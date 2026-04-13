A starting capital of $3,000 can become a foundation for long-term wealth with the right investment choices.

The Best Way I’d Put $3,000 to Work Right Now

Celestica is the capital compounder—trading at $486.28 with a three‑year total return of ~+2,836.5%, poised to benefit from AI infrastructure (management forecasts ~38% revenue growth to ~$17B in 2026) and further analyst upside.

The most critical metric or barometer of success in stock investing is total return not the size of investment. You underestimate the wealth-building power of an asset if the focus is solely on the initial seed capital. How you put your money to work, not how much you put in, determines the financial outcome.

Seed capital of $3,000, for example, can become significant wealth with the right investment choices. Today, you may consider splitting the money equally between Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Celestica (TSX:CLS). The respective businesses are built for the long haul and complement each other from an investment perspective.

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Defensive income

Enbridge transports around 90% of Canada’s oil exports, giving it a massive competitive advantage in the pipeline business, which is known for its long-term durability. Its strategic pipelines connect key supply basins in Eastern Canada, the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast. The higher barrier to entry deters new competitors.

Energy is currently the top-performing sector, and ENB (+16%) is outperforming the broader market (+6.25%) year-to-date. At $75.17 per share, you can partake in the hefty 5.2% dividend. A $1,500 position will generate $77.40 annually and compound the principal to more than double in 15 years. Imagine if the investment amount is $100,000. Any amount can be scaled to life-changing wealth.

The energy major reported impressive financial results in 2025. In the 12 months ending December 31, 2025, full-year adjusted earnings increased 9% to $6.6 billion versus 2024, while distributable cash flow (DCF) rose 4% year-over-year to $12.5 billion. According to management, Enbridge achieved its financial guidance for the 20th consecutive year. It credits business resilience and predictability across all franchises.

Notably, the Board approved a 3% increase to the 2026 quarterly dividend. Thus, Enbridge has extended its dividend growth streak to 31 years. Its President and CEO, Greg Ebel, said Enbridge will leverage its incumbent asset footprint to capitalize on growing energy demand.

“2025 was another milestone year for Enbridge, and we are focused on capturing the next set of growth opportunities across the energy landscape,” Ebel added. At the close of Q4 2025, the total secured backlog was $39 billion. Moreover, the low-risk commercial framework should deliver predictable results.

Massive capital gains

Celestica is a back-to-back TSX30 winner, second in 2024 and first in 2025. As of April 10, 2026, the total three-year return is plus-2,836.5%. Had you invested $1,500 three years ago, your money would be worth $44,047.10 today. CLS currently trades at 486.28 per share. The price surge indicates the wealth-building power of the AI stock. Market analysts recommend a ‘buy’ to ‘strong buy’ rating. Their 12-month average price target is $576.98, representing 18.7% potential upside.

The business outlook for the $55.9 billion electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and design company remains bullish. Celestica benefits from the AI infrastructure buildout and is likely to dominate the AI boom. Its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment accounts for up to 78% of total revenue.

Rob Mionis, President and CEO of Celestica, sees improved momentum into 2026. Management projects 38% revenue growth this year, or $17 billion from $12.4 billion. Mionis added that the revenue growth trajectory is sustainable through 2027.

Stating point to foundation

Your $3,000 will work wonders through a cash machine like Enbridge and a capital compounder such as Celestica. The starting point becomes the foundation of long-term wealth.