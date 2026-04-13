These TSX giants deserve to be on your radar for a buy-and-hold portfolio.

If the Market Has You Nervous, These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Worth a Look

Investors with some cash to put to work are wondering which top TSX dividend stocks might be good picks right now for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on income and total returns.

In the current market conditions, the focus should be on companies that have the ability to ride out economic turmoil while maintaining steady dividend payments.

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Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank (TSX:RY) is a giant in the Canadian financial industry and ranks among the largest banks globally based on market capitalization.

The bank reported strong fiscal Q1 2026 results, even as high interest rates and tariff uncertainty put pressure on businesses and households. Royal Bank delivered adjusted net income of $5.9 billion in the most recent quarter, up 12% compared to the same period last year. Adjusted return on equity (ROE) came in at 17.8%, up from 17.2% in fiscal Q1 2025. The high profitability of Royal Bank is a key reason the stock trades at a premium multiple to some of its peers.

The wealth management, personal banking, commercial banking, and capital markets groups all had strong fiscal Q1 quarters, offsetting a weaker performance from the insurance operations. Royal Bank’s portfolio of diversified business lines helps smooth out revenue and earnings. If one division has a rough quarter, the others can pick up the slack.

Royal Bank has the balance sheet strength to make large strategic acquisitions to drive growth. Investors who buy RY stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) has been under pressure for the past two years. Wildfires and labour disputes impacted operations in 2024, driving up costs and cutting into revenue growth. In 2025, tariffs destabilized the sector to the point where CN had to reduce its guidance for the year. Soaring oil prices and trade negotiations between Canada, the United States, and Mexico are headwinds in 2026. As such, investors should expect to see ongoing volatility in the rail sector in the near term.

That being said, the long-term outlook for CN should be positive. New trade agreements will get ironed out, leading to ongoing economic growth in the United States and Canada. CN’s rail network is vital to the smooth operation of the North American economy, and Canada’s push to boost trade with international partners should benefit CN over the long run.

CN’s board has increased the dividend annually for the past 30 years.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is getting a nice boost from the jump in oil prices this year. The company is a major player in the Canadian energy industry with diversified production assets that include oil sands, heavy and light conventional oil, offshore oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

CNRL has the financial firepower to make strategic acquisitions to drive growth in revenue and reserves. A strong balance sheet enables the business to ride out tougher times when oil and natural gas prices move lower. CNRL has increased its dividend annually for 26 years, recently raising the payout by 6.4%.

New capacity to move oil and natural gas to international buyers could be on the way in Canada. This would be positive for CNRL in the coming years.

The bottom line

Royal Bank, Canadian National Railway, and CNRL all pay good dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a buy-and-hold portfolio these stocks deserve to be on your radar.