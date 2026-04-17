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3 Dividend Stocks Worth Having in Every Canadian’s Portfolio

These dividend stocks are worth buying on dips for long-term Canadian portfolios.

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Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Dividend investing in Canada benefits from tax advantages, but the best stocks pair reliable payouts with strong, resilient business models and growth potential.
  • Brookfield Asset Management, Canadian Natural Resources, and Manulife Financial each offer a mix of income, stability, and growth through global assets, energy cash flow, and international expansion.
  • Together, these three stocks create a diversified, balanced foundation for long-term wealth and dependable dividend income in a Canadian portfolio.

For Canadian investors, dividend stocks are more than just income generators — they’re a cornerstone of long-term wealth building. With favourable tax treatment on eligible dividends and a market rich in reliable cash-flow businesses, Canadians are uniquely positioned to benefit from dividend investing

But not all dividend stocks are created equal. The best ones combine consistent payouts, resilient business models, and long-term growth potential. Three names that embody these traits are Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), and Manulife (TSX:MFC).

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Brookfield Asset Management: Global scale meets income growth

Brookfield Asset Management offers something rare: exposure to real assets across the globe with a fast-growing dividend. The company manages infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, and private equity assets — sectors that tend to generate stable, predictable cash flow even during economic uncertainty.

What makes Brookfield Asset Management particularly compelling is its asset-light model combined with strong fee-related earnings. As global demand for infrastructure and renewable energy continues to expand, Brookfield Asset Management is well-positioned to benefit. This growth feeds directly into its ability to raise dividends over time.

It offers a yield of about 4.1% to start, while its last two dividend hikes were about 15%. Its income and growth potential make it a foundational holding for income-focused investors who also want capital appreciation.

Canadian Natural Resources: Reliable cash flow in energy

Energy stocks can be volatile, but Canadian Natural Resources has built a reputation as one of the most disciplined operators in the sector. Its diversified asset base — spanning oil sands, conventional oil, and natural gas — helps smooth out earnings across commodity cycles.

What truly sets the company apart is its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Canadian Natural Resources has a long track record of dividend increases (about 25 years), even navigating downturns that forced competitors to cut payouts. Its low-cost operations and strong balance sheet allow it to remain profitable across a wide range of oil prices.

For Canadian investors, this stock provides both income (a 3.9% yield) and a hedge against inflation, as energy prices often rise alongside broader cost pressures. While it’s important not to overconcentrate in any one sector, having a high-quality energy name like this in a diversified portfolio can add meaningful upside in certain markets.

Manulife: Income and international growth

Manulife offers a different kind of dividend opportunity — one rooted in financial services and global expansion. As one of Canada’s largest insurers, it generates steady cash flow from its core operations. But the real growth driver lies in Asia, where rising middle-class wealth is fueling demand for insurance and wealth management products.

The company has made significant strides in improving its efficiency and focusing on higher-return business segments. This has translated into a solid and growing dividend, supported by strong capital ratios. For investors, Manulife provides both dependable income and exposure to faster-growing international markets.

It offers a yield of about 3.4% to start, which is about 55% higher than the broader market, making it potentially attractive for income-focused portfolios. At the same time, its diversification beyond Canada helps reduce reliance on the domestic economy.

Investor takeaway

Building a strong dividend portfolio in Canada doesn’t require chasing the highest yields — it requires owning durable businesses that can grow and sustain their payouts over time. Brookfield Asset Management brings global diversification and dividend growth, Canadian Natural Resources delivers resilient income backed by strong cash flow, and Manulife combines steady dividends with international expansion.

Together, these three stocks offer a balanced mix of sectors, income stability, and long-term upside. For Canadians looking to build wealth while generating a reliable income, they represent a solid foundation worth considering.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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