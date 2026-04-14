Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Stocks That Canadian Investors Can Feel Good About Buying in Any Market

3 Stocks That Canadian Investors Can Feel Good About Buying in Any Market

These three Canadian stocks, with solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, are compelling investment choices regardless of broader market conditions.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Amid ongoing market uncertainties, Hydro One, Dollarama, and Waste Connections stand out as resilient investment choices, each characterized by stable operations, solid growth prospects, and the ability to weather broader market volatility.
  • Hydro One's rate-regulated utility model, Dollarama's expanding retail footprint and efficient logistics, and Waste Connections' strategic growth in waste management and renewable energy initiatives provide a robust foundation for delivering steady returns, thereby appealing to investors seeking stability and growth.

The Canadian equity markets staged a solid rebound last week, with the S&P/TSX Composite gaining 1.77%. Investor sentiment improved following news of a ceasefire involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which helped lift equities. Extending this momentum, the S&P/TSX Composite Index edged up another 0.54% on Monday. However, lingering concerns remain as peace talks between the United States and Iran have broken down, alongside the announcement by the United States of a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid this uncertain backdrop, investors may be better positioned focusing on high-quality stocks that are more resilient to broader market volatility. With that in mind, here are my three top picks.

young people dance to exercise

Source: Getty Images

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is a pure-play electricity transmission and distribution utility with minimal exposure to commodity price fluctuations. Notably, about 99% of its operations are rate-regulated, providing stability to its financial performance and generating predictable, steady cash flows. In addition, its expanding rate base—driven by self-funded organic growth—has supported earnings growth, share price appreciation, and consistent dividend payments.

Over the past five years, the company has delivered total returns exceeding 120%, reflecting an annualized growth rate of 17.4%. It has also increased its dividend consistently for the last eight years at a compound annual rate of 5.2% and currently offers a forward yield of 2.29%.

Looking ahead, Hydro One stands to benefit from rising electricity demand, fueled by the growth of AI-ready data centres and the ongoing electrification of the transportation sector. The company is also investing heavily to expand its rate base through a $11.8 billion capital program, which could increase it to $32.1 billion by the end of 2027. Given its resilient business model and solid growth outlook, Hydro One appears well-positioned to continue delivering steady returns, regardless of broader market volatility.

Dollarama

Another dependable stock to consider in any market environment is Dollarama (TSX:DOL), a leading discount retailer operating 1,691 stores in Canada and 401 in Australia. Its efficient direct-sourcing model and strong logistics network enable it to offer a wide assortment of products at compelling price points, helping drive steady customer traffic regardless of economic conditions.

The Montreal-based company continues to expand its footprint and aims to grow its store network to 2,200 locations in Canada and 700 in Australia by the end of fiscal 2034. Backed by an efficient capital model, rapid sales ramp-up, and relatively low maintenance capital requirements, this expansion could support both revenue and earnings growth.

Additionally, increasing contributions from its investments in Central American Retail Sourcing (CARS) and Inversiones Comerciales Mexicanas (ICM) could further strengthen its financial performance in the coming quarters. Overall, Dollarama’s growth outlook remains robust, making it a resilient choice regardless of broader market volatility.

Waste Connections

My final all-weather pick is Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transportation, and disposal services. The company primarily operates in secondary and exclusive markets across the United States and Canada, where it faces limited competition and benefits from higher operating margins. Its disciplined approach to both organic growth and strategic acquisitions has supported strong financial performance and share price appreciation. Over the past five years, WCN has acquired more than 100 assets, adding approximately $2.3 billion in annual revenue.

Supported by robust cash flows and a strong balance sheet, management intends to continue pursuing an active acquisition strategy. The company also has a sizable pipeline of private acquisition targets representing around $5 billion in annual revenue. In addition, WCN is expanding its renewable energy footprint, having recently commissioned five renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities, with more projects expected to come online by year-end.

Given the essential nature of its services and its solid long-term growth outlook, WCN appears well-positioned to deliver consistent returns, making it an attractive investment despite ongoing market uncertainty.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Waste Connections. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Investing

Create Your Own Portfolio Dividend Yield With These 2 Incredible TSX Stocks

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) and another dividend growth play could be great April bets.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

What the Typical 50-Year-Old Canadian Really Has Saved in Their TFSA

| Kay Ng

Canadians around 50-year-old can consider adding to solid dividend stocks on market dips to boost their tax-free income and long-term…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 14

| Jitendra Parashar

After hitting a five-week high, the TSX may see mixed moves at the open today as oil stays weak and…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Stocks I’d Combine for a Strong TFSA Strategy in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a strong TFSA strategy in 2026 by combining two reliable Canadian dividend stocks that offer stability, income, and long‑term…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

Beyond the Banks: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks Most Canadians Ignore

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking beyond Canada's reputable banks can diversify a portfolio and open the door to income from energy royalties, retail real…

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Investing

A Perfect TFSA Pair for 2026: 2 Stocks I’d Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Consider Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and a more defensive stock to buy for April and beyond.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stocks I’d Feel Most Comfortable Buying and Holding Forever

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is a stock I'd probably be willing to hold forever.

Read more »

stock chart
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks That Could Bounce First When Sentiment Turns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three beaten-down Canadian stocks have real businesses showing early improvements that could spark a quick rebound.

Read more »