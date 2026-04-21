4 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Build $500 in Monthly Income

• All four stocks show solid fundamentals with recent growth in production, cash flow, and earnings, positioning them as reliable long-term income sources.

• The companies range from 3.24% to 6.33% dividend yields, with natural gas producers Peyto (5.5%) and Tourmaline benefiting from strong LNG market demand.

• Four Canadian dividend stocks offer monthly payments to help supplement retirement or employment income across energy, renewable power, and healthcare real estate sectors.

Supplementing your employment or retirement income has never been easier. Many Canadian dividend stocks continue to help investors with this goal, and many of them pay out monthly – for a regular, consistent, and frequent payment schedule.

In this article, I’ll discuss four Canadian dividend stocks that have been helping investors secure income for their retirement needs or supplement their employment income for many years. But the best part is that I expect that they will continue to be a reliable source of monthly income for Canadian investors for years to come.

Image source: Getty Images

Peyto Exploration and Development

Natural gas is one of the investment ideas that I’ve been most bullish on in recent years. This stems from the changes that are happening in the industry and bringing about rising demand. For example, the liquified natural gas (LNG) industry has opened up North American natural gas to the world. And it’s in high demand, as it’s a secure, reliable, abundant, and relatively cheap source of energy.

One of the Canadian natural gas producers that I’m relying on to supplement my income is Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. (TSX:PEY). Peyto is currently yielding a generous 5.5%, and as it continues to benefit from strong fundamentals.

In the company’s latest quarter, production increased 6%, and funds from operations rose 23% to $245 million. Importantly, the company’s realized natural gas price increased 17% as Peyto was able to access the most profitable markets, including the LNG market.

Tourmaline Oil

Similar to Peyto, Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU) is also benefiting from a strong natural gas industry. Tourmaline is a senior oil and gas company with a production profile that’s almost 80% weighted toward natural gas. The company’s operations are focused on three lucrative plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

It’s low-cost asset base and proximity and access to LNG terminals has driven strong growth. In turn, Tourmaline stock’s dividend has grown rapidly, with special dividends being paid out quite frequently. At this time, Tourmaline stock is yielding a respectable 3.4%.

Northland Power

Northland Power Inc. (TSX:NPI) is another Canadian dividend stock that I’m bullish on for its strong track record in the renewable energy industry. Northland is a Canada-based global power producer. The company has a diversified list of energy producing assets, including clean-burning natural gas, wind, and solar assets. It’s operations span the globe, with power-producing assets in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Electricity demand is expanding rapidly. In response, Northland is targeting a doubling of its operating capacity by 2030. The company has three major projects that are slated to come on-stream in the next two years. This will drive cash flow and earnings. At this time, Northland Power stock is yielding 3.2% and its earnings are expected to increase significantly over the next few years. The stock is trading at a mere 14 times this year’s earnings estimate.

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust

As one of Canada’s largest owners and operators of medical facilities, Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX:VITL) is in a good spot. The population is aging and, therefore, the demand outlook for its buildings is positive. This is complemented by the fact that Vital’s properties have long and stable leases, and occupancy is high, at 96.4%. Finally, Vital has been working on paying down its debt and simplifying the business. And recent results show strong progress.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Vital’s revenue increased 4.8% to $107.6 million. Also, its same property net operating income rose 3% to $65 million. Finally, its adjusted funds from operations increased to $0.12 per unit, an increase of 20%.

Vital Infrastructure is currently yielding a very attractive 6.3%.

The bottom line

The Canadian dividend stocks discussed in this article all pay monthly dividends and can help you start to build your monthly income today.