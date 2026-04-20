Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » One TSX Dividend Stock That Might Have More Upside in 2026 Than Most People Expect

One TSX Dividend Stock That Might Have More Upside in 2026 Than Most People Expect

Discover how dividend cuts can impact stocks and why some companies slash dividends to strengthen their financial health.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Despite a drop in share prices and fears of a dividend cut, Telus Corporation's stock has potential for long-term value, as dividend cuts can strengthen its balance sheet and lead to future growth.
  • Telus aims to reduce capital expenditure and debt while growing free cash flow and revenue, positioning itself for improved financial health and possible share price increases in 2026.

Dividend stocks are a good entry point when they are down, as you can lock in a higher dividend yield. Among good dividend payers, energy and real estate stocks surged in 2026, but telecom stocks stayed low. Among them, Telus Corporation (TSX:T) stock fell 5.5% to a new low of around $16 as fears of a dividend cut grew. This stock will continue to remain low as fears keep investors on their toes.

Woman in private jet airplane

Source: Getty Images

Are fears of a dividend cut something to be worried about?

If you think a possible dividend cut is negative news, let’s back-test this theory. Some dividend cuts signal financial trouble, while others are meant to strengthen the balance sheet.

Several companies slashed dividends in 2020 and 2021 as their cash flows took a hit from the pandemic. Choice Properties, RioCan REIT, Altagas, Suncor Energy, Freehold Royalties, and Brookfield Renewable were among them. Dividend cuts help them free up money to improve financial flexibility and reinvest in growth. Freehold bought land in Pembina Basin, which overturned its fortune. Suncor Energy used the freed-up cash to sustain the business and lower its costs. The outcome for all of them was share price and dividend growth once the rough patch was over.

Sometimes, you have to take a step back and rest to move several steps forward at a faster pace.

Telus is among such dividend stocks.

Telus stock might have more upside in 2026 than most people expect

Telus’s stock price dip is more of a trader’s phenomenon and short-term focus. However, if you look at the telecom stock from a long-term perspective, you will see value.

A straightforward way to measure a company’s dividend capacity is to look at its dividend payout ratio, which is dividend payments divided by free cash flow (FCF). Telus offers a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) where 34% of its dividend payments sit. In a DRIP, Telus doesn’t pay cash dividends but instead pays in stock. This has increased its outstanding shares.

Excluding the DRIP, Telus has a payout ratio of 75%, but after adding the DRIP, this ratio jumps to 110%. Many forget that the dividend is not an obligation but a choice. If the company has surplus cash, it shares that with its shareholders. Hence, if the management feels that cash can be better utilized to pay down debt or reinvest in the business, they might take the short-term hit.

So far, Telus management has only paused dividend growth as it feels a dividend yield of over 9% is a good enough return to shareholders. Hence, they will use that money to improve their payout margin and bring it down to the target range of 60–75% range.

The management looks to grow its FCF by 10% in 2026 by reducing its capital expenditure by 10% and improving revenue and adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA). It is also looking to reduce its debt to 3 times its adjusted EBITDA by 2027. To achieve this target, its targeted 3% adjusted EBITDA growth won’t be enough. The telco has to reduce its debt by approximately $1.5 billion.

What to expect If Telus slashes dividends

If Telus announces a dividend cut, I won’t be surprised. It spends $2.5 billion annually on dividends. A halving of dividends like BCE could help Telus divert the $1.25 billion cash to repay debt and achieve the 3 times leverage ratio. A dividend cut will improve its fundamentals, help reduce interest payments, and grow its FCF. That could see Telus’ share price jump 5–10% or more in 2026 alone.

It is difficult to say if a dividend cut is in the cards or not, but there is no point in fearing it. Look at it as a step back before taking several steps forward.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks With Solid Yields Built for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX dividend stocks have solid yields and backed by businesses that generate steady cash flow in any market.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Loading Up on This High-Dividend ETF for Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is a great ETF that's worth buying for passive income.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Buy BCE Stock Until This Happens

| Puja Tayal

Investigate the recent dip in BCE stock. Explore the causes and whether this drop presents a buying opportunity.

Read more »

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $2,000

| Adam Othman

If you have $2,000 to invest and don’t know where to look, these two TSX stocks can be excellent investments…

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

4 TSX Stocks to Buy When Investors Flee Risk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When markets get shaky, these four TSX names offer “boring strength” through everyday demand and sticky recurring revenue.

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants I’d Buy With Rates on Hold

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their strong financial performance, consistent dividend track records, and promising growth outlook, these two Canadian dividend stocks stand out…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Pull $265 Per Month Tax-Free From Your TFSA

| Robin Brown

Want to get an income boost in your TFSA? Here is how you could earn $265 tax-free income per month…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Why This Steady 5.4% Yield Makes an Ideal TFSA Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This under $7 Canadian REIT pays monthly payouts that yield 5.4%, and hasn't missed a payment since 2012. It's a…

Read more »