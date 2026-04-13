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The Smartest Way to Deploy $21,000 in a TFSA in 2026

Are you wondering how to deploy $21,000 in your TFSA? Here’s a simple diversified portfolio that could deliver strong returns ahead.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • TFSA contribution room has increased by $7,000 for three consecutive years — $21,000 of new tax‑free space to invest and compound fully tax‑free.
  • Put that $21k into a five‑stock, ~$4,200‑each mini‑portfolio: Fortis (stable dividend utility), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (blue‑chip rail with buybacks/dividend growth), Royal Bank (large bank, ~2.8% yield), Descartes (discounted growth software), and Calian (small‑cap defence/healthcare with mid‑teens growth targets).
  • The mix aims to balance low‑risk income and stability with blue‑chip capital returns, growth tech exposure, and small‑cap upside to maximize long‑term, tax‑free wealth building.

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution limit has now increased by $7,000 for three consecutive years. That’s $21,000 of fresh contribution space where you can deposit cash, invest, and grow your capital 100% tax-free! Talk about an awesome opportunity!

The TFSA is one of the most flexible ways Canadians can grow their wealth without any tax consequences. If I had a $21,000 TFSA, here is how I would think about building a diversified portfolio of five stocks with $4,200 working in each.

pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

A top dividend stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a good dividend stalwart for any TFSA portfolio. You want one of these low-risk stocks during times of market volatility and turmoil. Fortis just steadily compounds total returns by a 7-9% annual rate.

It has a low-risk business model of nearly 100% regulated utility assets. It pushes out a steady stream of cash that has translated into 52-years of annual dividend increases.

Fortis is a low-beta stock, meaning its returns are not highly correlated with the market. With Fortis, collect a 3.2% dividend yield and slow (but steady) compounding of value over time.

A top blue-chip stock for a TFSA

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) is a great Canadian blue-chip stock for a TFSA. This is a company that has been in business for over 145 years.

Having a single network that stretches across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico has unlocked substantial growth opportunities. Despite a tough freight environment, CP has been leading railroad performance across North America.

CP bought back 4% of its share last year and increased its dividend by 20%. For a nice mix of growth and capital returns, this is a solid stock to hold for decades in a TFSA.

A top Canadian bank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is another blue-chip stock worth holding in a TFSA. It has over 160 years of operation under its belt. It has built a banking franchise that ranks amongst the top banks in the world.

A key to its success has been a focus on its core competencies. It continues to take market share in retail and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets. If the economy does take a downturn, this is the bank to hold.

It has one of the best balance sheets, strong returns on equity, and a dominant brand. It yields 2.76% today and has a great record of growing its dividend.

A top tech stock for a TFSA

If you want a bit higher risk (but higher growth) in your portfolio, Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) looks attractive. If you haven’t noticed, software stocks have been in the dumps. Descartes stock is down 38% in the past year.

Yet, there is a lot to like about this business. It has a highly competitive suite of services, including its entrenched global logistics network. This is backed by a company with +$300 million of net cash, strong margins, and a record of strong long-term returns. It’s trading at its lowest valuation in 10 years today.

A top small-cap stock

With a market cap of only $805 million, Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is a small-cap stock that could be a nice fit in a TFSA. This is one of the best ways to get exposure to defence spending in Canada. Over 50% of its business comes from defence.

Calian is an important provider of healthcare services, training, and satcom services to NATO and the Canadian military. It is targeting mid-teens growth in 2026.

With rising global defence spending, growth should continue to swell in the years ahead. Even after rising 28% this year, it’s still a reasonably priced stock at only 16 times earnings.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Descartes Systems Group, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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