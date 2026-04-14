Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » One Year On: Is Intact Financial Still Worth Buying for its Dividend?

One Year On: Is Intact Financial Still Worth Buying for its Dividend?

Intact has created significant value as a consolidator, with industry-leading performance to drive continued value creation.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • • Intact Financial Corp. (TSX:IFC) has delivered 21 consecutive years of dividend growth since its 2004 IPO, with dividends growing at a 10% CAGR over the past decade to reach $5.88 per share.
  • • The company's strong performance is backed by excellent fundamentals including nearly 20% ROE, 46% EPS growth in Q4 2025, and a successful acquisition strategy that has driven 12% CAGR in net operating income per share.
  • • Currently yielding 2.31% with earnings beating expectations by 20% in 2025, Intact's scale advantages in claims data and supplier relationships position it well for continued dividend growth and market expansion.

Intact Financial Corp. (TSX:IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading international provider. The company has a history of excellence and growth that has been accompanied by strong bottom line results. Not surprisingly, Intact stock has provided its shareholders with exceptional and reliable dividend growth.

So, let’s look into whether Intact Financial Corporation is worth buying for its dividend.

worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

Intact Financial – A strong dividend history

Since Intact stock’s IPO back in 2004, the company has posted 21 consecutive years of dividend growth. Similarly, in the last 10 years, Intact’s annual dividend per share has grown at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 10% to the current $5.88.

Also, in the last 10 years, Intact stock has provided a 15% 10-year annualized total shareholder return, outpacing the TSX. This was made possible due to Intact’s strong growth strategy, which has driven a 12% CAGR in its net operating income per share (NOIPS) to the current $19.21.

This growth strategy has been underpinned by a successful acquisition strategy that aims to consolidate the P&C insurance market, which remains highly fragmented at this time. This, along with organic growth efforts, has driven strong top-line growth.

As you can see from Intact Financial’s stock price graph above, the company’s success has rewarded its shareholders in the long run.

Earnings performance

In the last many quarters, Intact stock has handily beat expectations. In fact, for 2025, earnings per share (EPS) of $19.20 beat expectations by almost 20%. This was driven by strong and improving margins, higher operating income and lower-than-expected catastrophe losses over the last 12 months.

Intact will report its first quarter 2026 earnings on May 1st. Analysts are expecting EPS of $4.08 compared to $4.01 in the same period in the prior year.

Looking ahead

Intact stock’s dividend is currently providing a dividend yield of 2.3%. This yield is a respectable one, and it’s backed up and supported by some really strong fundamentals. For example, Intact has consistently generated the highest return on equity (ROE) in the business. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Intact Financial stock’s ROE was almost 20%, and was accompanied by a strong 46% increase in its EPS to $5.24.

Looking ahead, Intact continues to have a number of competitive advantages that it will likely continue to benefit from.  For example, its size and scale give the company access to a vast number of claims information that is used to accurately identify trends, more accurately model risk, and help with pricing of its various products. Intact also benefits from this in the claims and rebuilding process. Intact has priority service, lower material costs, and preferred terms with suppliers.

The bottom line

It is true that the P&C industry can be unpredictable, as natural catastrophes are impossible to predict and quite expensive. However, Intact has shown the ability to manage this extremely well over the long term, creating significant shareholder value and, of course, a reliable and growing dividend.

So, in closing, I would definitely buy Intact Financial Corporation stock for its dividend. I would also buy it for its strong growth prospects in existing and new verticals and markets, which are likely to drive Intact’s stock price even higher over the long run.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

How a $14,000 Position in This TSX Stock Could Deliver $913 in Annual Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX REIT could turn a $14,000 investment into well over $900 in yearly income.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

2 Beaten-Down Dividend Titans Worth Considering Right Now

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks could rebound in the next couple of years.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold Comfortably for the Next 5 Years

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

The One Stock I’d Never Sell No Matter What Happens to My TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

CPKC (TSX:CP) is the only railway connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Here's why it's the one TSX stock worth…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

A 6.6% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid financials, healthy yield, and robust growth prospects, this monthly-paying dividend stock would be an excellent buy right…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Worth Snapping Up on Any Dip

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have been consistently paying and growing their dividends year after year, making them a top option for…

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Dividend Stocks

A Reliable Monthly Dividend Stock With a 3.9% Yield Worth Knowing About 

| Puja Tayal

Explore the benefits of investing in Granite REIT, known for its dependable monthly dividends and diversified property portfolio.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

A Reliable TFSA Dividend Stock Yielding 4.1% With Consistent Payouts

| Jitendra Parashar

If you want to build a dependable income stream in your TFSA, this stock could be worth a closer look…

Read more »