Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Energy Stock With a Dividend I Trust

1 Canadian Energy Stock With a Dividend I Trust

A big run can still leave a real dip, and Vermilion’s pullback could be giving income investors a second look.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Vermilion is shifting toward gas-heavy assets in Canada and Europe, which can mean steadier pricing than oil.
  • The Westbrick deal plus selling U.S. assets aims to boost cash flow while paying down debt.
  • Q1 showed solid fund flows and free cash flow despite an accounting loss, supporting the dividend during the dip.
10 stocks we like better than Vermilion Energy

Buying on a dip is probably one of the most satisfying things an investor can do. Yet that satisfaction rises even higher when investing in a solid company that’s been up for the past year, and offers income to boot.

That’s why today, we’re looking at one energy company that might be up about 50% year to date but is currently down about 16% since its 52-week high. That leaves a solid chance to get in on a  3.2% dividend yield before it rises once more. So, let’s get into why this dividend stock could be one worth buying during a turnaround.

Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

VET

Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) is a Calgary-based oil and gas producer with operations in North America, Europe, and Australia. The dividend stock focuses heavily on natural gas, with liquids-rich gas assets in Canada and conventional gas exposure in Europe. That international exposure gives it access to stronger gas pricing in certain markets.

Yet over the last year, Vermilion made a major portfolio shift. The dividend stock acquired Westbrick Energy for $1.075 billion, strengthening its position in Alberta’s Deep Basin and adding gas-weighted production. The deal would add about 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), with production made up of about 75% gas and 25% liquids.

But that’s not all! Vermilion sold its U.S. assets for $120 million, using proceeds to repay debt and focus on core gas-weighted assets in Canada and Europe — all while cutting its 2025 capital budget by a whopping $100 million.

Into earnings

So, it’s no wonder earnings painted such a promising picture. The first quarter of 2026 made the income case for this dividend stock even stronger. Vermilion generated $232 million in fund flows from operations (FFO), or $1.52 per basic share. It also generated $98 million in free cash flow (FCF) after funding $135 million of exploration and development capital spending. Furthermore, it returned $27 million to shareholders in Q1 through dividends and buybacks, including $21 million in dividends and the repurchase of 400,000 shares.

Now, let’s be clear, it wasn’t all perfection. Vermilion reported a Q1 net loss of $146 million, or $0.95 per basic share. However, that loss came mainly from a $286 million unrealized loss on derivative instruments tied to higher spot and forward oil and European gas prices. That’s why fund flows and free cash flow tell a clearer story for dividend investors, which reached $1.01 billion.

Looking ahead

So, is it worth buying after all this growth and during a dip? Well, the numbers speak for themselves. It currently trades at a reasonable 25 times earnings and 1.2 times book value, with investors waiting for its acquisitions to kick in. Meanwhile, management has been responsible with shareholder cash, keeping that dividend reliable in the meantime.

The future outlook rests on three things: gas pricing, debt reduction, and portfolio quality. Vermilion expects Q2 2026 production of 123,000 to 125,000 boe/d, with full-year production trending toward the top end of its 118,000 to 122,000 boe/d guidance range. That suggests the Westbrick integration and Canadian drilling results are helping. But for now, investors could grab the dividend stock and receive ample income even with $7,000 invested.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
VET$17.14408$0.54$220.32Quarterly$6,993.12

Bottom line

It’s true that a dip can be a scary thing sometimes, and Vermilion Energy isn’t the safest, steadiest dividend stock out there. After all, energy stocks always carry some commodity risk.

However, with a 3.3% yield, stronger production, debt reduction, and an acquisition in play, this dividend stock looks ideal for investors who want income with energy upside.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

senior couple looks at investing statements
Retirement

How to Make Your Money Last Through 30 Years of Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Learn how to make your money last in retirement with strategies for income stability and smart withdrawals from Canadian dividend…

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Energy Stocks

Don’t Chase Oil: 1 TSX Stock I’d Buy for the Long Haul

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don’t chase oil’s daily moves. This TSX giant has multiple profit engines that can smooth out the cycle.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Use a TFSA to Earn $475 a Month With No Tax

| Jitendra Parashar

This TFSA-friendly Canadian stock offers a 5.2% yield with monthly payouts backed by strong operational momentum.

Read more »

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

Enbridge vs Suncor: The Dividend Pick I’d Own Through 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge vs Suncor: which Canadian energy stock is the better dividend pick in 2026? I break down the numbers and…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

This TSX Pipeline Stock Could Be a Stealthy Dividend Winner

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX pipeline name just made a huge move that could set up years of steady cash flow and dividends.

Read more »

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Oil Stocks That Could Thrive No Matter What OPEC Does

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OPEC headlines swing oil prices, but these three Canadian energy stocks can still perform without perfectly timing every quota change.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for May

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Craving monthly dividends? Grab these TSX energy stocks: Whitecap Resources's 4.5% yield, Freehold Royalties' 6.1% low-risk royalties, & InPlay Oil's…

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 1 Set-It-and-Forget-It Stock for 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

FSA investors can rely on this energy stock for steady dividends, strong cash flow, and long‑term growth potential as a…

Read more »