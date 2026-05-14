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Prediction: Oil Volatility Will Create This TSX Opportunity

Oil price spikes can scare investors, but they can also quickly boost cash flow for the right producers.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Whitecap is scaling up through the Veren merger, building a bigger Montney and Duvernay footprint.
  • It’s already generating strong funds flow and free cash flow, while paying a monthly dividend and returning cash to shareholders.
  • If oil stays elevated, Whitecap can use the windfall to fund dividends, buybacks, and balance sheet strength.
10 stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources

Oil volatility has investors around the world on edge, and the same goes for Canadians. After all, much of our economy is supported by the oil and gas sector, so any movement can certainly put pressure on the Canadian economy, not just the stock market.

Yet volatility doesn’t mean the market is risky. In fact, it can reveal which stocks are worth investing in, and what opportunities are available on the TSX today.

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti

Source: Getty Images

An opportunity to watch

First, let’s look at what’s been going. Oil markets moved sharply due to supply fears, geopolitical conflict, and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed to US$98.32, while Brent hit US$104.46, as investors reacted to renewed Iran-related tensions. These price moves can squeeze consumers and hurt some sectors, but they can also boost cash flow for oil producers almost immediately.

So, where might some opportunities lie? Investors may want companies with scale, production growth, dividends, and strong balance sheets. These companies can use higher oil prices to pay down debt, fund dividends, buy back stock, and invest in future production.

In terms of Canadian energy, these companies could benefit as many producers have already spent years improving balance sheets instead of chasing growth at any cost. Stronger companies can then turn higher oil prices into free cash flow. And there are a few I’d sincerely consider before others.

WCP

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a huge win combining scale, oil and liquids exposure, dividends, and recent production growth. Much of that growth comes from its merger with Veren, creating one of the biggest land positions in the Alberta Montney and Duvernay. So not only is it a mature stock with a solid bottom line, but it’s providing investors with a major growth opportunity.

Its first quarter earnings for 2026 proved this. WCP’s production averaged 391,416 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), including 242,107 barrels per day of liquids. WCP also generated $1 billion in funds flow during the quarter, and free funds flow came in at $349 million, even after heavy capital spending of $676.3 million.

Meanwhile, WCP stock returned $221 million to shareholders through dividends during the quarter. And more is on the way, with the stock raising its 2026 production guidance to 380,000 boe/d, while keeping its capital budget unchanged. All while trading at 21 times earnings, with a 4.6% dividend yield at writing. That income alone could bring in ample income even from $7,000, as much as around $315 per year, dished out monthly!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
WCP$16.12434$0.73$316.82Monthly$6,996.08

Bottom line

So, yes, oil volatility can create panic, but it can also create opportunity. Yet that’s only going to happen for investors seeking out those opportunities. For those looking at WCP, it stands out for its scale, record production, monthly dividend, and Veren merger. If oil therefore keeps swinging for the fences, WCP stock could be a solid one to watch.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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