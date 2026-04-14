Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » This Canadian Dividend Stock Is Down 8.9% — and Worth Holding for Decades

This Canadian Dividend Stock Is Down 8.9% — and Worth Holding for Decades

Evaluate the recent trends in Canadian Natural Resources and Tourmaline Oil following geopolitical events impacting stock prices.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Recent dips in Canadian Natural Resources and Tourmaline Oil stocks, driven by geopolitical developments, present buying opportunities as Canada expands its export markets to seize strategic advantages amid shifting global energy supply chains.
  • Canadian Natural Resources is particularly recommended for long-term holding due to its consistent dividend growth over 25 years, making additional investments in dips a strategy to secure strong yields and potential market gains.

Oil and gas stocks saw some correction in April after the U.S.-Israel–Iran war sent them to a new all-time high in March. Canada’s two largest natural gas producers — Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) — saw their stock prices fall 8.9% and 12.8%, respectively, from their all-time highs of March 20, 2026. The dip came when the U.S. and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire on April 8, looking to reach negotiations. West Texas Intermediate crossed US$110 and then fell below US$100. Is this dip similar to the June 2022 dip after the Russia-Ukraine war? It is difficult to tell.

stock chart

Source: Getty Images

The repeat of the 2022 energy shock

When Russia waged a war on Ukraine in February 2022, oil prices touched US$125 in four months and then witnessed a sharp correction of 20-25% in a month. An 8.9% dip does not signal a sharp correction but rather profit booking by investors. The stock could rise further if the Iran situation escalates. At present, no other country is participating in the war, and America is losing patience with the cost of the war.

If the war ends sooner than expected, oil and gas prices could stabilize immediately, and if the war continues, they may stabilize in a year. Take the case of the Russia-Ukraine war, the oil price fell drastically from over US$100 in June 2022 to US$91 in August, to US$76 in December 2022, to US$68 in May 2023. During this one year, the largest oil consumers secured an alternate oil supply to ease the energy shock. Russia’s oil export shifted from Europe to Southeast Asia and from the U.S. dollar to other currencies. Europe started buying oil from the U.S. and Canada.

This history could repeat itself with the war in Iran, as sanctions on Iran no longer apply, and oil consumers will find alternative sources. Another shift in the supply chain could revise the oil prices. Canada could emerge as the alternative supplier.

Canadian stock to benefit from supply chain shift

Canada is seizing this opportunity and diversifying its export markets. It started operations of its first liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility, LNG Canada, in June 2025. It is building Phase 2 of LNG Canada and two more facilities, Woodfire LNG and Cedar LNG. By the end of the decade, Canada could export more LNG.

Canadian Natural Resources and Tourmaline Oil will be the key beneficiaries of this export opportunity, as they have the largest natural gas reserves and a cost advantage. Every dip is a buying opportunity for these stocks as a new market will open up for Canadian natural gas producers.

Until now, they exported largely to the United States, which itself has rich oil and gas reserves and could not get a better price for LNG. Now, when they diversify their markets, their production capacity could increase, which means the share price may not see steep corrections.

The next three to four years could see volatility and a share price rally. CNQ will use these cyclical gains to reduce its debt from $16 billion to $13 billion to ensure its financing cost does not increase its breakeven price. Tourmaline also plans to reduce its net debt to zero over the next two years by diverting surplus cash flows to debt repayment.

Canadian Natural Resources is a stock worth holding for decades

Between Tourmaline and Canadian Natural Resources, the latter is a stock to buy and hold for decades for its strong dividend growth. Canadian Natural Resources has been paying and growing dividends for 25 years in a row. Although the dividend growth rate has slowed from double-digit to single-digit in the last two years, it is a stock worth buying. You could consider investing $2,000 on every 8-10% dip and lock in a 3.8-4% yield.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks I’d Buy and Never Sell in a TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TFSA-friendly stocks could be long-term winners you never feel the need to sell.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

One Year On: Is Intact Financial Still Worth Buying for its Dividend?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Intact has created significant value as a consolidator, with industry-leading performance to drive continued value creation.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

How a $14,000 Position in This TSX Stock Could Deliver $913 in Annual Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX REIT could turn a $14,000 investment into well over $900 in yearly income.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

2 Beaten-Down Dividend Titans Worth Considering Right Now

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks could rebound in the next couple of years.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold Comfortably for the Next 5 Years

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

The One Stock I’d Never Sell No Matter What Happens to My TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

CPKC (TSX:CP) is the only railway connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Here's why it's the one TSX stock worth…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

A 6.6% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid financials, healthy yield, and robust growth prospects, this monthly-paying dividend stock would be an excellent buy right…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Worth Snapping Up on Any Dip

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have been consistently paying and growing their dividends year after year, making them a top option for…

Read more »