciplined capital allocation are better positioned to sustain dividend payments.

Read more »

running robot changes direction
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Kay Ng

This dividend stock has the potential to outperform the broader Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for years to come – especially…

Read more »

real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 8.3% Each Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services pays an 8.3% dividend monthly. Here's why it could be an ideal TFSA stock for passive…

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Lock in Today for Passive Income That Could Last Decades

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With their established business models, dependable dividend payouts, and attractive yields, these two stocks stand out as strong long-term options…

Read more »