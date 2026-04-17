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A Year Later: The Canadian Dividend Stock That Surprised Me Most

A&W quietly became more than a royalty trust, and that shift could make its monthly dividend story even stronger.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A&W now gives shareholders exposure to the full business, not just royalties, adding more ways to grow.
  • Fiscal 2025 showed solid sales growth, sharply higher profits, and improving margins as the system expands.
  • At about a 5% yield and a mid-teens P/E, the dividend looks attractive without screaming “too good to be true.”

A year later, the best dividend stocks usually look a little different than they did on day one. Yield still matters, of course, but so do the things that keep that income growing: steady sales, room for expansion, a payout that does not look reckless, and a business model that can handle a weaker economy. It also helps when the market is still thinking of a company as the old version of itself, while the business has already moved on. That is exactly why this dividend stock stands out.

man in bowtie poses with abacus

Source: Getty Images

A&W

That leads us to A&W (TSX:AW). Under the old fund structure, investors mostly got exposure to royalty income and monthly distributions. After the transaction, shareholders gained direct exposure to the full A&W business, including new restaurant openings, margin expansion, new concepts, and the retail root beer business. In other words, the dividend stock went from a fairly straightforward income vehicle to a dividend name with more ways to grow.

Over the last year, that bigger story started to show up in the numbers and the headlines. The strategic combination itself was the main event, but it was followed by a new loyalty program launch, executive appointments, and continued store growth. By the end of fiscal 2025, A&W had 1,094 restaurants, up from 1,073 a year earlier.

What surprised me most was that the dividend stock did not need a dramatic turnaround to become more interesting. It just needed a better structure. A&W still sells burgers, onion rings, and root beer, which is not exactly futuristic stuff. But it is familiar, dependable, and still expanding. That kind of business can be a lovely fit for dividend investors when it throws off cash and keeps opening new locations without trying to reinvent the wheel every quarter.

Earnings proof

The latest earnings gave the thesis more support. For fiscal 2025, system sales rose 2.8% to $1.92 billion, revenue increased 1% to $294.1 million, and income before taxes jumped 53% to $76.7 million. Net income came in at $56.8 million, up from $21.7 million in fiscal 2024, while net income per share reached $2.30. Those are not eye-popping growth-stock numbers, but they are strong enough to make a dividend investor sit up a little straighter.

The fourth quarter also looked steadier than the market might have expected. Same-store sales growth came in at 0.9%, system sales rose 2.5%, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved to 31.5% from 30% a year earlier. That margin improvement suggests the business is not just growing a bit, but doing so with better operating leverage.

The valuation helps seal the case. As of mid-March 2026, A&W carried a market cap of about $870 million, traded around $36 per share, and had a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of about 15.8. That is not bargain-basement cheap, but it also does not look excessive for a franchisor with a national brand, a 5.3%, and room to keep growing. Management’s 2026 guidance calls for adjusted EBITDA of $103 million to $105 million, restaurant count of 1,112 to 1,120, and system sales growth of 2.5% to 5.0%, even while acknowledging a challenging economic backdrop in Canada. Meanwhile, investors can bring in ample income even from $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AW$35.99194$1.92$372.48Monthly$6,982.06

Bottom line

So, yes, a year later, this is the Canadian dividend stock that surprised me most. Not because it suddenly became flashy, but because it quietly became better. The old AW.UN income story turned into a fuller growth-and-income story, and the market still seems to be weighing what that could mean over time. For dividend investors who like familiar brands, decent growth, and a payout that still looks attractive, A&W has become much more interesting than it first appeared.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends A & W Food Services Of Canada. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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